Australia Off-Road Motorcycle Sales Data – 2017 January-March (Q1) Australian Motorcycles Sales Figures

Honda CRF450R Top Seller – Yamaha #1 overall – Husqvarna the star performer

2017 Jan-March Motorcycle Sales Overview – 2017 Jan-March Road sales overview by brand

Yamaha #1 – 1734 sales

Despite a 23.9 per cent downturn in off-road sales Yamaha again topped the dirtbike market with 1734 of their machines hitting the trails in the first quarter of 2017. The WR450F continues to sell strongly, 247 sales making it Australia’s favourite enduro machine, but those numbers are half what were recorded in the first three months of 2016. The starting bike of many legends, the PW50 still sold strongly and the YZ250F was Australia’s biggest selling MX2 capacity machine.

Honda #2 – 1467 sales

Honda were second with 1467 sales reflecting a 20.1 per cent decline on the same period in 2016. The CRF450R reclaimed its crown as Australia’s #1 selling dirtbike thanks to the model receiving a massive update for the new model year. The CRF50F also sold well as did the CRF230F, holding down third and sixth place respectively at the top of the off-road sales charts.

KTM #3 – 1393 sales

European manufacturers KTM and Husqvarna bucked the trend with KTM charting a slight 2.5 per cent increase, but Husky is the star of the off-road show after recording a hefty 34.7 per cent upswing in sales.

KTM’s 1393 sales placed them third, and not too far behind Honda’s result. The 500 EXC is the top selling Austrian machine with 176 sales just pipping the legendary 300EXC out of top spot, 173 of the big two-strokes hitting the trails so far in 2017, a 45.4 per cent increase on last year for the model.

Kawasaki #4 – 880 sales

Fourth place is held by Kawasaki, 880 of the green machines left showroom floors in the first quarter of 2017, a 9.4 per cent decline on the same period last year. The KLX110 is the best performer for Team Green while the KX motocross machines are also having a fairly good start to the year. KX250F sales are ahead of KX450F, 152 versus 128 sales respectively, for third and fourth place in the competition motocross top ten.

Husqvarna #5 – 610 sales

Husqvarna’s 610 sales ranks them fifth on the dirtbike charts. The TE300 was the biggest seller with 93 of the two-stroke weapons hitting the bush to beat its four-stroke siblings. Other top sellers for Husky were the FE350 and FE501 with 80 and 65 sales respectively.

Suzuki #6 – 601 sales

Suzuki suffered a marked 39.2 per cent drop in off-road sales to slip to sixth place, their 601 sales putting them just behind Husqvarna. DR650 sales remained quite strong however at 139 units, while the DR-Z400E continued to be an Australian favourite with 223 more of the dependable machines hitting the trails in 2017. Those two models make up more than half of Suzuki’s off-road sales.

Top Ten Selling Off Road bikes in Australia – January-March 2017

Make & Model / 2017 Q1 sales / Percentage change from Q1 2016

Honda CRF450R / 260 / 176.6% Kawasaki KLX110 / 258 / 0.4% Honda CRF50F / 248 / -30.7% Yamaha WR450F / 247 / -53.3% Suzuki DR-Z400E / 223 / -4.7% Honda CRF230F / 207 / -14.8% Yamaha PW50 / 203 / -6.0% KTM 500EXC / 176 / 24.8% Yamaha YZ250F / 175 / -17.1% KTM 300EXC / 173 / 45.4%

Top Ten Selling Enduro bikes in Australia – January-March 2017

Yamaha WR450F / 247 / -53.3% KTM 500EXC / 176 / 24.8% KTM 300EXC / 173 / 45.4% KTM 350EXCF / 158 / 20.6% Yamaha WR250F / 125 / 42.0% KTM 450EXC / 107 / 21.6% Husqvarna TE300 / 93 / 20.8% Husqvarna FE350 / 80 / 66.7% Husqvarna FE501 / 65 / 27.5% Yamaha WR250R / 53 / -24.3%

Top Ten Selling MotoCross bikes in Australia – January-March 2017

Honda CRF450R / 260 / 176.6% Yamaha YZ250F / 175 / -17.1% Kawasaki KX250F / 152 / 12.6% Kawasaki KX450F / 128 / -20.0% Yamaha YZ450F / 128 / -40.2% KTM 250SXF / 103 / -1.9% KTM 450SXF / 96 / -20.0% KTM 85SX / 93 / 6.9% Yamaha YZ250 / 91 / 3.4% Honda CRF250R / 73 / -45.9%

Top Ten Selling Fun bikes in Australia – January-March 2017

Kawasaki KLX110 / 258 / 0.4% Honda CRF50F / 248 / -30.7% Yamaha PW50 / 203 / -6.0% Honda CRF110F / 172 / -38.4% Yamaha TTR50E / 154 / -16.3% Yamaha TTR110E / 105 / -11.8% Yamaha TTR125E/LWE / 95 / -5.9% Honda CRF125FB / 94 / -9.6% Kawasaki KLX140 / 82 / -9.9% Honda CRF125F / 64 / -34.0%

Top Ten Selling Farm bikes in Australia – January-March 2017

Suzuki TROJAN / 106 / -45.6% Yamaha AG200 / 100 / 16.3% Honda XR150L / 71 / 0.0% Honda CTX200 / 57 / -64.6% Kawasaki Stockman 250 / 40 / -38.5% Suzuki TF125 / 27 / 12.5% Yamaha AG100 / 17 / 30.8%

Top Ten Selling Trail bikes in Australia – January-March 2017

Suzuki DR-Z400E / 223 / -4.7% Honda CRF230F / 207 / -14.8% Honda CRF250L / 129 / -17.8% Kawasaki KLX150BF / 71 / -2.7% Yamaha TTR230/A / 69 / -32.4% Kawasaki KLX250S / 56 / -24.3% Suzuki DR-Z250 / 52 / -1.9% Yamaha XT250 / 47 / -7.8% Suzuki DR200S / 6 / -33.3%

2017 Q1 Australian Off Road sales by brand

Manufacturer / 2017 sales / 2016 sales / % change

Yamaha / 1734 / 2280 / -23.90% Honda / 1467 / 1836 / -20.10% KTM / 1393 / 1359 / 2.50% Kawasaki / 880 / 971 / -9.40% Husqvarna / 610 / 453 / 34.70% Suzuki / 601 / 989 / -39.20% Others / 40 / 56 / -28.60%

2017 Jan-March Motorcycle Sales Overview – 2017 Jan-March Road sales overview by brand