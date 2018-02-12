Jason Anderson extends 450 lead to 28-points

Ken Roczen crashes, arm goes into wheel, possible hand fracture

Chad Reed finishes 13th after running as high as second

Justin Hill wins 250 Main

Hayden Mellross wins LCQ and finishes 12th in main

Images by Hoppenworld

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson captured his second-straight 450SX Class win after leading 12 of the 24-Lap Main Event around six of the 2018 AMA Supercross Championship in San Diego.

A first-turn pileup included Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, Yamaha’s Cooper Webb and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen. Tomac rejoined the race but eventually retired. Webb tried to continue and visited his mechanic numerous times in order to try and twist the forks and bars back straight but eventually had to give up the ghost, but not before another coming together with Ken Roczen.

Roczen lost control of his machine while battling Webb and in a fall saw his right arm go inbetween Webb’s swingarm and the Yamaha’s spinning wheel and rear brake disc. Roczen’s shirt was ripped up in the incident and the 23-year-old German limped away from the scene clutching the lower half of his arm and his hand. Early reports suggest Roczen is likely to have fractured his hand.

No such problems for Roczen’s teammate Cole Seely, the Honda man had grabbed the holeshot and lead 12 laps before Anderson’s come-from-behind win. Seely also recorded the fastest lap of the race.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin started fourth and battled his way into second. For the second consecutive week, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/KTM/WPS Team’s Blake Baggett rounded out the podium after a seventh-place start.

Justin Barcia was strong early on but then seemed to lose his rhythm before slipping back through the field to an eventual eighth place finish, 52-seconds behind race winner Anderson.

Chad Reed was running as high as second in the opening laps before eventually drifting back to a 13th place finish as the Aussie veteran fights his way back to fitness in the toughest of arenas in which to try and stage a recovery.

Jason Anderson looked the class of the field throughout.

Jason Anderson

“My starts saved me tonight,” said Anderson. “I felt great riding, but this track was hard to push on and make a pass. I had to be really patient, but I feel like I picked apart the lines and got by everyone. I felt pretty good.”

After missing Round 2 due to a shoulder injury, Musquin continues to salvage his rank in the 450SX Championship, where he now sits in 8th place overall with one victory under his belt.

Marvin Musquin

“It’s great to be back on the podium. I’ve been working really hard and feel I’ve made a lot of progress. We made some good bike setup changes going into the Main Event, which really helped get me comfortable and have a good race. I’m looking forward to continuing to build from here.”

AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – San Diego – 450 SX Main

Jason Anderson – Husqvarna Marvin Musquin – KTM +3.94 Blake Baggett – KTM +10.17 Cole Seely – Honda +12.92 Broc Tickle – KTM +25.52 Justin Brayton – Honda +29.00 Weston Peick – Suzuki +37.59 Justin Barcia – Yamaha +51.92 Dean Wilson – Husqvarna +53.10 Vince Friese – Honda +1 lap Josh Grant – Kawasaki +1 lap Benny Bloss – KTM +1 lap Chad Reed – Husqvarna +1 lap Tyler Bowers – Kawasaki +1 lap Ben Lamay – Honda +1 lap

AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – 450 SX Points Standings

Jason Anderson – Husqvarna – 141 points Justin Barcia – Yamaha – 113 points Cole Seely – Honda – 106 points Ken Roczen – Honda – 102 points Blake Baggett – KTM – 99 points Justin Brayton – Honda – 99 points Weston Peick – Suzuki – 98 points Marvin Musquin – KTM – 96 points Josh Grant – Kawasaki – 83 points Broc Tickle – KTM – 82 points Cooper Webb – Yamaha – 72 points Eli Tomac – Kawasaki – 64 points Vince Friese – Honda – 56 points Chad Reed – Husqvarna – 47 points Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki – 41 points

AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – San Diego – 250 SX Main

In the 250SX Class Main Event, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy earned his third holeshot of the year ahead of teammate Adam Cianciarulo and Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Hill.

Justin Hill

“It was tough, I’m not gonna lie,” Hill said on the podium. “But this track lends itself to me because it was technical … I’m beyond psyched, and to put the bike on the top step and kind of shut up all the haters in a way, I feel really good about it, and I feel back to my true form.”

Cianciarulo had challenged Savatgy for the lead early on before taking over at the front on the second lap, where he stayed for 11 laps. In the final stages of the race, Cianciarulo went back and forth for the lead with Hill, eventually settling into second where he would finish.

Adam Cianciarulo

“I am really happy to grab my best finish before the break,” said Cianciarulo. “I rode a little tight for awhile and let Justin (Hill) slip away from me. It’s going to be interesting coming back to an east/west shootout mid-season, but it’s going to be good to get a little break now. I am going to enjoy being at home for a while.”

GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton picked up his second career podium behind Cianciarulo in second. Sexton had recorded the fastest lap of the race.

The day was an uphill battle for Savatgy, who was hit by his bike after going down in practice. Even with a sore wrist, he grabbed a second-place finish in his heat race and was determined to close the gap on the championship leader. For the second time this season, Savatgy grabbed the holeshot and led the first lap. A few riders were able to get by Savatgy, but he stayed close in fourth where he finished, despite not being 100 percent.

Joey Savatgy

“Today was a rough one after going down in practice,” said Savatgy. “With this being the last race for a while, we had to tough it out and go after some points before the break. I wish I could have made it to the podium to help cut into the points even more, but all things considered it was an okay night.”

Hayden Mellross won the LCQ to make it through to the 250 main, completing his perfect record on that thus far this season.

Mellross started well but was then pushed wide at turn one before eventually finishing 12th and is currently 10th in the 250 SX Western Championship Standings.

AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – San Diego – 250 SX Main

Justin Hill- Suzuki Adam Cianciarulo – Kawasaki +4.95 Chase Sexton – Honda +8.60 Joey Savatgy – Kawasaki +11.24 Shane McElrath – KTM +13.03 Christian Craig- Honda +18.63 Aaron Plessinger – Yamaha +28.31 Kyle Chisholm – Yamaha +29.38 Mitchell Harrison – Husqvarna +30.74 Bradley Taft – Yamaha +41.74 Phillip Nicoletti – Suzuki + 44.07 Hayden Mellross – Yamaha +45.91 Cole Martinez – Husqvarna +_63.52 Dakota Alix – KTM +1 lap Justin Starling – Husqvarna +1 lap

AMA Supercross 2018 – Round Six – 250 SX Points Standings