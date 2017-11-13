Season 2018 starts tomorrow with Testing

The FIM Awards ceremony brought the incredible 2017 season to a close – with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) taking top billing, and Marquez receiving his MotoGP World Champion trophy after taking the title earlier in the day in a dramatic final race.

The 2017 Awards were hosted by Dylan Gray and Izaskun Ruiz, with Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and FIM President Vito Ippolito in attendance to present the range of awards throughout the evening.

Youngest ever six-time World Champion Marquez took center stage as he received his hard-earned 2017 MotoGP trophy, along with Moto2 World Champion Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) and Moto3 World Champion Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) – two riders who also re-wrote some history in 2017.

The MotoGP Rookie of the Year award was presented to Valencia GP podium finisher Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech 3, with the Frenchman also taking the title of top Independent Team rider in 2017 following a stunning campaign.

In Moto2, Sky Racing Team VR46 rider Francesco Bagnaia received the Rookie of the Year prize, with Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team) taking Moto3 Rookie of the Year after a great final race for the Japanese rider at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The BMW M Award for best qualifier in the MotoGP class went to Marquez for the fifth year in a row, and the Tissot Pole of Poles went to Morbidelli in Moto2 and Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) in Moto3.

The Repsol Honda Team picked up the MotoGP Team world title trophy after the results in the race earlier on Sunday, and Honda took the MotoGP Constructor Title in the premier class. Kalex came out on top in Moto2, and Honda in Moto3.

The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion Kazuki Masaki, runner-up Aleix Viu and third-placed rider Can Öncü also made appearances on stage to receive their medals for their fantastic seasons in the Cup.

Now the dust is left to settle for a day and the cava flows free, until Tuesday sees the engines fire up once more as testing begins for 2018.

2017 MotoGP Final World Championship Standings

MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 298 Repsol Honda Team DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 261 Ducati Team VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 230 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 210 Repsol Honda Team ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 208 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 174 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 137 Ducati Team PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 124 Octo Pramac Racing CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 112 LCR Honda FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 84 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 MILLER Jack 43 AUS 82 EG 0,0 Marc VDS BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 75 Pull&Bear Aspar Team IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 70 Team Suzuki Ecstar REDDING Scott 45 GBR 64 Octo Pramac Racing ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 62 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini RINS Alex 42 SPA 59 Team Suzuki Ecstar ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 55 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing BAZ Loris 76 FRA 45 Reale Avintia Racing RABAT Tito 53 SPA 35 EG 0,0 Marc VDS ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 32 Pull&Bear Aspar Team SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 29 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 28 Reale Avintia Racing PIRRO Michele 51 ITA 25 Ducati Test Team KALLIO Mika 36 FIN 11 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing LOWES Sam 22 GBR 5 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini NAKASUGA Katsuyuki 21 JPN 4 Yamalube Yamaha Factory Racing GUINTOLI Sylvain 50 FRA 1 Team Suzuki Ecstar

2017 Moto2 Final Championship Points Standings

Franco MORBIDELLI Kalex ITA 308 Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 243 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 241 Alex MARQUEZ Kalex SPA 201 Francesco BAGNAIA Kalex ITA 174 Mattia PASINI Kalex ITA 148 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Kalex JPN 137 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 125 Simone CORSI Speed Up ITA 117 Hafizh SYAHRIN Kalex MAL 106 Xavi VIERGE Tech 3 SPA 98 Dominique AEGERTER Suter SWI 88 Fabio QUARTARARO Kalex FRA 64 Jorge NAVARRO Kalex SPA 60 Luca MARINI Kalex ITA 59 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI Kalex ITA 51 Marcel SCHROTTER Suter GER 50 Sandro CORTESE Suter GER 43 Axel PONS Kalex SPA 27 Jesko RAFFIN Kalex SWI 26 Remy GARDNER Tech 3 AUS 23 Isaac VIÑALES Kalex SPA 18 Xavier SIMEON Kalex BEL 16 Yonny HERNANDEZ Kalex COL 16 Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 14 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex JPN 14 Khairul Idham PAWI Kalex MAL 10 Andrea LOCATELLI Kalex ITA 8 Ricard CARDUS KTM SPA 7 Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 6

2017 Moto3 Final Championship Points Standings