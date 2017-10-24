Phil Aynsley recounts the 2009 Portuguese GP

Where Casey Stoner made his return to form following illness

Words and Images by Phil Aynsley

In 2009 I had the opportunity to attend the Portuguese GP at Estoril. As it turned it was the meeting where Casey Stoner returned after missing three races due to what was eventually diagnosed as lactose intolerance.

2009 was the year in which Valentino Rossi won his sixth MotoGP title, in a season where he took the Championship from fellow Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo, while Casey Stoner would finish the season in fourth, aboard the Ducati.

The Portugese Round was the 14th of 17 rounds, and saw Stoner return to form, taking second, which he’d follow up with first in the following Australian round, and another win in Malaysia, with a DNS in the season final at Valencia.

Casey Stoner would finish the season on 220 points to Rossi’s 306, having missed four races and placed in the top five of all but one race, where he was 14th in Great Britain.









































































2009 MotoGP – Portugal – Race Classification