ROUND SEVEN DALLAS AMA SUPERCROSS GALLERY

We are at Arlington, Dallas for round seven of the AMA Supercross. Presented to you is our visual coverage which is once again beautifully captured by the talented Hoppenworld who always captures the very best of the racing as it happens.

Zach Osborne
AMA SX 2018 - Round 7 - Arlington
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac back on top
Chad Reed
AMA SX 2018 - Round 7 - Arlington - 450 Results Eli Tomac - Kawasaki Marvin Musquin - KTM +5.69 Blake Baggett - KTM +9.79
AMA SX 2018 - Round 7 - Arlington - 250 Results Zach Osborne - Husvarna Colt Nichols - Yamaha +3.31 James Decotis - Suzuki +10.40
AMA SX 2018 - Round 7 - Arlington
Marvin Musquin
AMA SX 2018 - Round 7 - Arlington
Blake Baggett
Jason Anderson
