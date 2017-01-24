2017 KTM 390 Duke – Updated chassis, styling and engine

In 2017 KTM’s formidable learner legal nakedbike, the 390 Duke is due for a massive upgrade, as the bike meets the new Euro4 emissions regulations, with KTM taking the opportunity to update many of the specifications.

Full information won’t be available until the world launch in April, however what information is available points towards the 390 Duke being restyled to more closely match the Super Duke R.

Other updates made to fulfil this goal included a new nose with LED headlight, a larger steel tank – now 13.4L with fuller knee contact, as well as a bolt-on rear sub-frame.

This joins the new ultralight trellis frame, as well as an extremely light die-cast aluminium swingarm, both of which are updated for 2017.

A TFT display has also been added, with the KTM My Ride an optional extra that includes hands-free function and an audio player, controllable via the switchblock menu switch.

New WP open-cartridge forks offer leading performance for the segment, with the Brembo front caliper now grasping a larger 320mm rotor to further improve braking performance, with ABS as standard fitment.

The powerful single-cylinder four-stroke 373.2cc DOHC engine now includes RbW and a slipper clutch, with a three-way catalytic converter helping meet Euro4 regulations, and features include DLC coated cam followers, wet sump lubrication with crankcase evacutation.

Power is a strong 32kW (44hp @9000rpm) promising to make for lively performance on these lightweight machines – with dry weight a claimed 149kg, while a side-mounted exhaust remains a small relatively stylish item.

Other small details include adjustable levers, to ensure good ergonomics for a range of riders, as well as a revised seat for both rider and pillion.

2017 KTM 390 Duke new features: