Triumph’s Chiodo dominates Supersport Race One

Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Seven – Phillip Island

Motul Supersport Race One Report

Mark Chiodo got off the line well but Tommy Toparis soon swept past the Triumph man before turn two and that pair quickly started to pull away from their pursuers.

The closest of those pursuers were Sam Condon, Ryan Taylor and Mason Coote.

Chiodo took the lead back from Toparis into turn one next time around and maintained that advantage around the back of the circuuit and maintained that lead as they started lap three.

Unfortunately Mason Coote went down at turn 11, crashing out of fifth place. Ryan Taylor had got the better of Sam Condon for third place, that battle though unfolding four-seconds behind the leading duo.

As the race approached the halfway point of its 10-lap distance Chiodo looked to have it under control.

A succession of 1m35.9s laps had allowed the young Victorian to really start pulling away from Toparis.

That trend continued right until the flag, the gap by the chequered flag had grown to four-seconds.

Toparis a lonely second place with a 14-second buffer over Ryan Taylor who rounded out the podium ahead of Sam Condon.

Rhys Belling brought home fifth place just ahead of New Zealand’s Mitch Rees, the Kiwi thoroughly enjoying his first ever laps of the fast Phillip Island circuit.

Mason Coote’s slip at turn 11 had seen the Western Australian rejoin the race but eventually he had to return to the pits for some repairs. A disastrous blow to Coote, who looked almost certain to clinch the #2 plate in Supersport this season, a hefty 28-point advantage over Toparis heading into this weekend, but no points from this bout has seen that advantage trimmed back to a single digit gap with one race to go… That victory for Chiodo also moving him to within striking distance if any misfortune strikes Coote and Toparis in the final bout.

Motul Supersport Race One Results

Mark Chiodo – Triumph Tom Toparis +4.316 – Kawasaki Ryan Taylor +18.099 – Yamaha Sam Condon +22.885 – Yamaha Rhys Belling +26.468 – Yamaha Mitch Rees +27.445 – Honda Aidan Hayes +28.480 – Kawasaki Jordan Carlsson +28.879 – Yamaha Chris Quinn +35.069 – Yamaha Cambridge Olivier +35.565 – Yamaha Brian Houghton +41.036 – Honda Ryan Sellen +42.032 – Kawasaki Mick Hefferan +46.973 – Kawasaki Patrick Li +48.777 – Kawasaki Jake Pruiti +65.122 – Kawasaki

Motul Supersport Championship Points