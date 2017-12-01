2018 ASBK Calendar

Round 1- WSBK, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit VIC February 22 – 25 Round 2- Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW March 16 – 18 Round 3- The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend, SA April 19 – 22 Round 4- Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT June 28 – 1 July Round 5- Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD August 17 – 19 Round 6- Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC September 7 – 9 Round 7- Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC October 12 – 14

The 2018 ASBK season will be kicking off at Phillip Island for the Official ASBK Pre-Season Test before the championship starts in earnest at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. The pre-season ASBK Test is set down to take place at P.I. on January 30-31.

Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship

The ASBK opening round will then run in conjunction with the Yamaha Financial Services World Superbike Championship (WSBK) Australian Round from 22-25 February.

The national championship then returns to its first standalone round of the year at the iconic Wakefield Park Raceway in New South Wales.

In a groundbreaking announcement, The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia will be joining the calendar in 2018. ASBK is very excited to be heading to this brand-new, state-of-the-art, world-class motorsport facility, delivering an exhilarating experience for competitors, enthusiasts and spectators alike. This round will be over four days and is expected to also host a round of the Asian Road Racing Championships with competitors from all over South-East Asia descending on South Australia and joining the ASBK action.

After the massive success of Hidden Valley Raceway in 2017, the Northern Territory will once again play host to the ASBK Championship in the ‘Top End’ for 2018. ASBK intends on returning to Hidden Valley Raceway every second year onwards.

The paddock will then travel to fan favourite, Morgan Park Raceway in Queensland, where strong crowds have greeted the ASBK riders every year.

The penultimate round will be held at Winton Motor Raceway, which has a long history with the ASBK in Victoria.

If last season is anything to go by, the 2018 ASBK championship will reach a thrilling conclusion at the world renowned Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The rapid growth of the championship will ensure even more action-packed racing next season. Keeping up with unfolding race action will be easier than ever before, with continuing live stream and television broadcasts, news from asbk.com.au and comprehensive social media coverage.

With the nation’s most elite riders, near capacity grids, top notch television and live stream coverage plus engaging high-octane racing on display, ASBK is going to the next level in 2018.