Qatar MotoGP Images Gallery B – Images by AJRN

More images from the Qatar MotoGP with Andrew Northcott – Gallery B

MotoGP 2017 – Round One – Qatar – MotoGP Race Results

  1. VINALES  Maverick 25 SPA 25 Yamaha Factory Racing Team 38’59.999
  2. DOVIZIOSO  Andrea 4 ITA 20 Ducati Team 0.461
  3. ROSSI  Valentino 46 ITA 16 Yamaha Factory Racing Team 1.928
  4. MARQUEZ  Marc 93 SPA 13 Repsol Honda Team 6.745
  5. PEDROSA  Dani 26 SPA 11 Repsol Honda Team 7.128
  6. ESPARGARO  Aleix 41 SPA 10 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 7.661
  7. REDDING  Scott 45 GBR 9 Octo Pramac Racing 9.782
  8. MILLER  Jack 43 AUS 8 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 14.486
  9. RINS  Alex 42 SPA 7 Team Suzuki Ecstar 14.788
  10. FOLGER  Jonas 94 GER 6 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 15.069
  11. LORENZO  Jorge 99 SPA 5 Ducati Team 20.516
  12. BAZ  Loris 76 FRA 4 Reale Avintia Racing 21.255
  13. BARBERA  Hector 8 SPA 3 Reale Avintia Racing 28.828
  14. ABRAHAM  Karel 17 CZE 2 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 29.123
  15. RABAT  Tito 53 SPA 1 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 29.470
  16. ESPARGARO  Pol 44 SPA 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33.601
  17. SMITH  Bradley 38 GBR 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 39.704
  18. LOWES  Sam 22 GBR 0 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 47.131
  19. PETRUCCI  Danilo 9 ITA 0 Octo Pramac Racing 6 laps
  20. IANNONE  Andrea 29 ITA 0 Team Suzuki Ecstar 10 laps
  21. BAUTISTA  Alvaro 19 SPA 0 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 13 laps
  22. ZARCO  Johann 5 FRA 0 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 14 laps
  23. CRUTCHLOW  Cal 35 GBR 0 LCR Honda 16 laps
