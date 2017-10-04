Suzuki offering 1%* finance on the new RM-Z250 for a limited time!

Sponsored

Have a fresh new look as you hit the track this Spring on Suzuki’s latest 250cc MXer thanks to a generous 1%p.a* comparison rate Suzuki Finance offer on 2018 RM-Z250.

This leading finance offer gives customers the opportunity for huge savings on their finance repayments.

For more information on the 2018 RM-Z250 see: Suzuki’s 2018 RM-Z250 available | $9,990 RRP (link)

No stranger to the top step of the podium with dominating rides throughout the season with Jeremy Seewer #91 and Australia’s own Hunter Lawrence #96, the RM-Z250 continues to deliver a high level of performance for 2018 by incorporating a variety of features originally created for Suzuki’s factory race machines.

For 2018 Suzuki’s quarter-litre thumper receives the same Champion Yellow colour scheme with blue accent styling inspired by the factory MXGP machine.

The RM-Z250’s engine has been refined over the years to offer stellar mid-range power and torque is enhanced while maximum power is maintained. Power delivery is smoother and linear for easier control.

Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) is a selectable launch mode system derived straight from our factory race bikes. S-HAC helps riders’ take-off from the starting gate for an early lead. There are three modes riders can choose for the best option per their skill level and starting conditions.

Black anodized Excel aluminium rims are made specifically to withstand rugged racing environments, including Supercross, Motocross and off-road conditions.

Fitted as standard equipment, the top-shelf Renthal aluminium Fatbar offers more strength and less vibration than standard size 7/8 aluminium handlebars as seen on many competitors.

Riders can adjust the engine performance to suit varied track conditions. By plugging in either of two additional fuel-setting couplers, riders can opt for a richer-than-stock or leaner-than-stock fuel setting to make the most of any riding conditions. Included with the bike, these couplers can be easily plugged in trackside.

Taking features and performance upgrades directly from Suzuki’s MX2 and MXGP World Championship factory machines, the 2018 RM-Z250 is ready to excite.

For further information on the Suzuki RM-Z250 and the Suzuki Finance low rate offer, interested customers should visit their local accredited Suzuki Finance dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on suzukimotorcycles.com.au