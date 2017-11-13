SHARE

Season 2018 starts tomorrow with Testing

 

All the winners of the evening on stage
All the winners of the evening on stage

The FIM Awards ceremony brought the incredible 2017 season to a close – with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) taking top billing, and Marquez receiving his MotoGP World Champion trophy after taking the title earlier in the day in a dramatic final race.

Andrea Dovizioso, Marc Márquez and Maverick Viñales with their medals
Andrea Dovizioso, Marc Márquez and Maverick Viñales with their medals

The 2017 Awards were hosted by Dylan Gray and Izaskun Ruiz, with Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and FIM President Vito Ippolito in attendance to present the range of awards throughout the evening.

Youngest ever six-time World Champion Marquez took center stage as he received his hard-earned 2017 MotoGP trophy, along with Moto2 World Champion Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) and Moto3 World Champion Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) – two riders who also re-wrote some history in 2017.

The 2017 MotoGP World Champion: Marc Márquez
The 2017 MotoGP World Champion: Marc Márquez

The MotoGP Rookie of the Year award was presented to Valencia GP podium finisher Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech 3, with the Frenchman also taking the title of top Independent Team rider in 2017 following a stunning campaign.

Johann Zarco - Rookie of the Year and top Independent Team rider
Johann Zarco – Rookie of the Year and top Independent Team rider

In Moto2, Sky Racing Team VR46 rider Francesco Bagnaia received the Rookie of the Year prize, with Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team) taking Moto3 Rookie of the Year after a great final race for the Japanese rider at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

2017 Moto2 World Champion Franco Morbidelli (center) with Thomas Lüthi (R) and Miguel Oliveira (L)
2017 Moto2 World Champion Franco Morbidelli (center) with Thomas Lüthi (R) and Miguel Oliveira (L)

The BMW M Award for best qualifier in the MotoGP class went to Marquez for the fifth year in a row, and the Tissot Pole of Poles went to Morbidelli in Moto2 and Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) in Moto3.

The 2017 MotoGP World Champion: Marc Márquez
The 2017 MotoGP World Champion: Marc Márquez

The Repsol Honda Team picked up the MotoGP Team world title trophy after the results in the race earlier on Sunday, and Honda took the MotoGP Constructor Title in the premier class. Kalex came out on top in Moto2, and Honda in Moto3.

2017 Moto3 World Champion Joan Mir (L) with Romano Fenati (center) and Aron Canet (R)
2017 Moto3 World Champion Joan Mir (L) with Romano Fenati (center) and Aron Canet (R)

The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion Kazuki Masaki, runner-up Aleix Viu and third-placed rider Can Öncü also made appearances on stage to receive their medals for their fantastic seasons in the Cup.

Now the dust is left to settle for a day and the cava flows free, until Tuesday sees the engines fire up once more as testing begins for 2018.

2017 MotoGP Final World Championship Standings

  1. MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 298 Repsol Honda Team
  2. DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 261 Ducati Team
  3. VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 230 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
  4. PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 210 Repsol Honda Team
  5. ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 208 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
  6. ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 174 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
  7. LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 137 Ducati Team
  8. PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 124 Octo Pramac Racing
  9. CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 112 LCR Honda
  10. FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 84 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
  11. MILLER Jack 43 AUS 82 EG 0,0 Marc VDS
  12. BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 75 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
  13. IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 70 Team Suzuki Ecstar
  14. REDDING Scott 45 GBR 64 Octo Pramac Racing
  15. ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 62 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
  16. RINS Alex 42 SPA 59 Team Suzuki Ecstar
  17. ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 55 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  18. BAZ Loris 76 FRA 45 Reale Avintia Racing
  19. RABAT Tito 53 SPA 35 EG 0,0 Marc VDS
  20. ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 32 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
  21. SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 29 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  22. BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 28 Reale Avintia Racing
  23. PIRRO Michele 51 ITA 25 Ducati Test Team
  24. KALLIO Mika 36 FIN 11 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
  25. LOWES Sam 22 GBR 5 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
  26. NAKASUGA Katsuyuki 21 JPN 4 Yamalube Yamaha Factory Racing
  27. GUINTOLI Sylvain 50 FRA 1 Team Suzuki Ecstar

2017 Moto2 Final Championship Points Standings

  1. Franco MORBIDELLI Kalex ITA 308
  2. Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 243
  3. Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 241
  4. Alex MARQUEZ Kalex SPA 201
  5. Francesco BAGNAIA Kalex ITA 174
  6. Mattia PASINI Kalex ITA 148
  7. Takaaki NAKAGAMI Kalex JPN 137
  8. Brad BINDER KTM RSA 125
  9. Simone CORSI Speed Up ITA 117
  10. Hafizh SYAHRIN Kalex MAL 106
  11. Xavi VIERGE Tech 3 SPA 98
  12. Dominique AEGERTER Suter SWI 88
  13. Fabio QUARTARARO Kalex FRA 64
  14. Jorge NAVARRO Kalex SPA 60
  15. Luca MARINI Kalex ITA 59
  16. Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex ITA 51
  17. Marcel SCHROTTER Suter GER 50
  18. Sandro CORTESE Suter GER 43
  19. Axel PONS Kalex SPA 27
  20. Jesko RAFFIN Kalex SWI 26
  21. Remy GARDNER Tech 3 AUS 23
  22. Isaac VIÑALES Kalex SPA 18
  23. Xavier SIMEON Kalex BEL 16
  24. Yonny HERNANDEZ Kalex COL 16
  25. Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 14
  26. Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex JPN 14
  27. Khairul Idham PAWI Kalex MAL 10
  28. Andrea LOCATELLI Kalex ITA 8
  29. Ricard CARDUS KTM SPA 7
  30. Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 6

2017 Moto3 Final Championship Points Standings

  1. Joan MIR Honda SPA 341
  2. Romano FENATI Honda ITA 248
  3. Aron CANET Honda SPA 199
  4. Jorge MARTIN Honda SPA 196
  5. Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Honda ITA 153
  6. Enea BASTIANINI Honda ITA 141
  7. John MCPHEE Honda GBR 131
  8. Marcos RAMIREZ KTM SPA 123
  9. Andrea MIGNO KTM ITA 118
  10. Philipp OETTL KTM GER 105
  11. Juanfran GUEVARA KTM SPA 88
  12. Nicolo BULEGA KTM ITA 81
  13. Livio LOI Honda BEL 80
  14. Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda JPN 71
  15. Bo BENDSNEYDER KTM NED 65
  16. Gabriel RODRIGO KTM ARG 54
  17. Adam NORRODIN Honda MAL 42
  18. Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM ITA 38
  19. Darryn BINDER KTM RSA 35
  20. Ayumu SASAKI Honda JPN 32

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here