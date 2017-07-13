1956 Taurus 200 Super Sport – With Phil Aynsley

Yet another little known Italian marque is Taurus.

Taurus took over the MG company in 1932 and a year later their motorcycles appeared under the Taurus name. Single cylinder four-strokes from 175 to 500cc were sold.

A racing 175cc DOHC single in 1938 was produced, but only built in small numbers. Production of mopeds and 175cc OHC singles, as well as 160 and 250cc two-stroke road bikes started after WW II.

This 1956 200 Super Sport is the only one constructed and was built to compete in the Milano-Taranto and Giro D’Italia long distance road races. No other information is known!