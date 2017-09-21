2009 Mike di Meglio Aprilia RSA 250 – With Phil Aynsley

Following on from a previous column featuring the Carlos Lavado YZR250, here is the second 250cc GP machine I shot in France at this time, the Aprilia RSA 250 raced by Mike Di Meglio in 2009.

Factory Aprilia RSA 250 that Mike Di Meglio rode to a not so brilliant 14th place at Valencia in 2009.

The historic part is that was the last race of the 250cc World Championships – Moto 2 was introduced the following year.

Leased by Team Aspar-Mapfre it was returned to Aprilia at the end of the season and is untouched from completing the race, apart from the wheels & tyres.

The main difference from the 2008 bike is the use of the APX2 ECU which (apart from the relevant two-stroke settings) was the same unit as used by the MotoGP bikes.

RSA specific parts include the chassis and carbon swingarm and DellOrto VHSK 42mm PWM carburettors. An Ohlins TTX front fork is used.

Power output for the 2009 Mike Di Meglio Aprilia RSA 250 was over 110hp.