Slight tweaks and colour changes for 2017 Africa Twin

Honda’s popular Africa Twin is hitting Honda showrooms this week, with the 2017 model boasting two new colours, with the standard version available in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Candy Prominence Red, and the ABS version available in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic. The ABS-DCT model will also be available but not in the new colours.

For Australia, the CRF1000L Standard Africa Twin will be offered in the new Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Candy Prominence Red and available for an MLP of $14,499.

The ABS variant will be available in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, Victory Red/Graphite Black and Pearl Glare White/Pearl Spencer Blue and for an MLP of $16,999.

The ABS-DCT model will be available for an MLP of $17,999 in Victory Red/Graphite Black and Pearl Glare White/Pearl Spencer Blue.

All 2017 Africa Twin models will feature new stainless steel spokes, perfect for some added durability. Apart from all of the obvious adventure riding capabilities, the Africa Twin is a comfortable and exciting commuter for on road.

With overwhelming feedback from recent product testing held in Sydney and Queensland earlier this month, the Africa Twin was the stand out as most popular model during tests.

Attendees were impressed with the Africa Twin’s fun factor on the road, its surprisingly nimble and easy to handle chassis and its power thanks to the 998cc, liquid cooled, four-stroke, PGM-FI electronic fuel injected engine.

An all-round beauty; have a chat to your local Honda dealer today to book a test ride on the 2017 Africa Twin and see why it has become the best-selling adventure bike in the market (according to data from most recent FCAI Report).

Note: In Australia The Matte Ballistic Black Metallic is available in Standard and ABS; the Candy Prominence Red is available in Standard only.