2009 Mike di Meglio Aprilia RSA 250 – With Phil Aynsley

 

Following on from a previous column featuring the Carlos Lavado YZR250, here is the second 250cc GP machine I shot in France at this time, the Aprilia RSA 250 raced by Mike Di Meglio in 2009.

The RSA 250 with carbon-fibre sub-fairing/airbox

With full fairings removed

Factory Aprilia RSA 250 that Mike Di Meglio rode to a not so brilliant 14th place at Valencia in 2009.

This RSA 250 was campaigned by Meglio to 14th in Valencia

The RSA 250’s Aprilia Racing APX2 ECU

An inside look at the carbon-fibre fairing which functions as an airbox to the carbs

 

The historic part is that was the last race of the 250cc World Championships – Moto 2 was introduced the following year.

This bike saw out the final year of the 250 competition prior to Moto2 replacing it

Leased by Team Aspar-Mapfre it was returned to Aprilia at the end of the season and is untouched from completing the race, apart from the wheels & tyres.

The bike is in the same condition as last raced, apart from wheels and tyres

Front triples, Ohlins TTX forks and display

A look inside the frame

The main difference from the 2008 bike is the use of the APX2 ECU which (apart from the relevant two-stroke settings) was the same unit as used by the MotoGP bikes.

This bike is mainly the same as the 2008 model with a few distinctions

RSA specific parts include the chassis and carbon swingarm and DellOrto VHSK 42mm PWM carburettors. An Ohlins TTX front fork is used.

DellOrto VHSK 42mm PWM carburettors

RSA specific parts include the chassis and carbon swingarm

Power output for the 2009 Mike Di Meglio Aprilia RSA 250 was over 110hp.

Official 2009 Mike Di Meglio Aprilia RSA 250 paperwork

The suspension linkage

