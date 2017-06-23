1989 Fior 500 GP machine – 150hp, 127kg – With Phil Aynsley

This one of the two 1989 Fior 500s made, and as 1989 was the final year they competed in the 500cc World Championship, it represents the peak of Frenchman Claude Fior’s GP designs.

His original front end design first saw the light of day in 1980 as part of an aftermarket chassis for TZ250/350s. In 1986 and 1987 his bikes, powered by Honda RS500 motors, were entered in the 500cc championship but only scored a single point for both years.

The bike was redesigned for the 1988 season and again for 1989 when a derivative of the JPX-Yamaha four-cylinder motor was used (JPX was based in Le Mans and supplied motors mainly for GP sidecars).

The six-speed gearbox and clutch were TZ500 items. Rider Marco Gentile finished in 18th position in 1989. The bike has no frame with the motor providing the attachment points for both front and rear suspensions. Power was an impressive 150hp at 12,300rpm with a weight with oil and water but no fuel of 127kg. Top speed was 300km/h.

The radiator overflow bottle was sourced from a pharmacy near Fior’s workshop!