2018 AMA SX Glendale Round Four | Gallery

AMA Supercross round four took place at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Here are some fantastic images covering all of the action that took place….Enjoy

AMA Supercross Image Gallery 

Eli Tomac - Image by Hoppenworld
Eli Tomac - Image by Hoppenworld
Eli Tomac - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Marvin Musquin - Image by Hoppenworld
Marvin Musquin - Image by Hoppenworld
Marvin Musquin - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Joey Savatgy - Image by Hoppenworld
Eli Tomac took the Glendale win - Image by Hoppenworld
Eli Tomac took the Glendale win - Image by Hoppenworld
Eli Tomac took the Glendale win - Image by Hoppenworld
Ken Roczen - Image by Hoppenworld
Ken Roczen - Image by Hoppenworld
Ken Roczen - Image by Hoppenworld
Aaron Plessinger - Image by Hoppenworld
Aaron Plessinger - Image by Hoppenworld
Aaron Plessinger - Image by Hoppenworld
Marvin Musquin - Image by Hoppenworld
Marvin Musquin - Image by Hoppenworld
Marvin Musquin - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Shane McElrath - Image by Hoppenworld
Adam Cianciarulo - Image by Hoppenworld
Adam Cianciarulo - Image by Hoppenworld
Adam Cianciarulo - Image by Hoppenworld
Adam Cianciarulo - Image by Hoppenworld
Adam Cianciarulo - Image by Hoppenworld
Adam Cianciarulo - Image by Hoppenworld
Justin Barcia - Image by Hoppenworld
Justin Barcia - Image by Hoppenworld
Justin Barcia - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
AMA Supercross 2018 - Round 4 Glendale - 450SX Podium -
AMA Supercross 2018 - Round 4 Glendale - 450SX Podium -
AMA Supercross 2018 - Round 4 Glendale - 450SX Podium -
Tomac shakes Barcia's hand on the podium - Image by Hoppenworld
Tomac shakes Barcia's hand on the podium - Image by Hoppenworld
Tomac shakes Barcia's hand on the podium - Image by Hoppenworld
Tomac and Barcia celebrate their Glendale SX results - Image by Hoppenworld
Tomac and Barcia celebrate their Glendale SX results - Image by Hoppenworld
Tomac and Barcia celebrate their Glendale SX results - Image by Hoppenworld
AMA Supercross 2018 - Round 4 Glendale - 250SX Podium -
AMA Supercross 2018 - Round 4 Glendale - 250SX Podium -
AMA Supercross 2018 - Round 4 Glendale - 250SX Podium -
Hayden Mellross - Image by Hoppenworld

