2017 BMW Safari dates and new concept announced

BMW Motorrad Australia has announced dates for the 2017 BMW Safari programme as well as the launch of a new BMW Safari concept, the GS Tours by BMW Safari.

Since 1994 BMW Safari has been the industry-leading motorcycling event and in 2017 the iconic BMW Safari will reach new heights. BMW Motorrad Australia General Manager, Andreas Lundgren, is thrilled to continue developing the BMW Safari events.

Andreas Lundgren

“I am looking forward to this year’s BMW Safaris. Taking the Enduro Safari to the very tip of Cape York is an exciting endeavour, as is locating the TS and GS Safari in the great expanses and diverse scenery of Western Australia. We are also pleased to launch the GS Tours by BMW Safari. The new programme will give BMW GS riders further opportunities to experience the unique character of our motorcycles and a BMW GS Safari.”

2017 GS Safari Enduro – Cape York, Queensland

Dates: 5-12 August

The ride will explore the magnificent roads and tracks of Far-North Queensland, from Cairns to the Cape and back. The trip to this very remote tip of Australia provides sensational scenery and an adventurous riding experience. The GS Safari last visited Cape York in 2006 and this year’s bucket list adventure is expected to sell out in record time.

Bookings open Tuesday 4 April.

More information – Click Here or visit www.bmwsafari.com

2017 GS/TS Safari – Perth, Western Australia

Dates: 9 – 13 October

In 23 years BMW Safari is yet to visit Western Australia. This changes in 2017 with a tandem GS and TS Safari – a similar programme to the original BMW Safaris – with TS riders on the road and GS riders taking to the dirt. The two groups congregate overnight for evening festivities; a time to share experiences, learnings and daily Safari highlights.

Bookings open Tuesday 20 June.

More information – Click here or visit www.bmwsafari.com

GS Tours by BMW Safari

To satisfy demand and provide more intimate events for new riders, BMW Safari will be running a series of smaller adventure rides throughout 2017.

These events will be run under the name ‘GS Tours, by BMW Safari’. The first event, which is already sold out, launches from Merrijig at the base of Mt Buller through to Bright, showcasing the stunning Victorian High Country.

In conjunction with the GS Tours by BMW Safari, a new initiative called the ‘Bring a Buddy programme’ has been launched to introduce new riders to the adventure scene. A GS rider can now bring a buddy friend, even if they ride another brand.

GS Tour participation will be capped for a smaller number of riders and tour support will be provided in typical BMW Safari style.

GS Tours, MT SEAVIEW (Mid north coast NSW) Dates:

25 – 26 May: Mt Seaview, two day BMW Off-Road Training Course (optional).

27 – 29 May: Utilising Mt Seaview as a base, enjoy two days of GS heaven.

Bookings are open – Click here or visit www.bmwsafari.com

GS Tours, Simpson Desert Crossing

Dates: 13 – 16 June (Alice Springs to Birdsville)

A ride that has been in the making for over a year will come to fruition in June 2017. For dedicated adventure riders that are eager to watch the iconic Finke Desert Race with a small group of GS riders, this ride ticks all the boxes. This tour is strictly limited and riders will require a high-level of off-road riding experience.

Bookings are open – Click here or visit www.bmwsafari.com