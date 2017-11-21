2017 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships

Part Two – With Colin Rosewarne

Period 4

Period 4 saw some hearty racing and South Australian IOM racer Davo Johnson was to play a starring role on the stunning Birch Imola Ducati.

The bike ran well but expired mid Saturday morning and it was not to return which saw Johnson jump on a plane and jet out to return to his international riding duties at the Macau Grand Prix (Link).

Aaiden Coote on the Rob North Trident picked up the 750 trophy though battling brake troubles throughout the weekend. A problem he assures me will be remedied before the Island Classic next year.

Corey Forde took out the silverware on his 1204 CH Honda in fine style with consistent, fast racing all weekend.











Period 5 and 6

The Period 5 and 6 racing in all classes was as electric as always with the TZ Yamahas putting great wheel popping action and close racing.

Tasmanian Brett Simmonds taking out the P6 250 GP Class but having an off in the P6 class putting an end to his championship hopes in this division.





The surprises came in the Period 5 and 6 Unlimited classes with the traditionally dominant Chas Hern T-Rex 1200 F1 Harris Honda in P5, and FJ1200 combination in P6, being relegated to second places in both divisions by the hard charging Irish expat, now New South Welshman, Paul Byrne on a 1260 Harris Suzuki XR69 in P5.





While in Period 6 Formula 1300 top honours were taken by an equally impressive Aaron Morris on a 1040 FZR1200 Yamaha.























