2016 South Australian Historic Race Championships – Mac Park

Report & Images: Colin Rosewarne/Colin Rosewarne Photography

125 racers competed in the 2016 South Australian Historic Road Race Championships, which were run and won at Mount Gambier’s Mac Park with racing conducted in all conditions, including wind and rain, drizzle and the dry.

The morning sessions on both days were met with heavy drizzle accompanied by a chilly southerly breeze straight off the Southern Ocean which led to cautious but entertaining competition.

Times were slowed marginally due largely to the great Mac Park racing surface and a great weekend of racing was had by all.

Amongst the many happy competitors were Ken Lucas on his beloved Douglas that he has been campaigning for fifty years, Albert Tehennepe on his beautifully presented Harris 1200 Kawasaki, Neil May on his 350 and 500 Molnar Manx and a very impressive newcomers to the sport Rob Heather (brother of Colin) (TZ250 Yamaha)) and Andrew Hawkes (Moto Guzzi V7) making sizable waves on their respective classes.

2016 South Australian Historic Race Championships | Mac Park Results:

Period 2 (1920 – 1945):

Period 2 saw the recently crowned Australian Champion Stan Mucha on his beautiful 1926 4-valve Indian Altoona take home the title in a race that saw many of the combined ages of racers and their bikes exceed a very respectable 150 years.

Stan Mucha (Indian Altoona) David Morse (Velocette MSS Special) Peter Birthisel (Indian Altoona)

Period C – pre 1951 500cc overhead valve and 750 side valve, hand gear change, rigid suspension frames:

Keith Campbell (ESO Special) Russell Craddock (Tri Ariel 650) Paul McGahan (Triton T100)

Period 3

350:

Neil May (Molnar Manx) Greg Watkins (Molnar Manx) David Morse (Velocette MSS Special)

500:

Neil May (Molnar Manx) Darren Trotter (Matchless G50) Greg Watkins (Molnar Manx)

Unlimited:

Russell Craddock (Tri Ariel 650) Dan Gleeson (Norton Domiracer 750) Darren Trotter (Manx G50)

Period 4 (1963 – 1972):

250:

Kevin Youngson (Benelli 2C) Bonn Watson (Suzuki T250) Neil Watson (Yamaha DS6)

350:

Keith Campbell (Honda CB350) Peter Scott (Kawasaki S2) John Inkster (Aermacchi 350)

500:

Chris Pash (Suzuki T500) Robin Williams (Honda CB500) Peter O’Neill Roberts TR500 Suzuki)

Unlimited:

Simon Cook (Honda CB750) Chris Pash (Suzuki T500) Andy Hawkes (Moto Guzzi V7)

Period 5 (1973 – 1983):

Period 5 saw a charging Mark Bond relishing the wet conditions, recording a couple of minor placings on Saturday followed by a couple of great, ballsy wet weather wins on the Sunday taking out the championship on his ever impressive Brass Balls Racing Z900 Kawasaki.

125:

Gemma Kernich (Honda MT125R) David Short (Morbidelli 125GP) Kevin Youngson Yamaha TZ125)

250:

Brett Metcalf (Yamaha RD250LC) Andy Pitman (Yamaha RD250LC) Ben Shaw (Yamaha RD250LC)

350:

Chris Hayward (Yamaha TZ350) Nathaniel Wilson (Yamaha RD250LC) Glen Weddall (Yamaha RD250LC)

Unlimited:

Mark Bond (Kawasaki Z900 – 1105) Denis Ackland (Kawasaki Z1000 – 1260) Albert Tehennepe (Harris Kawasaki 1200)

Tour De LC Cup (Yamaha RDLCs):

Brett Metcalf Ben Shaw Andy Pitman

Sidecars:

A small field of six sidecars saw combined class races with the likes Bill Hargrave / Annie Tregger on their seemingly diminutive 1956 Triumph Thunderbird up against Geoff Grant / Craig Lawson on their infamous two stroke H2 triple and Craig Longhurst / Nina Eikenberg on their Tranzac Honda four.

P3S:

David Wain / Greg Ditchfield

P4S:

Geoff Grant / Craig Lawson

Bob Jolley Memorial Trophy – classic singles up to 500:

Darren Trotter (Matchless G50) Neil May (Manx Norton) Keith Campbell (ESO)

Ken Blake Memorial Trophy – open to the fastest 27 P3 and 4 racers:

Simon Cook (Honda CB750) Darren Trotter (G50 Matchless) Chris Pash (CZ400)

Laurie Fox Handicap Trophy (open to all P3 and 4 sidecars):

Geoff Grant / Craig Lawson (Kawasaki H2 750) David Wain / Greg Ditchfield (Tri Ariel 650) David Betteridge / Jo Mickleson (Norton Atlas 750)

The Most Improved Award went to young hotshot Ben Shaw (Yamaha RD250LC) and the Good Sportsman Award was shared this year by Robin Williams and Richard Metcalf for their invaluable assistance following the serious incident at this event last year.