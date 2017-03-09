2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod unveiled!
2017 Street Rod joins the Street family with the Street 500, featuring a new HO Revolution X 750 engine
The new Harley-Davidson Street Rod is set to raise eyebrows, with the newest member of the Street family built with a High Output Revolution X 750 engine first seen in the Street 750, departing from the use of the original larger capacity Revolution engine, jointly developed with Porsche.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod key features
- All new member of the Street family, joining the learner-approved Street 500.
- A middleweight motorcycle with upgraded performance, handling and more aggressive riding position.
- All new, High Output Revolution X 750 V-twin engine.
- New chassis geometry with 17-inch front and rear wheels deliver fast, responsive steering.
- 43mm upside-down forks are matched by remote reservoir rear shocks.
- Dual 300mm front discs and ABS braking as standard.
- Three paint options show off the Street Rod’s Dark Custom style to the maximum (Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold).
Drenched in Harley-Davidson Dark Custom styling, and powered by the all-new High Output Revolution X 750cc engine, the model is matched with sharper chassis geometry and an aggressive riding position.
High Output Revolution X 750 key features
- The Street Rod has a punchy mid-range torque and an extra 1000rpm. The Street Rod’s liquid-cooled, single OHC 8V 60° V-Twin High Output Revolution X 750 engine delivers peak torque at just 4000 rpm.
- The engine is tuned to deliver strongly between 4,000 and 5,000 rpm, with strong mid-range performance that a rider can feel in real-world situations.
- It features a larger volume air box and new dual 42mm throttle bodies, new four-valve cylinder heads and high-lift camshafts, plus a higher-volume exhaust muffler – all designed to increase airflow and efficiency.
- Compression ratio is raised from 11.0:1 to 12.0:1 and the redline goes from 8000 to 9000 rpm.
To push the rider to new heights, The Street Rod features a new seat shape, designed to hold the rider firmly in place, and sits at 765mm, higher than its learner-legal family member, the Street 500, to enhance the rider’s view forward.
Mathew Weber – Harley-Davidson Chief Engineer
“The Street Rod’s new High Output Revolution X 750 has got hot cams, gas-flowed heads, more compression and a higher redline. It gets your attention, and we wanted a chassis to match, sharp handling and aggressive, perfect for urban cut-and-thrust and canyon carving. It’s attitude and the relationship between seat position; rearset footpegs and wide handlebars put the rider fully in control. The fact the Street Rod looks so good – and very close to our early sketches – gives us all a real charge too!”
The 17-inch front and rear Open Spoke Black Cast aluminium wheels and new Michelin Scorcher 21 radial tyres offer an aggressive stance, while the new scoop-style air cleaner cover and sharper snap of the exhaust note draw attention to the engine’s strong design.
The new forged brake and gear levers plus aluminium rear-set footpegs aid control and make it easier for more riders to get good ground reach when stationary. To suit more spirited riding, lean angle is increased from 28.5° left and right to 37.3° right and 40.2° degrees left.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod chassis features
- Sharper geometry plus new suspension and brakes deliver agile handling.
- The Street Rod chassis is engineered to match the performance of the engine. The front end features rigid 43mm upside-down forks gripped by lightweight aluminium yokes. Fork rake is tightened from 32° to 27° for quicker steering.
- New rear shock absorbers feature an external reservoir to increase fluid capacity and maintain damping consistency; travel is increased 31% to 117mm. The swing arm is slightly longer to accommodate the taller shocks, with performance-inspired styling.
Adam Wright – Director Marketing, Australia and New Zealand.
“The Street Rod is a perfect addition to the Street family. It is an exciting time for Harley-Davidson and our riders.”
The Street Rod will be available in three colour options: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold.
Available in H-D dealerships across Australia and New Zealand starting from May 2017, the all-new Street Rod is priced at $12,995 rideaway in Australia and $13,995 rideaway in New Zealand.
No Comment
You can post first response comment.