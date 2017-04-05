2017 Asia Road Racing Championship – Round 1 Report

Aaron Morris 13th, 12th in Supersport 600; Edward Faulkhead 7th, 9th in SAC

The first round of the 2017 ARRC at the Johor Circuit proved a challenging one for Australian Aaron Morris, who was expecting to race on board Anthony West’s supersport machine in the Supersports 600 class, but had to purchase a second hand machine just prior to the event on which to race.

Aaron Morris

“It was a difficult weekend, I was expecting to be on Anthony West’s bike, instead we were starting from scratch. I did the best we could with the bike we had. The bike I rode was purchased as a second hand race bike the week prior to the event. The team hadn’t done any work to the bike until I got there on Wednesday. I pulled the motor out and the team lightly freshened up the head. The team worked hard to get the bike up to spec but the engine was slow and suspension was not dialed in.”

Fellow Aussie Edward Faulkhead was also competing in the Suzuki Asian Challenge, taking home 16 championship points and leaving him 10th overall after the opening round of the season.

ARRC Supersports 600

Practice: Positive start for Zaqhwan

Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi’s title defense campaign had gotten off to a positive start. At the Johor Circuit for the first day of free practices for the season opener of the 2017 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, the MUSASHi Boon Siew Honda rider was fastest in two of the three free practice sessions and ended the day as the fastest rider with a Sme of 1’31.063s.

In the hunt for his third SuperSports 600cc Asian title, Zaqhwan looked comfortable as he shouldered the role of lead rider for the Malaysian racing team. However, the two-times SuperSports 600cc champion expressed surprise that the rest of the field were not as fast as their pre-season laptimes.

Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi

“The weather condition made things a little tricky for us. Due to the rain on the previous day, there were patches of mud on the track. I think the uncertainty about grip slowed everyone down. The weather condition will play a big role in the qualifying and race outcome tomorrow (Saturday).”

Meanwhile, teenage hotshot Taiga Hada served up a surprise when he posted the second fastest time in class with 1’31.519s. The 18-year-old RAMA Honda NTS T.Pro Ten10 rider outpaced early favourites Decha Kraisart and Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman.

The two senior riders were third and fourth fastest respectively with 1’31.812s and 1’32.074s. Azlan’s new team mate Ahmad Yudhistira rounded up the top five with 1’32.079s.

Aussie Aaron Morris (Akeno Speed Racing) was 15th overall for combined day 1 practice, with a time of 1:34.516.

Race 1: Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi takes first win of season

SuperSports 600cc defending champion Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi picked up the first win of the season as the 2017 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship kicked off at the Johor Circuit on April 1, 2017.

The 22-year-old Malaysian rider had gone from strength to strength as the first round progressed at the 3.86km circuit. Zaqhwan earned the right to start the first race from the coveted pole position when he delivered on his promise of a new lap record with a time of 1’30.612s.

Subsequently, a good start in Race 1 gave the MUSASHI Boon Siew Honda rider the holeshot. However, Decha Kraisart of Yamaha Thailand Racing quickly made his presence felt when he successfully challenged Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman and then took the lead from Zaqhwan on Lap 3.

The Malaysian rider was contented to shadow his Thai rival for the majority of the race. Zaqhwan only made his move on Lap 10, and succeeded in taking the lead from Decha.

Behind the duelling leaders, 18-year-old Taiga Hada gave a remarkably solid performance as he picked his way up the field to arrive within the leading group. On Lap 12, Decha tried to get on the outside of Yamaha Racing’s Yuki Ito, only to run out of tarmac and dropped to fourth position.

With Decha gone, Hada quickly caught up with Zaqhwan but could not find a way past his more experienced rival. Zaqhwan led the pack to the finish line with a time of 24’48.515s while a grinning Hada skipped up to the second podium spot with a total time of 24’49.254s.

In third place, Yuki Ito signalled the possibility of a strong Yamaha comeback with a Sme of 24’52.067s.

Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi

“Decha was very strong at the start of the race. So I decided to hang back, manage my tyres, and bide my time for the perfect opportunity. Once I overtook Decha on Lap 10, I switched mental gears in order to remain constant and focused on my riding. I was really shocked when I suddenly realized that Hada was right behind me. Luckily, that was during the closing laps of the race and I was able to keep my win.”

ARRC Supersports 600 Round 1 – Race 1

Md Zaqhwan Zaidi – MAS – MUSASHi Boon Siew Honda Racing Honda Taiga Hada – JPN – RAMA Honda by NTS T.Pro Ten 10 Honda Yuki Ito – JPN – Yamaha Racing Yamaha Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman – MAS – Manual Tech Kawasaki Racing Kawasaki Decha Kraisart – THA – Yamaha Thailand Racing Team Yamaha

…13 Aaron Morris – AUS – Akeno Speed Racing Yamaha

Race 2 : New talent shines

Exciting new talent came to the fore as the season opening round of the 2017 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship came to a close at the Johor Circuit last weekend.

A pair of teenagers, 18-year-olds Taiga Hada of Japan and Irfan Ardiansyah from Indonesia, stole the limelight when they dominated Race 2 of the SuperSports 600cc category amidst a field of seasoned campaigners. Despite high expectations that Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi would repeat his Race 1 victory, the polesitter’s race got off to a bad start when he lost the holeshot to Hada.

On Lap 2, Zaqhwan’s dream of a double win was smashed when he crashed out at Turn 2. Two laps later, another strong contender, Thailand’s Decha Kraisart also ended his race on the gravel. While the high profile riders stumbled, Taiga Hada of team RAMA Honda by NTS T.Pro Ten10, put in a stunning masterclass of inch-perfect racing throughout the 16-lap race.

He kept his cool and his lead to clinch the first 600cc win of his career with a time of 24’51.787s.

Taiga Hada

“My rear tyre was a bit slippy throughout the race, but apart from that, I have no other complaints. It was a thoroughly enjoyable race.”

Meanwhile, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman who suffered from engine woes in Race 1, fared better when he wheelied to the finish line in second place with 24’56.876s. Finally, Indonesian rider Irfan Ardiansyah from Astra Honda Racing stole the spotlight when he rode like a raging bull to go from 12th on the grid to third in the race with a Dme of 25’04.928s.

Further down the field, Ahmad YudhisDra took fourth place with a time of 25’08.480s. Thai rider RaVhapong Wilairot stormed home in fifth place.

Australian Aaron Morris improved on his Race 1 result with a 12th place in Race 2. He finished Round 1 with seven championship points to his name, after a trying weekend on board a stand-in machine.

Hada now leads the SuperSports 600cc class with 45 points followed by Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, second with 33 points and Zaqhwan third with 25 points.

Thanks to the young rider, team RAMA Honda by NTS T.Pro Ten10 holds the provisional lead in the team awards with 45 points. Team Manual Tech Kawasaki Racing and MUSASHi Boon Siew Honda Racing are Ded in second with 33 points apiece.

Race 2 Results

Taiga Hada JPN RAMA Honda by NTS T.Pro Ten 10 Honda Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman MAS Manual Tech Kawasaki Racing Kawasaki Irfan Ardiansyah. INA Astra Honda Racing Team Honda Ahmad Yudhistira INA Manual Tech Kawasaki Racing Kawasaki Ratthapong Wilairot THA AP Honda Racing Thailand Honda

…12. Aaron Morris AUS Akeno Speed Racing Yamaha

ARRC Supersports 600cc standings after Rnd 1

Taiga Hada – 45 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman – 33 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi – 25 Irfan Ardiansyah. – 24 Ahmad Yudhistira – 22

…14. Aaron Morris – 7

Asia Production 250cc

Practice: Anupab Sarmoon Quickest

Yamaha Thailand’s Anupab Sarmoon extended his dominating pace on the first day of Asia Production 250cc free practice as Round 1 of the 2017 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship gets underway at the 3.86km Johor Circuit.

Anupab, who was consistently one of the fastest riders during the official pre-season test, ended the day as the quickest 250cc rider with a time of 1’44.202s.

However, Anupab will have a tough fight on his hands, especially from his closest Honda rival – Gerry Salim. The Indonesian rider clocked 1’44.584s, only 0.382 seconds off Anupab’s pace.

2015 250cc champion Takehiro Yamamoto was third fastest with 1’44.964s. Elsewhere, Yamaha Indonesian duo Imanuel Putra Pratna and Galang Hendra Pratama rounded up the top five of the day with times of 1’45.290s and 1’45.319s respectively.

Race 1: Gerry Salim wins opener

Indonesian rider Gerry Salim became the first Indonesian to win the Asia Production 250cc category aeer an inch-perfect performance in Race 1 of the season opener at the Johor Circuit.

Starting the 12-lap race from third on the grid, Gerry grabbed the holeshot ahead of polesitter Anupab Sarmoon from team Yamaha Thailand Racing. Gerry, along with Anupab and 2015 250cc champion Takehiro Yamamoto quickly established themselves as the leaders of the race.

Despite the frequent overtaking around the 3.86km circuit, Gerry was consistently in the lead when the pack crossed the start/finish line.

The Indonesian rider kept a cool head and defeated the rigorous assault from Yamamoto to clinch the win with a time of 20’52.279s, only 0.055s in front of the Sidrap Honda Ikazuchi rider. Anupab ended the race in third place with 20’52.738s.

Gerry Salim

“The bike was really good and I must thank my team for their hard work. The only thing that put a damper on our race was the weather. It was really difficult condiSons out there. I hope the skies will clear up so that we can have a befer race in Race 2.”

Behind the leading trio, Astra Honda’s debutants Rheza Danica Ahrens and Awhin Sanjaya put in creditable performances with a fourth and fifth place finish respectively.

Race 1 Results

Gerry Salim – INA – Astra Honda Racing Team Honda Takehiro Yamamoto – JPN – SIDRAP HONDA IKAZUCHI Racing Team. Honda Anupab Sarmoon – THA – YAMAHA Thailand Racing TEAM Yamaha Rheza Danica Ahrens – INA – Astra Honda Racing Team Honda Awhin Sanjaya – INA – Astra Honda Racing Team Honda

Race 2: Double win for Gerry

Race 2 of the Asia Production 250cc class brought the coveted double win for Indonesian rider Gerry Salim. The Astra Honda Racing rider dominated the proceedings as he led from start to finish with a time of 20’54.397s.

A rocket start allowed Gerry to lead into Turn 1 with poleman Anupab Sarmoon and Takehiro Yamamoto hot on his tail. Gerry managed to carve out a lead when his team mate Rheza Danica Ahrens got mixed up within the front group.

Rheza’s presence distracted the other riders enough for Gerry to pull away.

Gerry Salim

“The race went easier for me today. Everything went according to script. I pushed hard in the first five laps and then brought the pace down a bit to conserve my tyres until the end.”

Unable to catch up to Gerry, Anupab role a solo race in second place with a time of 20’56.112s. Takehiro Yamamoto edged out Tomoyoshi Koyama for third position with a time of 20’59.050s.

Meanwhile, Rheza Danica was undoubtedly the man of the hour for Astra Honda Racing. He started the race from fourth on the grid but was penalized with a ride-through penalty when he jumpstarted the race. Rejoining the grid at P15, Rheza went past one rider after another to complete the 12-lap race in fifth place.

As the sole double winner of the weekend, Gerry goes home with the maximum 50 points to his name. Takehiro Yamamoto Ded with Anupab Sarmoon are in second overall with 36 points each.

Race 2 Results

Gerry Salim – INA – Astra Honda Racing Team Honda Anupab Sarmoon – THA – YAMAHA Thailand Racing TEAM Yamaha Takehiro Yamamoto – JPN – SIDRAP HONDA IKAZUCHI Racing Team. Honda Tomoyoshi Koyama – JPN – RAMA Honda Honda Rheza Danica Ahrens – INA – Astra Honda Racing Team Honda

Asia Production 250cc standings after Rnd 1

Gerry Salim – 50 Takehiro Yamamoto – 36 Anupab Sarmoon – 36 Rheza Danica Ahrens – 24 Tomoyoshi Koyama – 22

Underbone 150cc

Practice: Close qualifying times in class

The new Underbone 150cc class promises to be even more exciting than the previous 130cc category. In the qualifying session held for the first round at the Johor Circuit on March 31, 2017, a total of seven riders clocked within the same second.

Team Yuzy Honda Vietnam Racing’s Azroy Hakeem Anuar topped the timesheets in the qualifyer with 1’49.115s, narrowly edging out defending champion Wahyu Aji Trilaksana who was second fastest with 1’49.336s.

Malaysian debutant, Mohd Akid Aziz from team Uma Racing Yamaha Maju Motor made an impactful first qualifying when he posted third fastest with 1’49.338s. However, the top-10 grid of the Underbone 150cc class is yet to be finalized.

The final grid will only be confirmed after the Underbone 150cc SuperPole that will take place in the morning before the first race. Then, the top Underbone riders will be put to the test without the benefit of the slipstream from the other competitors on the track.

Race 1: Photo finish favours Fakhrusy

Johor-born Fakhrusy Syakirin Rostam celebrated a victory on home ground in Race 1 of the Underbone 150cc category.

The lanky SCK Rapido Hi-Rev Honda Racing rider pipped rival Mohd Akid Aziz to win the first Underbone 150cc race of the season. The tight competition in the South East Asian heritage class resulted in a photo-finish that saw Fakhrusy crossing the finish line 0.004s ahead of Akid.

The race quickly took on familiar Underbone characteristics as the enture group of riders bunched up together in the hunt for the lead. However, the pack was split on Lap 6 when Anggi SeSawan crashed out of the race, taking defending champion Wahyu Aji Trilaksana with him.

Without the strong challenge from the Indonesian camp, the Underbone 150cc podium was an all-Malaysian affair. Fakhrusy won with a time of 14’55.380s, Akid in second place with 14’55.384s while Mohd Haziq Mohd Fairues finished third with 14’55.663s.

Meanwhile, Mohd Helmi Azman, representing newcomer team Onexox TKKR Racing, gave good account of himself in fourth place. Tengku Amirul Haffiruddin rounded up the top five.

The Underbone class had always been an Indonesian-Malaysian affair. But in Race 1, Vietnamese rider Cao Viet Nam did himself proud when he finished ninth with 15’03.302s. Chinese rider Yuan Ji Bo, picked up three points in his first experience in Underbone racing.

Race 1 Results

Fakhrusy Syakirin Rostam – MAS – SCK Rapido Hi Rev Honda Racing Team Honda Md Akid Aziz – MAS – UMA Racing Yamaha Maju Motor Yamaha Md Haziq Md Fairues – MAS – UMA Racing Yamaha Maju Motor Yamaha Md Helmi Azman – MAS – ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team Yamaha Tengku Amirul Haffiruddin – MAS – RCB KAGE Motobatt Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team Yamaha

Race 2: Akid impresses in debut

Race 2 from Round 1 of the 2017 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship turned out to be a good day for the rising in the Asian series.

Just as Taiga Hada and Rheza Danica Ahrens shone in the SuperSports 600cc and Asia Production 250cc classes, debutant Mohd Akid Aziz gave a thrilling performance when he rode to a stunning victory in the Underbone 150cc category.

19-year-old Akid had been strong throughout the weekend, narrowly losing out to countryman Fakhrusy Syakirin Rostam in Race 1 at a photo finish.

In Race 2, Akid redeemed himself with a stunning ride that saw him match Indonesian duo Wahyu Aji Trilaksana and Anggie SeDawan pace-for-pace during the run-up to the finish line.

Akid scored his first Asian victory with a time of 14’52.561s, leaving defending champion Wahyu to settle for second place with 14’52.888s and Anggi in third with 14’52.959s.

Mohd Akid Aziz

“Race 2 was less challenging than Race 1, I just had to keep my pace within the leading group and then power up at the final lap. My thanks to my team for preparing such a great bike.”

After Round 1, Akid is now the provisional Underbone 150cc leader with 45 points. Fakhrusy Syakirin Rostam is second overall with 33 points while Tengku Amirul Haffiruddin was third with 24 points.

Akid’s results had also given team UMA Racing Yamaha Maju a decisive lead in the opening stages of the 2017 season. Team Maju holds 45 points against SCK Rapido Hi Rev Honda Racing in second overall position with 36 points.

Race 2 Results

Md Akid Aziz – MAS – UMA Racing Yamaha Maju Motor Yamaha Wahyu Aji Trilaksana – INA – Yamaha Racing Indonesia Yamaha Anggi Setiawan – INA – Yamaha Yamalube WR KYT TJM RACETECH Racing Yamaha Tengku Amirul Haffiruddin – MAS – RCB KAGE Motobatt Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team Yamaha Md Muzakkir Mohamed – MAS – SCK Rapido Hi Rev Honda Racing Team Honda

ARRC Underbone 150cc standings after Rnd 1

Md Akid Aziz – 45 Fakhrusy Syakirin Rostam – 33 Tengku Amirul Haffiruddin – 24 Md Haziq Md Fairues – 23 Md Helmi Azman – 22

Suzuki Asian Challenge

Practice: Ahmad Saugi dominates

Introduced in 2015, the Suzuki Asian Challenge developmental platform had continually been dominated by riders from the Indonesian archipelago.

First won by Andreas Gunawan in 2015 and then by Jefri Tosema in 2016, the latest edition of the Suzuki Asian Challenge could be shaping up to be yet another Indonesian affair.

Ahmad Saugi was the rider of the day during the free practice sessions. He clocked fastest in the first practice with 1’58.507s, half a second faster than Thailand’s Punchana Kulrojchalalai who posted 1’59.037s.

India’s Arunagiri Prabhu was third fastest with 1’59.056s. Unfortunately for the Suzuki Asian Challenge riders, the plans and strategems to better their laptimes during the second free practice was washed out after the session was red flagged and subsequently cancelled due to an electrical storm at the 3.86km circuit.

Australian rider Edward Faulkhead was 13th overall after practice with a best of 2:02.096.

Race 1: Mario Borbon Junior wins

Philippines rider Mario Borbon Junior had ignited the nation’s hopes of a Filipino-win in the Suzuki Asian Challenge in 2017.

Mario had started the 2017 season in the best way possible – with a convincing win in Race 1 of the season opener. Mario outpaced Indonesian duo Ahmad Saugi Muchtar and Nur Al Fath Sam Ahmad to take his second SAC win of his career with a Sme of 15’34.432s.

First timers Ahmad Saugi and Nur Al Fath, were also impressive as they escorted Mario up to the podium in second and third places respectively.

Sri Lankan Aaron Gunawardena also put in a good performance in fourth place with a time 15’35.246s while Eane Jaya completed the top five.

Aussie Edward Faulkhead made a fine start to the season with seventh place in the first race, improving on his practice placing.

Race 1 Results

Mario U. Borbon Jr. – PHI Ahmad Saugi Muchtar – INA Nur Al Fath Sam Ahmad – INA Aaron Gunawardena – SRI Eane Jaye S. Sobretodo – PHI Mohamad Arfyq Hillman – MAS Edward Faulkhead – AUS

Race 2: Strong Filipino showing

The Filipino contingent brought their A-game to the season opening races of the 2017 Suzuki Asian Challenge. Aeer Mario Borbon Junior’s win in Race 1, trio April King Mascardo, Mario Borbon and Eane Jaye Sobretodo went to Race 2 fired up for a clean sweep of the podium.

The Filipino riders put on an immediate assault at the start of the race as April King charged into the lead. Unfortunately, in their zeal to carve out a margin at the front of the pack, Eane Jaye tangled up against two other riders on Lap 2.

The crash slowed down the group, allowing April King easy access to the lead, then easily holding on to his position, crossing the finish line with a comfortable six-second lead in front of the rest of the field.

Tetsuya Fujita emerged as the second placed rider with 14’05.794s and Punchana Kulrojchalalai was third with 14’05.922s.

Race 1 winner Mario Borbon Junior got caught up with the main pack and was only able to finish eighth. Nevertheless, Mario leads the 2017 rankings with 33 points while April King is second overall with 32 points.

Indonesia’s Nur Al Fath Sam Ahmad is ranked third after taking third place in Race 1 and fourth in Race 2.

Edward Faulkhead was ninth in Race 2, seeing him leave Round 1 with 16th championship points, in 10th overall.

Race 2 Results

April King H. Mascardo – PHI Tetsuya Fujita – JPN Punchana Kulrojchalalai – THA Nur Al Fath Sam Ahmad – INA Aaron Gunawardena – SRI

…9. Edward Faulkhead – AUS

ARRC Suzuki Asian Challenge standings after Rnd 1

Mario U. Borbon Jr. – 33 April King H. Mascardo – 32 Nur Al Fath Sam Ahmad – 29 Tetsuya Fujita – 24 Aaron Gunawardena – 24

…10. Edward Faulkhead – 16

