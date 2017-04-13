2017 Honda CB500F arrives at lower $7299 MLP

2017 Honda CB500F

2017 Honda CB500F

The 2017 Honda CB500F has arrived and the spritely and handsome nakedbike offers great value for new or returning riders with Honda setting a new and lower MLP of $7,299.

Compact with punchy performance and nimble handling, the CB500F is available in  Millennium Red/Graphite Black and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and is LAMS approved, making it the perfect entry level bike for beginners and a whole lot of fun for riders of all experience levels.  

2017 Honda CB500F

2017 Honda CB500F

Due to its compact dimentions, the CB500F is adaptable to a wide varietly of needs thanks to its great urban ability as well as enjoyable, out-of-town performance, matched with excellent fuel efficiency.

Adding a shot of street fighter style is its sharp stripped back bodywork which bares Honda’s famed 471cc DOHC engine and steel diamond-tube frame. The CB500F has a large 16.7-litre fuel tank, LED lighting, spring preload adjustable front forks and standard 2-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

The lightweight exhaust and 5-step adjustable brake; coupled with punchy Honda performance and all round agility make for an ultra-sleek ride.

To take a peek at this new naked bike or the entire Honda line up – visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au

