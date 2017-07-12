2017 Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures | Road

  • 2017 Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures | Road

by
Aprilia , Benelli , BMW , Ducati , Features , Harley , Honda , Husqvarna , Indian , Kawasaki , KTM , Moto Guzzi , Motorcycle News , Motorcycle Reviews , MV Agusta , Suzuki , Triumph , Victory , Yamaha
No Comment
Australian Road Motorcycle Sales – Road
2017 Jan-June Australian Motorcycles Sales Figures
Links
2017 Jan-June Motorcycle Sales Overview2017 Jan-June Off Road sales overview by brand
#1 Harley-Davidson – 4,433 sales

Harley-Davidson retains its position as the number one road bike seller in Australia with 4433 sales in the first half of 2017, although this was down 5.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. This compares to their Q1 sales in 2017 only being 1.1 per cent lower than the same period in 2016. Strong sellers include the Harley-Davidson FXSB Breakout with 711 sales, up 17.5 per cent, while the Street 500 also remains strong despite sales falling 18 per cent to 609 units. The FXDLS Low Rider S also posted strong growth of 74.3 per cent to 373 units sold, with the VRSCDX Night Rod Special also selling 305 units but down 6.2 per cent.

2016 Harley-Davidson CVO Pro Street Breakout

Harley-Davidson Breakout

#2 Honda – 4,201 sales

Honda retains the #2 position with a strong lead from the next player, with overall road sales down 6.6 per cent, which was a relatively small loss in the road market over this segment, with many manufacturers posting larger per cent decreases. Honda’s road sales were led by the NBC110 as usual, despite a 28.3 per cent decrease in unit sales. The Honda Grom on the other hand posted a 135 per cent increase to 597 units sold, while the popular CBR500R LAMS machine was up 4.9 per cent to 471 units sold.

Honda Grom in Candy Ultimate Pink

Honda Grom in Candy Ultimate Pink

#3 Yamaha – 2,865 sales

Yamaha saw road sales drop 19.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2016, with their biggest road bike sellers in the LAMS range, including the YZF-R3A with 569 sales, and the MT-07L on 470 units. The WR450F also made an appearance in the LAMS category at 762 units sold, although it doesn’t appear to be counted in the general road segment in any other way. The Yamaha MT-09 also saw strong sales with an updated model, with 418 units sold and a strong 25.9 per cent growth. 

Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

#4 Kawasaki – 2,102 sales

Kawasaki’s sales of 2,102 were down in comparison to the same period in 2016, with the Ninja 300 their strongest road performer with 448 units sold, although this was down 44.6 per cent. Their new Ninja 650L also saw success with 250 units sold, representing a 25.6% increase.

2017 Kawasaki Z650L and Ninja 650L

2017 Kawasaki Z650L and Ninja 650L

#5 BMW – 1,366 sales

BMW sales of 1,366 units were led by the R 1200 GS and GS Adventure with 203 and 172 units sold respectively, while the R 1200 RS also boasted 71 units sold. The S 1000 RR was one of the stronger Super Sport offerings with 115 sales despite being down 14.8 per cent in comparison to the same period in 2016, while the S 1000 XR sold 62 units, down 28.7 per cent. The F 800 GS and Adventure variant also boasted 101 (up 9.8 per cent) and 86 (up 10.3 per cent) sales respectively, with the F 700 GS also seeing 105 units sold.

2017 BMW R 1200 GS

2017 BMW R 1200 GS

 

#6 Suzuki – 1,238 sales

Suzuki sold 1238 units during the period, representing a 15.4 per cent drop compared to the same period in 2016, with the street and LAMS legal DR-Z400E posting a strong figure of 442 units, down just 3.1 per cent. It doesn’t seem to have been included in the general road sales figures however, despite appearing in the LAMS category. The DR650SE saw sales of 236 units, down 11.6 per cent, while the Suzuki GSX-R1000 was the second strongest Super Sport performer, of the real (non-LAMS) machines, with a 73 per cent increase over the same period in 2016.

2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 K7

2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000

 

#7 Triumph – 1,201 sales

Triumph sold 1201 units, led by the Bonneville T120 on 137 units, and the Triumph Thruxton on 117 units, a fall of 38.4 per cent compared to the sale period the previous year.

 

Triumph T120 Bonneville - Trevor Hedge

Triumph T120 Bonneville – Trevor Hedge

#8 Ducati – 872 sales

Ducati sold 872 units with the 959 Panigale leading their line up with 123 units sold, followed by the Multistrada 1200 on 88 units, the new Supersport model on 75 units, and the 1299 Panigale on 61 units.

2017 Ducati Supersport

The new for 2017 Ducati Supersport

 

 

#9 KTM – 861 sales

KTM’s 861 road sales for the period was only a 1.6 per cent decrease over the same period in 2016, which is particularly strong with overall sales down across the category – down 12.8 per cent overall compared to the same period in 2016. Leading models include the LAMS offerings in the RC 390 and 390 Duke, with 153 and 174 units sold respectively.

2017 KTM 390 Duke

2017 KTM 390 Duke

Top Ten Selling Road Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017
Make & Model / 2017 sales / Percentage change from 2016
  1. Honda NBC110 /  1,042 / -28.3%
  2. Harley Davidson FXSB / 711 / 17.5%
  3. Harley Davidson XG500 /  609 / -18.0%
  4. Honda GROM / 597 / 135.0%
  5. Yamaha YZF-R3A / 569 / -18.1%
  6. Honda CBR500R / 471 / 4.9%
  7. Yamaha MT07L / 470 / -34.4%
  8. Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 448 / -44.6%
  9. Yamaha MT-09 / 418 / 25.9%
  10. Honda CRF1000 / 404 / 1.3%
Harley-Davidson Street 500 2017

The Harley-Davidson Street 500 has retained a top spot amongst road bike sales into 2017

Top Ten Selling Cruiser Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017
  1. Harley Davidson FXSB / 711 / 17.5%
  2. Harley Davidson XG500 / 609 /  -18.0%
  3. Harley Davidson FXDLS / 373 / 74.3%
  4. Harley Davidson VRSCDX / 305 / -6.2%
  5. Harley Davidson FXDB / 299 / -23.1%
  6. Kawasaki Vulcan S / 274 / -9.3%
  7. Yamaha XVS650/A / 254 / -0.8%
  8. Honda CMX500 / 216 / 0.0%
  9. Harley Davidson FLSTFBS / 160 / -33.9%
  10. Indian Scout / 153 / -5.6%
Harley-Davidson 2017 CVO Pro Street Breakout

The Harley-Davidson Breakout led cruiser sales and was second overall in road sales

Top Ten Selling LAMS Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017
  1. Honda NBC110 / 1,042 / -28.3%
  2. Yamaha WR450F / 762 / -17.5%
  3. Harley Davidson XG500 / 609 / -18.0%
  4. Honda GROM / 597 / 135.0%
  5. Yamaha YZF-R3A / 569 / -18.1%
  6. Honda CBR500R / 471 / 4.9%
  7. Yamaha MT07L / 470 / -34.4%
  8. Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 448 / -44.6%
  9. Suzuki DR-Z400E / 442 / -3.1%
  10. Honda CRF250L / 433 / 10.2%
2017 Yamaha WR450F

The Yamaha WR450F took the second position in the LAMS category after the Honda NBC110

Top Ten Selling Sports Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017
  1. Yamaha YZF-R3A / 569 / -18.1%
  2. Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 448 / -44.6%
  3. Kawasaki Ninja 650L / 250 / 25.6%
  4. KTM RC390 / 153 / -30.5%
  5. Honda CBR650FL / 139 / -16.3%
  6. Kawasaki Ninja 1000 / 95 / 4.4%
  7. BMW R 1200 RS / 71 / -12.3%
  8. Yamaha MT09 Tracer / 69 / -42.0%
  9. BMW S 1000 XR / 62 / -28.7%
  10. Suzuki GSX-S1000F / 60 / 27.7%
Kawasaki's Ninja 300 remained a strong performer with the Sport Touring category figures led by LAMS machines

Kawasaki’s Ninja 300 remained a strong performer with the Sport Touring category figures led by LAMS machines

Top Ten Selling Adventure Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017
  1. Honda CRF1000 / 404 /  1.3%
  2. Suzuki DR650SE / 236 / -11.6%
  3. BMW R 1200 GS / 203 / 5.2%
  4. Kawasaki KLR650 / 179 / -6.3%
  5. BMW R 1200 GS Adventure / 172 / 0.0%
  6. Honda CB500XA / 154 / 10.8%
  7. BMW F 700 GS / 105 / -3.7%
  8. BMW F 800 GS / 101 / 9.8%
  9. Ducati Multistrada 1200 / 88 / -34.3%
  10. BMW F 800 GS Adventure / 86 / 10.3%
Honda Africa Twin - Image by Harley Hamer

Honda’s Africa Twin not only led the Adventure Touring segment in sales but also saw growth of 1.3 per cent – Image by Harley Hamer

Top Ten Selling Naked Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017
  1. Honda GROM / 597 / 135.0%
  2. Yamaha MT07L / 470 / -34.4%
  3. Yamaha MT-09 / 418 / 25.9%
  4. Honda CB125E / 330 / -18.7%
  5. Yamaha MT03LA / 239 / 35.8%
  6. KTM 390 DUKE / 174 / -19.4%
  7. Yamaha MT-10 / 162 / 128.2%
  8. Triumph Bonneville T120 / 137 / -2.8%
  9. KTM 1290 Super Duke / 117 / 67.1%
  10. Triumph Thruxton / 117 / -38.4%
Yamaha's MT-10 saw strong growth

Yamaha’s MT-10 saw strong growth

Top Ten Selling Super Sport Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017
  1. Honda CBR500R / 471 / 4.9%
  2. Honda CBR300R / 201 / -19.3%
  3. Honda CBR1000RR / 143 / 0.7%
  4. Suzuki GSX-R1000 / 128 / 73.0%
  5. Ducati 959 Panigale / 123 / -29.7%
  6. BMW S 1000 RR / 115 / -14.8%
  7. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R / 76 / -47.9%
  8. Yamaha YZF-R1 / 76 / -43.7%
  9. Ducati SUPERSPORT / 75 / 0.0%
  10. Ducati 1299 Panigale / 61 / -30.7%
Honda's CBR1000RR led the Super Sport category, excluding the LAMS offerings

Honda’s CBR1000RR led the Super Sport category, excluding the LAMS offerings

 

Top Ten Selling Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Jan-June 2017
  1. Harley Davidson FLHXS / 197 / 3.7%
  2. Harley Davidson FLHTK / 124 / 6.0%
  3. Harley Davidson FLHXSE2 / 81 / 8.0%
  4. Harley Davidson FLHR / 71 / -12.3%
  5. BMW R 1200 RT / 69 / 0.0%
  6. Harley Davidson FLTRXS / 60 / -15.5%
  7. Harley Davidson FLHRXS / 48 / 0.0%
  8. Indian Roadmaster / 47 / 123.8%
  9. Yamaha FJR1300 / 39 / -52.4%
  10. Indian Chieftain / 35 / 337.5%
Captain America, Street Glide Special (Touring) – Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand head office (NSW)

A Captain America themed Street Glide Special (Touring) at Harley-Davidson Australia & New Zealand head office (NSW). The Street Glide Special took the top touring spot by a strong margin in sales.

2017 Jan-June Australian Road sales by brand
Manufacturer / 2017 sales / 2016 sales / % change
  1. Harley Davidson / 4,433 / -5.4%
  2. Honda / 4,201 / -6.6%
  3. Yamaha / 2,865 / -19.1%
  4. Kawasaki / 2,102 / -20.1%
  5. BMW / 1,366 / -18.0%
  6. Suzuki / 1,238 / -15.4%
  7. Triumph / 1,201 / -21.2%
  8. Ducati / 872 / -17.3%
  9. KTM / 861 / -1.6%
  10. Indian / 353 / 19.7%
  11. Others / 200 / -13.8%
  12. Victory / 181 / 66.1%
  13. Husqvarna / 110 / 48.6%
  14. Aprilia / 59 / -66.1%
  15. Moto Guzzi / 57 / -52.9%
  16. Hyosung / 17 / -81.7%
  17. Torino / 2 / –
Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750

Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750

2017 Jan-June Australian Motorcycles Sales Figures
Links
2017 Jan-June Motorcycle Sales Overview2017 Jan-June Off Road sales overview by brand
Tagged: , , , , , ,

You may also like

No Comment

You can post first response comment.