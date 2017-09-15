1990 Laverda 125cc GP – With Phil Aynsley

Here is a rarity! Laverda’s only entry into Grand Prix competition!

During 1989 a group of Laverda employees started work on this 125cc GP project. They involved Augusto Brettoni (a well known factory rider for the company in past years) who in turn put them in touch with Ing. Livio Solvilla who became responsible for the engine design. He had previously worked for both Laverda and Aprilia.

A feature of the motor was the ability to remove the crankshaft without taking the engine from the frame. A rotary disc was used, and together with a 38mm carburettor, enabled an output of 40hp at 13,000prm. Total weight was 68kg.

The rest of the bike appears to be the DAP-Parilla that was campaigned by the Parilla brothers, Angelo & Achille, which finished second in the ’89 Italian 125cc Championship – hence the Parilla greyhound logo on the frame (built by Raul Baronciani in Pesaro).

The bike was tested at the 1990 Mugello GP by Alessandro Gramigni but retired with exhaust problems. No further work was proceeded with after this. and the project was abandoned.