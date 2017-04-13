2017 Honda CB500F arrives at lower $7299 MLP

The 2017 Honda CB500F has arrived and the spritely and handsome nakedbike offers great value for new or returning riders with Honda setting a new and lower MLP of $7,299.

Compact with punchy performance and nimble handling, the CB500F is available in Millennium Red/Graphite Black and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and is LAMS approved, making it the perfect entry level bike for beginners and a whole lot of fun for riders of all experience levels.

Due to its compact dimentions, the CB500F is adaptable to a wide varietly of needs thanks to its great urban ability as well as enjoyable, out-of-town performance, matched with excellent fuel efficiency.

Adding a shot of street fighter style is its sharp stripped back bodywork which bares Honda’s famed 471cc DOHC engine and steel diamond-tube frame. The CB500F has a large 16.7-litre fuel tank, LED lighting, spring preload adjustable front forks and standard 2-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

The lightweight exhaust and 5-step adjustable brake; coupled with punchy Honda performance and all round agility make for an ultra-sleek ride.

To take a peek at this new naked bike or the entire Honda line up – visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au