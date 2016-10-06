New 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 1000XT

Suzuki update the V-Strom 1000 for 2017, and add the 1000XT wire-spoke wheel variant

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 1000XT key features

New Motion Track Brake System

Newly shaped windscreen featuring height and angle adjustment

New “Beak” design inspired by DR-BIG

Hand guards and engine under cowling protection now standard fitment

New Suzuki Easy Start System

New Low RPM Assist

New Tapered handlebars standard fitment on V-Strom 1000XT

Aus Availability: Q2, 2017 –Final colours, specs and pricing TBC

First introduced in 2002, the V-Strom 1000 has attracted huge fan-fare around the world thanks to its comfort, convenience, reliability and enjoyable to ride character. The 2014 model saw a complete overhaul expressing the Suzuki-original “Beak” design, heritage from the original DR-BIG desert racer.

Its engine capacity was increased to 1,037cm3 from the previous generations 996cm3 providing the optimum balance between ample power, light weight, manoeuvrability and low fuel consumption. This was also the first mass produced Suzuki motorcycle to feature Suzuki’s traction control system.

For 2017 the V-Strom 1000 will be available in two versions, with a wire-spoke wheel cross-touring variant, the V-Strom 1000XT joining the line-up. Both models feature an all-new front cowling, windscreen and seat, for increased comfort.

Hand guards and an engine under cowling are now fitted as standard equipment while the introduction of the Motion Track Brake System ensures the flagship adventure model is up to date in the technology department.

The new exterior design further simulates the spirit of adventure by drawing inspiration from the DR-Z800 raced by Gaston Rahier in the Dakar rally and the production DR-BIG model that followed. The sharp lines and angles promote the bike’s lightweight and manoeuvrable handling performance.

An updated windscreen compliments the new front cowling. Developed through extensive wind-tunnel testing the new screen is 49mm taller than the previous version for increased rider comfort and protection whilst significantly reducing wind buffering.

Three pre-set height options are available, the windscreen is set at its lowest position from standard and can be lifted by either 15mm or 30mm according to rider preference.

Suzuki’s ratchet-gear mechanism allows the rider to easily choose from three windscreen angles. No tools are required and the desired position can be achieved by simply pushing the windscreen out by hand, even with riding gloves on.

The newly designed double stich seat provides luxurious comfort for both the rider and passenger. The revised shape is now slimmer at the front for increased rider clearance combined with the low seat height making it easier for riders to reach the ground.

The sides of the seat provide a high level of grip thanks to using the same materials as from the competition RM-Z motocross range.

The brake package includes radial mounted four piston mono-block Tokico brake calipers and twin 310mm diameter discs up the front, and a 260mm diameter single disc with a single piston caliper on the rear, providing strong and controllable braking performance.

The Bosch ABS system has been upgraded to the “Motion Track Brake System” by installing a 5-Axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), and by combining data regarding the posture of the motorcycle with the front and rear wheel speeds, have made it possible for the ABS to activate not only in a straight line braking but also when the motorcycle is cornering.

This new sophisticated system instantly assesses the need for ABS intervention when the lever or pedal is operated by calculating the angle of the motorcycle versus the wheel speeds. The intelligent unit controls the increase/decrease in braking pressure at an advanced level matching it to the level of traction available.

Also a new feature is the Combination Brake system which automatically activates the rear brake in an effort to stabilise the motorcycle when the front brake pressure rises above a certain threshold.

Suzuki’s easy to use and effective traction control system returns for 2017 enabling riders to control the throttle with more confidence in diverse riding conditions. The system continuously monitors the front and rear wheel the speeds, the throttle position sensor, the crank position sensor, and the gear position sensor.

It quickly reduces engine output when it detects wheel spin. It controls the engine output by managing the ignition timing and air delivery.

The rider can select three modes (1, 2, and off). Modes 1 and 2 differ in terms of sensitivity. Mode 1 has lower sensitivity, allowing a certain degree of rear wheel spin. Mode 2 has a higher level of intervention, controlling and preventing the slightest amount of spin supporting the rider in situations such as wet or slippery road surfaces.

The once optional Genuine Suzuki Accessory hand guards and engine under cowling items are now fitted as standard equipment to support riders in harsh conditions.

19 inch front and 17 inch rear wheels provide the premium balance, stability and nimbleness to effectively cope with all riding situations. The V-Strom 1000 sports lightweight 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels, while the V-Strom 1000XT features tubeless wire-spoke wheels.



Wire-spoked aluminium-alloy rims absorb shock effectively at low speeds to promote friendly handling character.

Black-anodized 43mm inverted front forks and a dial-adjustable rear shock help to ensure great road holding and a smooth, comfortable ride even with a passenger and a full complement of luggage. Both front and rear suspension systems are fully adjustable enabling the rider to maximise performance in any situation.

Suzuki’s Low RPM assist system has been installed, freeing the rider from unexpected engine stalls. This system will automatically raises the idle speed when engaging the clutch or when riding at low rpms, preventing sudden engine stalling.

The 2017 V-Strom 1000 has adopted the Suzuki Easy Start System enabling the 90- degree DOHC V-twin engine to start with one push of the start button. Once fired to life the strong, rider-friendly nature of the V-twin produces effortless acceleration irrelevant to the riding situation.

The 74kW maximum output at 8,000rpm provides the rider with an exciting and enjoyable experience, while with the optimally weighted magneto and flywheel helps produce a strong 101Nm of torque as low as 4,000rpm, resulting in a tremendously usable engine character.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) acts as a slipper clutch system when changing down rapidly, while always providing light use at the lever. SCAS is an advanced clutch system supporting both spirited riding and less fatigue on long rides.

The V-Strom 1000 is built on a slim, twin-spar aluminium-alloy frame, providing a smooth ride, and a sporty riding experience when pushed hard. The aluminium swingarm provides a high level of straight-line and cornering stability. The chassis has been designed to perform regardless whether it’s fully loaded with luggage and/or pillion or solo.

The instruments include an analogue tachometer and a brightness- adjustable LCD speedometer. Newly designed LCD readouts include an odometer, dual trip meters, the gear position, the coolant and ambient temperatures, the voltage, the riding range, the average fuel consumption, the instantaneous fuel consumption, the traction control mode, a fuel gauge and a clock.

A convenient 12V DC outlet is located below the instrument panel and is ideal for powering GPS units or charging mobile devices.

An integrated three-part luggage system allows the rider to attach and remove the Genuine Suzuki Accessory side cases and the top box quickly and easily without using tools.

The side cases can each hold plenty of gear (29 litres on the left; 26 litres on the right) while keeping the bike slim for manoeuvrability. The top case can hold 35 litres of gear or a full-face helmet. For more convenience, the key cylinders for the cases are supplied with the motorcycle. The cases can be locked and unlocked using the ignition key.

The 2017 V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 1000XT are expected to arrive in Australia during the second quarter of 2017 with final specifications, colours and pricing being confirmed closer to launch.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom DL1000 | V-Strom 1000XT Technical Specifications