Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the first V7, Moto Guzzi introduces the V7 III Stone, Special, Racer & Anniversario

2017 Moto Guzzi V7 III Stone $12,990 – V7 III Special $13,990 – V7 III Racer $16,490 – V7 III Anniversario $16,990

Since 1967, the year the first units were sold in Italy, the V7 has become a pillar of the Moto Guzzi product range and representative of the Italian motorcycle, while remaining highly popular.

Fifty years later, Moto Guzzi introduces the V7 III. The V7 is the brand’s best-seller since 2009 and constitutes the Moto Guzzi entry-level bike, dedicated to both women and men, in addition to young people who want to own one of the Mandello del Lario production motorcycles.

The first shipment of the new models has just reached Australian shores and Moto Guzzi dealers will start making their first deliveries of the new machine next week.

Four versions of the V7 III

The V7 III is available in the three well-known versions, Stone, Special and Racer that, compared with the past, now differ more from one another. Consistent with the other Moto Guzzi models in the range, the V7 III has a dark version that stands out for its total black graphics – the Stone.

The more classic version dominated by chroming, more in line with the design of the forerunner, is the Special.

The Racer, on the other hand, represents the successful sports heritage of Moto Guzzi, a winner of 15 world titles and 11 Tourist Trophies when the decision was made to retire from racing (in 1957).

Moto Guzzi also pays homage to fifty years of the V7 model by introducing a fourth version, called the Anniversario, a numbered edition limited to just 750 units, characterized by new and exclusive details.

The “seven-fifty” from Mandello has proven to be an excellent base foundation for customization projects. In fact, it was protagonist of Lord of the Bikes, the first TV talent show dedicated to motorcycle customizing, broadcast in Italy on Sky, that took Moto Guzzi onto the small screen.

The original Moto Guzzi accessories range, already quite rich for the V7 II, was created as a supplementary part of the project and it has been expanded even farther.

The V7 III therefore lends itself well to customization, so you can create your own made to measure special.

The third generation of the “seven-fifty” from Mandello will continue to be the Moto Guzzi entry-level model and easy to ride, with the transversal V-twin engine. The primary goals that led this evolution were style, standard equipment and performance on the road.

The new dual pipe exhaust manifold and cylinder heads both oversized, are in reality besides these two parts, more or less identical in volume to those of the previous generation

The metal fuel tank has not changed, with its 21-litre capacity and the aluminium fuel cap is no longer flush with the tank line, but it is a screw cap and, as previously, has a lock.

Other new style elements involve the new design injector covers, the side fairings and the new saddle with brand new and dedicated graphics for each of the models.

The turn indicators are also new, as are the mirrors, 40mm wider in order to increase visibility. The new instrumentation mounts a unit with a single circular display 100mm in diameter, where the Special, Racer and Anniversario versions have a second circular display that contains the Rev. counter.

The speedometer is analogue, whereas all the other information is included on the digital display, such as MGCT level, and gear indicator, for which the minimum and maximum rpm value can be adjusted by the user.

The rider interacts with the instrumentation using the button on the new right hand electrical block.

2017 Moto Guzzi V7 III chassis

In 1970, after a highly demanding series of tests, the V7 Police won the selection to join the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) team, demonstrating the Larian brand’s ability.

The steel frame maintains the dismountable double cradle layout of its predecessor and the same weight distribution (46% front; 54% rear), but the front has been completely redesigned and reinforced, introducing a new steering geometry that offers a more dynamic ride, better handling and stability.

The entire structure has benefited from a painstaking finishing operation on the details, including the welds and the painting.

The pair of Kayaba shock absorbers is new, adjustable in spring preload and thanks to their superior quality and the greater inclination on the fixing point to the frame, provide a more progressive and controlled response in any situation, even when riding two-up.

The passenger can also count on a comfortable seating position, thanks to the repositioning of the foot pegs, lower and farther forward.

The rider’s position changes, although not by much, with the lower saddle (now 770 mm from the ground) and the new aluminium foot pegs. The saddle-handlebar-foot pegs triangulation therefore takes on ideal measurements for any size rider.

The chassis structure revamping is completed by the rear brake master cylinder with built-in reservoir that guarantees quicker response and braking modulability.

2017 Moto Guzzi V7 III engine

There are many excellent twin cylinder engines in the world, but there is only one transversal V and it is the Moto Guzzi twin, born in 1967. In the small block version, it has now arrived at its third evolution and it has been entirely revamped.

The aluminium crankcase, stiffened in the key points, uses a new oil sump and a crankshaft with inertial calculated to provide a more lively response and adequate engine braking.

The lubrication system in the crankcase has been designed to dissipate the heat in the best possible way and to reduce power absorption in favour of both performance and a reduction in fuel consumption.

There is also a ventilation system that reduces power loss due to the internal pumping of the crankcase chambers and a reduced capacity oil pump capable of absorbing less power.

The oil pump intake duct is new, as is the related by-pass valve and piston cooling oil jets have been introduced that have a flow control and management valve. The alternator cover is also new, now with built-in exhaust blow-by.

In the upper part of the engine, the aluminium heads, pistons and cylinders are completely new, although the bore and stroke values are the same as the previous unit (respectively 80 x 74 mm).

As per tradition, the timing is controlled by a pushrod and rockers system with two valves per cylinder, now arranged in an inclined position (more efficient) in the head.

The fuel system is entrusted to a single-body Marelli electronic injection system managed by an electronic control unit.

The exhaust system is also new, fitted with double pipe manifolds that improve thermal insulation. With the auxiliary air system intake in the heads, combined with the trivalent catalytic converter, the double oxygen sensor and the new engine design, the Moto Guzzi twin 750 complies with the Euro 4 pollution standard.

Maximum power has increased, now reaching 52hp at 6,200rpm, and maximum torque measures in at 60Nm at 4,900rpm, with a flat torque curve that promise ease of use.

Another innovative aspect of the Moto Guzzi engine is the 170mm dry single disc clutch that increases sturdiness and reliability over time, also decreasing the load on the lever at the handlebar.

The six-speed gearbox first introduced on the V7 II, precise and smooth, is unchanged but now benefits from a different first and sixth gear ratio, handy for taking full advantage of the engine’s torque and power characteristics.

2017 Moto Guzzi V7 III electronics

In 1975 the Moto Guzzi 850 T3 introduced combined braking, called “integral” used through 2011 on the California ’90 Anniversario. The goal of the device was to increase the stability of the bike in braking, at the same time reducing stopping distances, actually implementing two of the functions of modern ABS systems ahead of its time.

The V7 III has an ABS system and a new adjustable MGCT (Moto Guzzi Traction Control) system that can also be disabled.

The former is a two-channel Continental system that prevents the wheels from locking up during intense braking, whereas the latter is a system that prevents rear wheel spin on acceleration.

The new MGCT system is adjustable to two sensitivity levels, one more conservative and ideal, for example, in poor grip situations due to wet or slippery asphalt and the other is designed to riding in safety on dry roads.

Another feature of the MGCT system is the possibility of recalibrating the rear tyre circumference, compensating for any wear or the use of a tyre with a different profile than the original so that the traction control system will always be accurate.

V7 III Stone – $12,990 +ORC

The V7 III Stone foregoes any chromium parts, embracing the darkness of its matt black paintwork that goes well with the graphic dedicated only to the V7 III Stone of the saddle, fitted with a passenger grab strap.

It is also available in other attractive, satin finish colours inspired by typical ’70s shades – Nero Ruvido, Azzurro Elettrico, Verde Camouflage and Giallo Energico.

The total “dark matt” look characterizes the V7 III and distinguishes it from the other versions, but is not the only difference.

V7 III Stone is the only one of the “four-of-a-kind” to have spoked wheels and single circular display instrumentation. The front fender has also been shortened in order to highlight the essential look of this model.

V7 III Special – $13,990 +ORC

Of the V7 models, the Special is the one that comes closest to the spirit of the original model. Classic and elegant, it has numerous chromium parts and bright graphics.

Like the famous 1975 V750 S3, it has the typical coloured stripe on the side panels under the saddle that complement the matching coloured horizontal bands on the tank.

The spoked wheels have polished channels and black hubs; the instrumentation is made up of dual circular displays and the chromium plated steel passenger grab handle comes standard.

V7 III Special also boasts a saddle with “old school” stitching, elements that highlight its classic and elegant roots.

Unlike the Stone and the Racer, the V7 III Special and Anniversario have fork stanchion protectors instead of dust boots. The available colour schemes are also new, Nero Inchiostro, Blu Zaffiro.

V7 III Racer – $16,490 +ORC

Produced in a numbered edition, as indicated by the plate located on the upper steering yoke, V7 III Racer is the most sporty of the range.

There are numerous technical and aesthetic differences that distinguish it from the previous version and from the other V7 III models.

The V7 III Racer introduces a new graphic for the satin finish chromium fuel tank where the red eagle is prominently displayed.

The V7 III Racer’s sporty nature is emphasized by its semi-handlebars and its humped saddle. In accordance with tradition, the Racer has a single-seater sport bike look, but is approved for two-up riding.

In fact, it has pillion foot pegs and, as before, the seat cover can be easily removed when necessary.

One of the most distinctive features worth a mention is the widespread use of anodized black aluminium.

This hand-crafted treatment characterises the new side panels and the throttle body guards, whereas the new front number plate is made of brushed aluminium.

The spoked wheel rims have black channels and red Moto Guzzi stickers like the other sport models from the brand, including the Audace muscle bike.

Other premium components that stand out are the set-back footpegs machined from solid billets, the lightened steering stem and the steering yoke guard.

The most important technical innovation is constituted by the pair of Öhlins shock absorbers, adjustable in spring preload and in rebound and compression, that ensure tighter performance on the road in sport riding.

V7 III Anniversario – $16,990 +ORC

This is Moto Guzzi’s tribute to the fiftieth anniversary of the V7 and, for this reason, it is a truly special version.

Produced in a numbered edition limited to 750 units, the V7 III Anniversario is built on the V7 III Special base, from which it is distinguished by numerous details, starting with the dedicated graphics characterised by the prestigious, chromium finished fuel tank that hosts the refined, gold coloured Moto Guzzi eagle, combined with a brand new genuine leather saddle.

The locking fuel cap in made from billet aluminium, as are the steering yoke risers that bear the laser incised model serial number.

The brushed aluminium mudguards, the chromium plated steel rear grab handle and the wheel rims with exclusive polished channels and grey hubs are highly prestigious.

All of these details work together to make the V7 III Anniversario a motorcycle with an almost hand-crafted refinement for true collectors.

Original Moto Guzzi accessories

After the success achieved on V7 and V7 II, the Moto Guzzi Garage customization philosophy continues on the V7 III as well.

This means that there are countless accessories available so that every Guzzi rider can personalize their motorcycles in a fun and safe way, creating a true made to measure special. They are also fully approved and therefore absolutely “street legal”.

The Moto Guzzi multimedia platform is also available as an option for the new V7 III range. MG-MP is the innovative multimedia system which allows you to connect the bike to your smartphone.

Thanks to a dedicated application, downloadable free from App Store and Google Play, your smartphone (iPhone or Android) becomes an actual sophisticated on board multifunctional computer and the link between the vehicle and the Internet.

Moto Guzzi V7 III: Technical Specifications