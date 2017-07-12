Australian Road Motorcycle Sales – Road

2017 Jan-June Australian Motorcycles Sales Figures

#1 Harley-Davidson – 4,433 sales

Harley-Davidson retains its position as the number one road bike seller in Australia with 4433 sales in the first half of 2017, although this was down 5.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. This compares to their Q1 sales in 2017 only being 1.1 per cent lower than the same period in 2016. Strong sellers include the Harley-Davidson FXSB Breakout with 711 sales, up 17.5 per cent, while the Street 500 also remains strong despite sales falling 18 per cent to 609 units. The FXDLS Low Rider S also posted strong growth of 74.3 per cent to 373 units sold, with the VRSCDX Night Rod Special also selling 305 units but down 6.2 per cent.

#2 Honda – 4,201 sales

Honda retains the #2 position with a strong lead from the next player, with overall road sales down 6.6 per cent, which was a relatively small loss in the road market over this segment, with many manufacturers posting larger per cent decreases. Honda’s road sales were led by the NBC110 as usual, despite a 28.3 per cent decrease in unit sales. The Honda Grom on the other hand posted a 135 per cent increase to 597 units sold, while the popular CBR500R LAMS machine was up 4.9 per cent to 471 units sold.

#3 Yamaha – 2,865 sales

Yamaha saw road sales drop 19.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2016, with their biggest road bike sellers in the LAMS range, including the YZF-R3A with 569 sales, and the MT-07L on 470 units. The WR450F also made an appearance in the LAMS category at 762 units sold, although it doesn’t appear to be counted in the general road segment in any other way. The Yamaha MT-09 also saw strong sales with an updated model, with 418 units sold and a strong 25.9 per cent growth.

#4 Kawasaki – 2,102 sales

Kawasaki’s sales of 2,102 were down in comparison to the same period in 2016, with the Ninja 300 their strongest road performer with 448 units sold, although this was down 44.6 per cent. Their new Ninja 650L also saw success with 250 units sold, representing a 25.6% increase.

#5 BMW – 1,366 sales

BMW sales of 1,366 units were led by the R 1200 GS and GS Adventure with 203 and 172 units sold respectively, while the R 1200 RS also boasted 71 units sold. The S 1000 RR was one of the stronger Super Sport offerings with 115 sales despite being down 14.8 per cent in comparison to the same period in 2016, while the S 1000 XR sold 62 units, down 28.7 per cent. The F 800 GS and Adventure variant also boasted 101 (up 9.8 per cent) and 86 (up 10.3 per cent) sales respectively, with the F 700 GS also seeing 105 units sold.

#6 Suzuki – 1,238 sales

Suzuki sold 1238 units during the period, representing a 15.4 per cent drop compared to the same period in 2016, with the street and LAMS legal DR-Z400E posting a strong figure of 442 units, down just 3.1 per cent. It doesn’t seem to have been included in the general road sales figures however, despite appearing in the LAMS category. The DR650SE saw sales of 236 units, down 11.6 per cent, while the Suzuki GSX-R1000 was the second strongest Super Sport performer, of the real (non-LAMS) machines, with a 73 per cent increase over the same period in 2016.

#7 Triumph – 1,201 sales

Triumph sold 1201 units, led by the Bonneville T120 on 137 units, and the Triumph Thruxton on 117 units, a fall of 38.4 per cent compared to the sale period the previous year.

#8 Ducati – 872 sales

Ducati sold 872 units with the 959 Panigale leading their line up with 123 units sold, followed by the Multistrada 1200 on 88 units, the new Supersport model on 75 units, and the 1299 Panigale on 61 units.

#9 KTM – 861 sales

KTM’s 861 road sales for the period was only a 1.6 per cent decrease over the same period in 2016, which is particularly strong with overall sales down across the category – down 12.8 per cent overall compared to the same period in 2016. Leading models include the LAMS offerings in the RC 390 and 390 Duke, with 153 and 174 units sold respectively.

Top Ten Selling Road Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Make & Model / 2017 sales / Percentage change from 2016

Honda NBC110 / 1,042 / -28.3% Harley Davidson FXSB / 711 / 17.5% Harley Davidson XG500 / 609 / -18.0% Honda GROM / 597 / 135.0% Yamaha YZF-R3A / 569 / -18.1% Honda CBR500R / 471 / 4.9% Yamaha MT07L / 470 / -34.4% Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 448 / -44.6% Yamaha MT-09 / 418 / 25.9% Honda CRF1000 / 404 / 1.3%

Top Ten Selling Cruiser Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Harley Davidson FXSB / 711 / 17.5% Harley Davidson XG500 / 609 / -18.0% Harley Davidson FXDLS / 373 / 74.3% Harley Davidson VRSCDX / 305 / -6.2% Harley Davidson FXDB / 299 / -23.1% Kawasaki Vulcan S / 274 / -9.3% Yamaha XVS650/A / 254 / -0.8% Honda CMX500 / 216 / 0.0% Harley Davidson FLSTFBS / 160 / -33.9% Indian Scout / 153 / -5.6%

Top Ten Selling LAMS Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Honda NBC110 / 1,042 / -28.3% Yamaha WR450F / 762 / -17.5% Harley Davidson XG500 / 609 / -18.0% Honda GROM / 597 / 135.0% Yamaha YZF-R3A / 569 / -18.1% Honda CBR500R / 471 / 4.9% Yamaha MT07L / 470 / -34.4% Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 448 / -44.6% Suzuki DR-Z400E / 442 / -3.1% Honda CRF250L / 433 / 10.2%

Top Ten Selling Sports Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Yamaha YZF-R3A / 569 / -18.1% Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 448 / -44.6% Kawasaki Ninja 650L / 250 / 25.6% KTM RC390 / 153 / -30.5% Honda CBR650FL / 139 / -16.3% Kawasaki Ninja 1000 / 95 / 4.4% BMW R 1200 RS / 71 / -12.3% Yamaha MT09 Tracer / 69 / -42.0% BMW S 1000 XR / 62 / -28.7% Suzuki GSX-S1000F / 60 / 27.7%

Top Ten Selling Adventure Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Honda CRF1000 / 404 / 1.3% Suzuki DR650SE / 236 / -11.6% BMW R 1200 GS / 203 / 5.2% Kawasaki KLR650 / 179 / -6.3% BMW R 1200 GS Adventure / 172 / 0.0% Honda CB500XA / 154 / 10.8% BMW F 700 GS / 105 / -3.7% BMW F 800 GS / 101 / 9.8% Ducati Multistrada 1200 / 88 / -34.3% BMW F 800 GS Adventure / 86 / 10.3%

Top Ten Selling Naked Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Honda GROM / 597 / 135.0% Yamaha MT07L / 470 / -34.4% Yamaha MT-09 / 418 / 25.9% Honda CB125E / 330 / -18.7% Yamaha MT03LA / 239 / 35.8% KTM 390 DUKE / 174 / -19.4% Yamaha MT-10 / 162 / 128.2% Triumph Bonneville T120 / 137 / -2.8% KTM 1290 Super Duke / 117 / 67.1% Triumph Thruxton / 117 / -38.4%

Top Ten Selling Super Sport Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Honda CBR500R / 471 / 4.9% Honda CBR300R / 201 / -19.3% Honda CBR1000RR / 143 / 0.7% Suzuki GSX-R1000 / 128 / 73.0% Ducati 959 Panigale / 123 / -29.7% BMW S 1000 RR / 115 / -14.8% Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R / 76 / -47.9% Yamaha YZF-R1 / 76 / -43.7% Ducati SUPERSPORT / 75 / 0.0% Ducati 1299 Panigale / 61 / -30.7%

Top Ten Selling Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017

Harley Davidson FLHXS / 197 / 3.7% Harley Davidson FLHTK / 124 / 6.0% Harley Davidson FLHXSE2 / 81 / 8.0% Harley Davidson FLHR / 71 / -12.3% BMW R 1200 RT / 69 / 0.0% Harley Davidson FLTRXS / 60 / -15.5% Harley Davidson FLHRXS / 48 / 0.0% Indian Roadmaster / 47 / 123.8% Yamaha FJR1300 / 39 / -52.4% Indian Chieftain / 35 / 337.5%

2017 Jan-June Australian Road sales by brand

Manufacturer / 2017 sales / 2016 sales / % change

Harley Davidson / 4,433 / -5.4% Honda / 4,201 / -6.6% Yamaha / 2,865 / -19.1% Kawasaki / 2,102 / -20.1% BMW / 1,366 / -18.0% Suzuki / 1,238 / -15.4% Triumph / 1,201 / -21.2% Ducati / 872 / -17.3% KTM / 861 / -1.6% Indian / 353 / 19.7% Others / 200 / -13.8% Victory / 181 / 66.1% Husqvarna / 110 / 48.6% Aprilia / 59 / -66.1% Moto Guzzi / 57 / -52.9% Hyosung / 17 / -81.7% Torino / 2 / –

