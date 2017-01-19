The 2017 Honda CBR600R has broken cover – Featuring the same colour scheme as the new Fireblade

The CBR600RR is alive and well and the 2017 model is now infiltraiting Aussie garages all around the country!

Available in the same exciting colour as the new CBR1000RR Fireblade; (Victory Red) you could own one of these optimum super sport machines for $14,999 MLP.

The CBR600RR features adjustable Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) front suspension and Unit Pro-Link® rear suspension as well as aerodynamic bodywork for optimum wind deflection to enhance rider comfort.

The lineage behind the CBR600RR boasts ongoing track-tested, championship-winning advancements in form and function that have kept this machine at the forefront of the 600cc Supersport class.

Contributing to the CBR600RRs superb handling is the compact liquid cooled 599cc, DOHC 16-Valve inline four-cylinder power plant, with a centrally located ram-air intake system which delivers midrange power and good throttle response in the high-rpm range.

The CBR600RR has HESD (Honda Electronic Steering Damper) with optimal damping force constantly maintained by the ECU, allowing for an ultimately smooth ride.

The 2017 CBR600RR opts for blacked out styling from the swing arm through to the exposed engine through the body work.

Whether it’s at the track or for a fun afternoon ride on winding back roads; the CBR600RR is ready to show off.

For more information on the entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au