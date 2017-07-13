One of a kind 1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

  • One of a kind 1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

by
Features , Motorcycle News
No Comment
1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport – With Phil Aynsley

Yet another little known Italian marque is Taurus.

'Taurus'

‘Taurus’

The 1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

This 1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport is a one of a kind

The 1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

The 1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

The 1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

The 1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

Taurus took over the MG company in 1932 and a year later their motorcycles appeared under the Taurus name. Single cylinder four-strokes from 175 to 500cc were sold.

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

A racing 175cc DOHC single in 1938 was produced, but only built in small numbers. Production of mopeds and 175cc OHC singles, as well as 160 and 250cc two-stroke road bikes started after WW II.

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

This 1956 200 Super Sport is the only one constructed and was built to compete in the Milano-Taranto and Giro D’Italia long distance road races. No other information is known!

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like

No Comment

You can post first response comment.