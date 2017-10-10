2017 DGR raises $4.68 million USD for Men’s Health

Almost 100,000 riders take part worldwide

Raising awareness for the Movember Foundation

September 24 saw streets of the world hum to the tune of classic and vintage style motorcycles in support of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, with $4.68 million USD raised towards prostate cancer and men’s mental health on behalf of the Movember Foundation.

94,000 riders came together across 581 cities, where they paraded the cause, with fundraising remaining open until October 31.

This spectacular show of kindness and unity was not only limited to the occasion, with riders raising funds and awareness for eight weeks prior to the event, and a wildly successful DGR x The Rake x Rubinacci Charity Auction which took place in Milan and raised $51.5K USD. A trove of remarkable prizes have been offered to reward fundraisers, and some are still on offer for all fundraisers including brand new Triumph motorcycles, Zenith watches and Hedon helmets.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride aims to reach its goal of $5M USD, with highest fundraiser competitions and the Gentlefolk Competition closing at 11:59pm October 8th AEST, and all fundraising concluding October 31st. You can help raise funds for this noble cause by donating at www.gentlemansride.com/donate.

The event was founded in 2012 by Mark Hawwa and has raised over $14M USD for charity since 2013. The 2017 target is $5M USD for prostate cancer and mental health programs on behalf of the Movember Foundation.