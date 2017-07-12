Australian Off-Road Motorcycle Sales – Off-Road leads sales resurgence

2017 Jan-June Australian Motorcycles Sales Figures

#1 Yamaha – 4617 sales

Yamaha led the off-road sales segment in Australia between January and June, boasting 4617 sales, down 3.5 per cent on the same period in 2016, and holding four of the top 10 selling models in the segment. Leading their strong performance was the WR450F with 762 sales, despite that figure dropping 17.5 per cent, compared to 2016 figures. Other strong performers included the PW50 or PeeWee 50, on 551 sales up 5.4 per cent, while the TTR50E saw 517 units sold, with an 11.9 per cent increase. Another model worthy of mention was the YZ250F on 400 units.

#2 Honda – 4359 sales

Honda was number two in the Off-Road segment, boasting 4359 sales, representing a 6.1 per cent increase over the same period in 2016, with sales led by the CRF50F with 787 units sold. Like Yamaha, Honda holds four of the top 10 Off-Road sellers, three of which saw sales increases over the same period in 2016. These also included the CRF230F on 703 sales, up 14.3 per cent, the CRF110F on 592 sales, and the CRF250L on 433 sales, representing a 10.2 per cent increase.

#3 KTM – 2834 sales

KTM had the third largest percentage growth in the Off-Road segment, in comparison to the same period in 2016, with 2834 overall sales and an extremely strong position in the Enduro segment, where it holds four of the top six sellers. These were the 500 EXC in the number two position with 354 sales and a 7.9 per cent increase over 2016 figures, the 300 EXC with 347 sold, representing a 24.4 per cent increase, the 350 EXCF on 323 units, dropping three per cent, and the 450 EXC on 217 units, up 5.3 per cent.

#4 Kawasaki – 1670 sales

Kawasaki’s sales in the Off-Road segment were 1670 units, led by the KLX110, which was one of the top 10 Off-Road motorcycles at number seven, with 508 units sold and growth of 9.5 per cent over the same period in 2016. Other notable sellers were the KX250F on 256 units and the KX450F on 210 units, alongside the KLX140 (172 units sold) and KLX150BF (154 units sold).

#5 Suzuki – 1479 sales

Suzuki’s 1479 units sold were led by the DR-Z400E on 442 units, with this model also getting a mention in the LAMS category of the Road sales, and represented in the Off-Road Trails segment, where it was the number two seller in Australia for the period. The DR-Z250 was also a strong contender in Trails, with the number six position and 152 units sold, representing 35.7 per cent growth on the same period last year. Suzuki’s Trojan also dominated the farm segment with 302 units sold an the number one position, despite a 28.4 per cent decrease in sales compared to the same period in 2016.

#6 Husqvarna – 1298 sales

Husqvarna may be sitting in number six position with 1298 sales, however that represents 44.5 per cent growth over the 2016 figures, led by their TE300 model with 207 sales and 21.8 per cent growth, while the FE350 sold 180 units with 44 per cent growth, and the FE501 soild 155 units, with 46.2 per cent growth.

Top Ten Selling Off-Road Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Make & Model / 2017 sales / Percentage change from 2016

Honda CRF50F / 787 / 1.3% Yamaha WR450F / 762 / -17.5% Honda CRF230F / 703 / 14.3% Honda CRF110F / 592 / 0.0% Yamaha PW50 / 551 / 5.4% Yamaha TTR50E / 517 / 11.9% Kawasaki KLX110 / 508 / 9.5% Suzuki DR-Z400E / 442 / -3.1% Honda CRF250L / 433 / 10.2% Yamaha YZ250F / 400 / -3.8%

Top Ten Selling Enduro Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Yamaha WR450F / 762 / -17.5% KTM 500EXC / 354 / 7.9% KTM 300EXC / 347 / 24.4% KTM 350EXCF / 323 / -3.0% Yamaha WR250F / 286 / 67.3% KTM 450EXC / 217 / 5.3% Husqvarna TE300 / 207 / 21.8% Husqvarna FE350 / 180 / 44.0% Husqvarna FE501 / 155 / 46.2% Yamaha WR250R / 123 / -14.6%

Top Ten Selling Motocross Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Yamaha YZ250F / 400 / -3.8% Honda CRF450R / 357 / 58.0% Yamaha YZ450F / 308 / -25.2% Honda CRF250R / 279 / -1.1% Kawasaki KX250F / 256 / -26.2% Kawasaki KX450F / 210 / -47.1% KTM 250SXF / 201 / 1.0% KTM 450SXF / 192 / -24.1% Yamaha YZ250 / 191 / 2.1% KTM 50SX / 171/ 3.0%

Top Ten Selling Fun Bikes in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Honda CRF50F / 787 / 1.3% Honda CRF110F / 592 / 0.0% Yamaha PW50 / 551 / 5.4% Yamaha TTR50E / 517 / 11.9% Kawasaki KLX110 / 508 / 9.5% Yamaha TTR110E / 362 / 12.8% Yamaha TTR125E/LWE / 247 / 13.3% Honda CRF125FB / 237 / 7.2% Honda CRF150F / 211 / -4.1% Kawasaki KLX140 / 172 / -23.6%

Top Ten Selling Farm Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Suzuki TROJAN / 302 / -28.4% Yamaha AG200 / 250 / 5.5% Honda CTX200 / 249 / -24.8% Honda XR150L / 152 / 9.4% Kawasaki Stockman 250 / 125 / 1.6% Suzuki TF125 / 65 / 20.4% Honda XR190 / 49 / 0.0% Yamaha AG100 / 44 / 41.9%

Top Ten Selling Trail Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Honda CRF230F / 703 / 14.3% Suzuki DR-Z400E / 442 / -3.1% Honda CRF250L / 433 / 10.2% Yamaha TTR230/A / 193 / -5.4% Kawasaki KLX150BF / 154 / 2.0% Suzuki DR-Z250 / 152 / 35.7% Kawasaki KLX250S / 104 / -27.3% Yamaha XT250 / 87 / -14.7% Suzuki DR200S / 45 / 95.7% Kawasaki KLX150L / 1 / -95.5%

Top Ten Selling Off-Road Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Make & Model / 2017 sales / Percentage change from 2016

Yamaha / 4,617 / -3.5% Honda / 4,359 / 6.1% KTM / 2,834 / 0.7% Kawasaki / 1,670 / -18.9% Suzuki / 1,479 / -20.7% Husqvarna / 1,298 /44.5% Others / 102 / -15.0% TOTAL / 16,359 / -1.7%

