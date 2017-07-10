2017 BMW GS Experience bookings open now

BMW’s Motorrad GS Experience test ride event is back for 2017, with entrants able to book a test ride on their chosen models, and bookings are now open for the Queensland Experience at Canungra.

Book now at the BMW Motorrad website: www.bmwmotorrad.com.au (link).

For many people, their first experience of riding a GS is something they never forget; the ability to ride on multiple surfaces, exploring their surroundings and enjoying their riding like never before.

The GS Experience offers riders an opportunity to experience the exceptional capabilities of BMW Motorrad’s class-leading legendary GS range in its natural environment.

Conducted over a combination of bitumen and undemanding off-road trails the GS Experience will showcase the dynamic qualities of each GS model in real-world conditions, an experience that is impossible to replicate on a short, city test ride.

Each test ride includes a briefing and demonstration that will take riders through the impressive array of technologies available on the GS range.

The demonstrations cover ABS, Traction Control, ASC Riding Modes, ESA, Quick Shift and other technologies. BMW Motorrad staff will be on-hand to answer any questions and provide general adventure riding advice.

The full range of BMW GS motorcycles will be available to test, from the very capable F 700 GS to the mighty R 1200 GS Adventure and for the first time the R 1200 GS Rallye X. The $49 fee covers two test rides, refreshments and a limited-edition BMW Motorrad GS Experience T-Shirt.

GS Experience ScheduleGS Experience Schedule

Wed Aug 23 Canungra, QLD

Thu Aug 24 Canungra, QLD

Wed Sep 27 Wisemans Ferry, NSW

Thu Sep 28 Wisemans Ferry. NSW

Wed Oct 25 Toolangi, VIC

Thu Oct 26 Toolangi, VIC

GS Experience Test Rides

$49 per participant

Up to 2 test rides

Light refreshments

A limited edition BMW GS Experience t-shirt

ABS / ASC (traction control) demonstration

Riders are advised to book a test on their chosen models as soon as possible, as places will be quickly snapped up.

No learners riders are able to participate in the event, only full license holders.

*Appropriate motorcycle jacket, pants, boots gloves and helmet. Motocross pants are not recommended due to the on-road portion of the ride.