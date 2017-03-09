2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod unveiled!

2017 Street Rod joins the Street family with the Street 500, featuring a new HO Revolution X 750 engine

The new Harley-Davidson Street Rod is set to raise eyebrows, with the newest member of the Street family built with a High Output Revolution X 750 engine first seen in the Street 750, departing from the use of the original larger capacity Revolution engine, jointly developed with Porsche.

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod key features

All new member of the Street family, joining the learner-approved Street 500.

A middleweight motorcycle with upgraded performance, handling and more aggressive riding position.

All new, High Output Revolution X 750 V-twin engine.

New chassis geometry with 17-inch front and rear wheels deliver fast, responsive steering.

43mm upside-down forks are matched by remote reservoir rear shocks.

Dual 300mm front discs and ABS braking as standard.

Three paint options show off the Street Rod’s Dark Custom style to the maximum (Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold).

Drenched in Harley-Davidson Dark Custom styling, and powered by the all-new High Output Revolution X 750cc engine, the model is matched with sharper chassis geometry and an aggressive riding position.

High Output Revolution X 750 key features

The Street Rod has a punchy mid-range torque and an extra 1000rpm. The Street Rod’s liquid-cooled, single OHC 8V 60° V-Twin High Output Revolution X 750 engine delivers peak torque at just 4000 rpm.

The engine is tuned to deliver strongly between 4,000 and 5,000 rpm, with strong mid-range performance that a rider can feel in real-world situations.

It features a larger volume air box and new dual 42mm throttle bodies, new four-valve cylinder heads and high-lift camshafts, plus a higher-volume exhaust muffler – all designed to increase airflow and efficiency.

Compression ratio is raised from 11.0:1 to 12.0:1 and the redline goes from 8000 to 9000 rpm.

To push the rider to new heights, The Street Rod features a new seat shape, designed to hold the rider firmly in place, and sits at 765mm, higher than its learner-legal family member, the Street 500, to enhance the rider’s view forward.

Mathew Weber – Harley-Davidson Chief Engineer

“The Street Rod’s new High Output Revolution X 750 has got hot cams, gas-flowed heads, more compression and a higher redline. It gets your attention, and we wanted a chassis to match, sharp handling and aggressive, perfect for urban cut-and-thrust and canyon carving. It’s attitude and the relationship between seat position; rearset footpegs and wide handlebars put the rider fully in control. The fact the Street Rod looks so good – and very close to our early sketches – gives us all a real charge too!”

The 17-inch front and rear Open Spoke Black Cast aluminium wheels and new Michelin Scorcher 21 radial tyres offer an aggressive stance, while the new scoop-style air cleaner cover and sharper snap of the exhaust note draw attention to the engine’s strong design.

The new forged brake and gear levers plus aluminium rear-set footpegs aid control and make it easier for more riders to get good ground reach when stationary. To suit more spirited riding, lean angle is increased from 28.5° left and right to 37.3° right and 40.2° degrees left.

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod chassis features

Sharper geometry plus new suspension and brakes deliver agile handling.

The Street Rod chassis is engineered to match the performance of the engine. The front end features rigid 43mm upside-down forks gripped by lightweight aluminium yokes. Fork rake is tightened from 32° to 27° for quicker steering.

New rear shock absorbers feature an external reservoir to increase fluid capacity and maintain damping consistency; travel is increased 31% to 117mm. The swing arm is slightly longer to accommodate the taller shocks, with performance-inspired styling.

Adam Wright – Director Marketing, Australia and New Zealand.

“The Street Rod is a perfect addition to the Street family. It is an exciting time for Harley-Davidson and our riders.”

The Street Rod will be available in three colour options: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold.

Available in H-D dealerships across Australia and New Zealand starting from May 2017, the all-new Street Rod is priced at $12,995 rideaway in Australia and $13,995 rideaway in New Zealand.