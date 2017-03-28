2017 Broadford Bike Bonanza looms | April 14-16

The Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza is fast approaching, taking place from April 14 – 16 at the State Motorcycle Complex in Broadford, Victoria. Don’t miss out on one of the premier classic motorcycle events in the world, which is sure to be jam-packed full of eye-catching motorcycles from the past!

The Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza is an annual Easter long weekend event, showcasing classic bikes from a bygone era. The event is currently in its ninth year running and now bigger than ever. The 2017 incarnation will be themed as a celebration of all things Ducati and the celebration of the ‘Romsey grasstrack era’.

This is a rare opportunity to showcase a vast collection of classic bikes from different marques and models in one location. Last year’s show saw attendances of over 3500 people and helped shape the BBB as one of their premier classic motorcycle events in the world.

Anyone with a passion for classic bikes will be in motorcycle heaven, with a variety of different manufacturers and makes from various eras on show, with the Italian marque, Ducati highlighted on the back of it’s 90th birthday celebration. The 2017 BBB is the perfect opportunity to engage in the magnificent history, machinery, memorabilia, regalia and passion of the world renown Italian manufacturer.

This year’s Bonanza won’t be one to miss, with a trio of rare Ducati’s headlining the collection; including a 900SS that competed in 1977 Castrol Six Hour race, a factory NCR 860 Ducati ridden in the 1978 Isle of Man TT and a factory 1098cc FC-06 ridden in the World Superbike Championship.

These Ducatis are important bikes of history and to have them on display at the BBB, will be both an honour and a privilege.

The BBB will be full full of activities, camping ad on track activity. This fun, quirky and family friendly event has something for everyone. It will also serve as a meeting point for friends and comrades to rejoice over the ‘good old days’ of motorcycling with like-minded individuals. If you have petrol coursing through your veins, and if you haven’t already, book your ticket for the 2017 BBB!

Costs: Click here For ticketing and camping costs

Where: The event will take place at the State Motorcycle Complex, Broadford, Victoria. Broadford is approximately a one hour drive from Melbourne. Click here for directions.

When: April 14-16th, 2017. There will be a Ducati only demonstration ride on the road race track from 1-4pm. Friday 14th only. Gates are open from 7:30am Friday onwards. Rest of the tracks running Saturday and Sunday 9am – 6pm.

Follow Us: As always, keep up to date with all the latest news and information about the 2017 Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza at ma.org.au and Facebook page.

So be sure to attend the Shannons Broadford Bike Bonanza to witness a diverse range of classic motorcycles on show and on track as they were intended to be!