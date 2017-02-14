2016 BMW Motorrad Dealer of the Year Awarded

BMW Motorrad has announced that Southbank Motorcycles in Melbourne and Westco Motors BMW in Cairns have taken out the prestigious BMW Motorrad Dealer of the Year Awards for 2016.

This highly contested accolade is awarded to the Metropolitan and Regional BMW Motorrad dealership that excel in all areas of operation, with the ultimate focus on the customer.

Southbank Motorcycles Dealer Principal, Manny Nenos was excited to receive the award.

Many Nenos – Southbank Motorcycles Dealer Principal

“We are extremely thrilled to have been recognised for our hard work and dedication to the BMW Motorrad brand in 2016 with the prestigious Dealer of the Year Trophy. These awards are extremely difficult to achieve, I am really proud of the team and grateful to our loyal customers. Thank you all those involved in achieving this result.”

For Westco Motors BMW Dealer Principal Chris King it is a double delight as they also took out the 2015 BMW Motorrad Regional Dealer of The Year title.

Chris King – Westco Motors BMW Dealer Principal

“The continued success of Westco Motors BMW Motorrad rides on the back of our long-standing relationships with a loyal customer base. That coupled with the ultimate in riding machines, a second-to-none lifestyle in the Far North and some of the best places to ride, is a sure-fire formula for success.”

BMW Motorrad Australia General Manager, Andreas Lundgren, congratulated both dealerships on their achievements during 2016.

Andreas Lundgren – BMW Motorrad Australia General Manager

“This award is far more than just sales figures. It takes in all the areas of business, with a focus on the customer. These two dealerships have excelled in 2016 and delivered to their customers a true and positive BMW Motorrad experience. Congratulations to the management and staff at both Southbank Motorcycles and Westco Motors BMW.”