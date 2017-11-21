SHARE

2017 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships

Part Two – With Colin Rosewarne

Part One Link Here

Period 4

Period 4 saw some hearty racing and South Australian IOM racer Davo Johnson was to play a starring role on the stunning Birch Imola Ducati. 

Davo Johnson leading the way around the top of the course in P4 Unlimited
Davo Johnson leading the way around the top of the course in P4 Unlimited

The bike ran well but expired mid Saturday morning and it was not to return which saw Johnson jump on a plane and jet out to return to his international riding duties at the Macau Grand Prix (Link)

Davo Johnson on the Birch Imola Ducati
Davo Johnson on the Birch Imola Ducati

Aaiden Coote on the Rob North Trident picked up the 750 trophy though battling brake troubles throughout the weekend.  A problem he assures me will be remedied before the Island Classic next year.

Aaiden Coote having a pensive moment whilst warming up the Rob North Triumph Trident on his way to winning the P4 750 title
Aaiden Coote having a pensive moment whilst warming up the Rob North Triumph Trident on his way to winning the P4 750 title

Corey Forde took out the silverware on his 1204 CH Honda in fine style with consistent, fast racing all weekend.

Corey Forde put on a great performance on the 1970 CB Honda 1204 winning the Period 4 Unlimited Championship
Corey Forde put on a great performance on the 1970 CB Honda 1204 winning the Period 4 Unlimited Championship

Martin Hodgson on his 1200 1980 Katana leads onto the front straight
Martin Hodgson on his 1200 1980 Katana leads onto the front straight

Some good close racing in all classes
Some good close racing in all classes

The XS2 Yamaha Gang worked well with Stace Heaney on 162 and Ivan Hoey on 14 in P4
The XS2 Yamaha Gang worked well with Stace Heaney on 162 and Ivan Hoey on 14 in P4

Victor Vassella 74 on to his way to winning the P4 125 championship
Victor Vassella 74 on to his way to winning the P4 125 championship

Period 5 and 6

The Period 5 and 6 racing in all classes was as electric as always with the TZ Yamahas putting great wheel popping action and close racing.

TZ mayhem
TZ mayhem

Tasmanian Brett Simmonds taking out the P6 250 GP Class but having an off in the P6 class putting an end to his championship hopes in this division.

Tasmanian Brett Simmonds on his 1989 Suzuki GSX-R 750 leads the pack on Saturday morning
Tasmanian Brett Simmonds on his 1989 Suzuki GSX-R 750 leads the pack on Saturday morning

Brett Simmonds championship hopes were lost with a quick off in the final
Brett Simmonds championship hopes were lost with a quick off in the final

The surprises came in the Period 5 and 6 Unlimited classes with the traditionally dominant Chas Hern T-Rex 1200 F1 Harris Honda in P5, and FJ1200 combination in P6, being relegated to second places in both divisions by the hard charging Irish expat, now New South Welshman, Paul Byrne on a 1260 Harris Suzuki XR69 in P5. 

Stephen Kairl and Glen Kelleher both on 1979 TZ 350s had a ding dong racing weekend with the latter taking home the silverware
Stephen Kairl and Glen Kelleher both on 1979 TZ 350s had a ding dong racing weekend with the latter taking home the silverware

Chas Hern on the T Rex FJ1200 Yamah leads eventual championship winner Aaron Morris also on a FJ1200 and Stephen Kairl off the front straight in the Period 6 Unlimited field
Chas Hern on the T Rex FJ1200 Yamah leads eventual championship winner Aaron Morris also on a FJ1200 and Stephen Kairl off the front straight in the Period 6 Unlimited field

While in Period 6 Formula 1300 top honours were taken by an equally impressive Aaron Morris on a 1040 FZR1200 Yamaha.

Chris Pickett riding the stunning Norton Rotary running with Martin Hodgson on his 1200 1980 Katana
Chris Pickett riding the stunning Norton Rotary running with Martin Hodgson on his 1200 1980 Katana

Stephen Ward bought home the silverware on his Armstrong
Stephen Ward bought home the silverware on his Armstrong

Nice mixed field in the Period 6 classes
Nice mixed field in the Period 6 classes

Paul Byrne on the Harris XR69 Suzuki leads Chas Hern for the P5 Unlimited trophy
Paul Byrne on the Harris XR69 Suzuki leads Chas Hern for the P5 Unlimited trophy

Chris Hayward and his TZ350 in race mode
Chris Hayward and his TZ350 in race mode

Ryan McLauchlan on his way to winning the P5 750 class silverware
Ryan McLauchlan on his way to winning the P5 750 class silverware

Stephen Kairl picking up the points and P5 500 crown on his TZ
Stephen Kairl picking up the points and P5 500 crown on his TZ

Mick Johnston on his 1987 TTF1 Ducati leading Corey Forde Aaiden Coote and Stephen Ward
Mick Johnston on his 1987 TTF1 Ducati leading Corey Forde Aaiden Coote and Stephen Ward

Wayne Gow on the 1980 Moto Guzzi Le Mans
Wayne Gow on the 1980 Moto Guzzi Le Mans

The two-stroke competition was very well represented
The two-stroke competition was very well represented

Steven Craig doing it in style on the way to winning the Period 6 500 crown on his 1990 Kawasaki ZXR400
Steven Craig doing it in style on the way to winning the Period 6 500 crown on his 1990 Kawasaki ZXR400

The Tassie boys complete wih Hawaiian team shirts
The Tassie boys complete wih Hawaiian team shirts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here