Qatar MotoGP Images Gallery B – Images by AJRN
More images from the Qatar MotoGP with Andrew Northcott – Gallery B
MotoGP 2017 – Round One – Qatar – MotoGP Race Results
- VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 25 Yamaha Factory Racing Team 38’59.999
- DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 20 Ducati Team 0.461
- ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 16 Yamaha Factory Racing Team 1.928
- MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 13 Repsol Honda Team 6.745
- PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 11 Repsol Honda Team 7.128
- ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 10 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 7.661
- REDDING Scott 45 GBR 9 Octo Pramac Racing 9.782
- MILLER Jack 43 AUS 8 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 14.486
- RINS Alex 42 SPA 7 Team Suzuki Ecstar 14.788
- FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 6 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 15.069
- LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 5 Ducati Team 20.516
- BAZ Loris 76 FRA 4 Reale Avintia Racing 21.255
- BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 3 Reale Avintia Racing 28.828
- ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 2 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 29.123
- RABAT Tito 53 SPA 1 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS 29.470
- ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33.601
- SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 39.704
- LOWES Sam 22 GBR 0 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 47.131
- PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 0 Octo Pramac Racing 6 laps
- IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 0 Team Suzuki Ecstar 10 laps
- BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 0 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 13 laps
- ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 0 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 14 laps
- CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 0 LCR Honda 16 laps
