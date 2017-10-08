Mark Chiodo completes perfect P.I. weekend

Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Seven – Phillip Island

Supersport Race Two Report

A dry track greeted competitors for the final Supersport race of ASBK season 2017. While the track surface was clean, a blustery wind would still certainly test Supersport competitors over the 10-lap duration of the battle.

Tom Toparis was the early leader in this contest as again from Mark Chiodo, as this pair again underlined their speed advantage over the rest of the Supersport field here this weekend.

Chiodo took the lead at turn four on lap two but Toparis stuck on his tail throughout the remainder of the lap and continued to pile the pressure on.

While the Supersport Championship win had been decided in favour of Ted Collins with a round in the series to spare, the fight over the #2 plate was still in play here today. Mason Coote’s advantage had dissipated after he failed to take points in this morning’s opening bout, allowing Toparis to close within striking distance of that #2 spot in the championship.

This time around Mason Coote was fighting over third place with Ryan Taylor, that battle unfolding a long way behind the leading duo, but very important nonetheless in the outcome of the championship.

Toparis had not given up the chase on Chiodo and was still on the tail of the Triumph man at the final lap but a huge moment saw him lose enough ground that he had to abandon the chase to the flag.

Mark Chiodo the winner, the Triumph man finishing his season on a high, not putting a foot wrong. Tom Toparis was a strong second place, before he now heads off to Japan to compete as a Moto2 wildcard at Motegi and then the Phillip Island MotoGP rounds.

Mason Coote had to work hard to secure that final step on the rostrum but got away from Taylor in the closing lap to secure that third spot, albeit 17-seconds behind the top duo. That result though still good enough for Coote to earn the Supersport #2 plate for 2017.

Supersport Race Two Results

Mark Chiodo – Triumph Tom Toparis +0.447 – Kawasaki Mason Coote +17.665 – Yamaha Ryan Taylor +20.197 – Yamaha Rhys Belling +24.242 – Yamaha Chris Quinn +25.535 – Yamaha Mitch Rees +25.703 – Honda Sam Condon +26.624 – Yamaha Jordan Carlsson +30.034 – Yamaha Mick Hefferan +32.302 – Kawasaki Aidan Hayes +32.373 – Kawasaki Cambridge Olivier +32.541 – Yamaha Brian Houghton +40.995 – Honda Ryan Sellen +41.178 – Kawasaki Patrick Li +41.928 – Kawasaki

Supersport Final Championship Points Standings