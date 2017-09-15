Laverda’s one and only Grand Prix bike | 68kg 40hp

  • Laverda’s one and only Grand Prix bike | 68kg 40hp

by
Features , Moto GP , Motorcycle News , Motorcycle Racing
No Comment
1990 Laverda 125cc GP – With Phil Aynsley

Here is a rarity! Laverda’s only entry into Grand Prix competition!

The Laverda 125cc GP

The Laverda 125cc GP

During 1989 a group of Laverda employees started work on this 125cc GP project. They involved Augusto Brettoni (a well known factory rider for the company in past years) who in turn put them in touch with Ing. Livio Solvilla who became responsible for the engine design. He had previously worked for both Laverda and Aprilia.

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

The frame was built by Raul Baronciani in Pesaro

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

Power output was 40hp at 13,000rpm, a 38mm carburettor was also fitted

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

The motor was also designed to allow removal of the crankshaft without removing the engine from the frame

A feature of the motor was the ability to remove the crankshaft without taking the engine from the frame. A rotary disc was used, and together with a 38mm carburettor, enabled an output of 40hp at 13,000prm. Total weight was 68kg.

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

The rest of the bike appears to be a DAP-Parilla

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

The Laverda 125cc GP Racer

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

The Laverda 125cc GP Racer

The rest of the bike appears to be the DAP-Parilla that was campaigned by the Parilla brothers, Angelo & Achille, which finished second in the ’89 Italian 125cc Championship – hence the Parilla greyhound logo on the frame (built by Raul Baronciani in Pesaro).

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

Single front disc brake

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

Marzocchi forks

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

Topside view of the Laverda powerplant

The bike was tested at the 1990 Mugello GP by Alessandro Gramigni but retired with exhaust problems. No further work was proceeded with after this. and the project was abandoned.

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

Following testing in 1990 where the bike was retired for exhaust problems the project was abandoned

Laverda 125cc GP Racer

The Laverda 125cc GP Racer

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like

No Comment

You can post first response comment.