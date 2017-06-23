1989 Fior 500 GP | 150hp | 127kg | With Phil Aynsley

  • 1989 Fior 500 GP | 150hp | 127kg | With Phil Aynsley

by
Features , Moto GP , Motorcycle News , Motorcycle Racing
No Comment
1989 Fior 500 GP machine – 150hp, 127kg – With Phil Aynsley
1989 Fior 500 GP - Marco Gentile

1989 Fior 500 GP – Marco Gentile

The 1989 Fior 500 GP was the final offering and arguably the pinnacle of his creations

The 1989 Fior 500 GP was the final offering and arguably the pinnacle of his creations

The 1989 Fior 500 GP - Ridden to a best placing of 18th

The 1989 Fior 500 GP – Ridden to a best placing of 18th

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

This one of the two 1989 Fior 500s made, and as 1989 was the final year they competed in the 500cc World Championship, it represents the peak of Frenchman Claude Fior’s GP designs.

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP - Six-speed gearbox and clutch were TZ500 items

1989 Fior 500 GP – Six-speed gearbox and clutch were TZ500 items

1989 Fior 500 GP - There was no frame with the front and rear suspension fitted directly to the engine

1989 Fior 500 GP – There was no frame with the front and rear suspension fitted directly to the engine

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP - Four Mikuni carburetors

1989 Fior 500 GP – Four Mikuni carburetors

1989 Fior 500 GP - Expansion chambers

1989 Fior 500 GP – Expansion chambers

His original front end design first saw the light of day in 1980 as part of an aftermarket chassis for TZ250/350s. In 1986 and 1987 his bikes, powered by Honda RS500 motors, were entered in the 500cc championship but only scored a single point for both years.

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

A radiator overflow bottle was sourced from a pharmacy near Fior’s workshop

Radiator overflow bottle

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

The bike was redesigned for the 1988 season and again for 1989 when a derivative of the JPX-Yamaha four-cylinder motor was used (JPX was based in Le Mans and supplied motors mainly for GP sidecars).

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP - Four-cylinder two-stroke

1989 Fior 500 GP – Four-cylinder two-stroke silencers

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP

1989 Fior 500 GP - Power output was 150hp

1989 Fior 500 GP – Power output was 150hp

1989 Fior 500 GP - JPX-Yamaha four-cylinder motor

1989 Fior 500 GP – JPX-Yamaha four-cylinder motor

The six-speed gearbox and clutch were TZ500 items. Rider Marco Gentile finished in 18th position in 1989. The bike has no frame with the motor providing the attachment points for both front and rear suspensions. Power was an impressive 150hp at 12,300rpm with a weight with oil and water but no fuel of 127kg. Top speed was 300km/h.

A radiator overflow bottle was sourced from a pharmacy near Fior’s workshop

A radiator overflow bottle was sourced from a pharmacy near Fior’s workshop

The radiator overflow bottle was sourced from a pharmacy near Fior’s workshop!

Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

No Comment

You can post first response comment.