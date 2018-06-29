Troy Herfoss early pacesetter in the NT

Troy Herfoss topped the morning session at Hidden Valley despite putting in a race simulation to test tyre longevity. A 66.349 the initial benchmark for the day for the Penrite Honda man. He bettered that marker halfway through FP2 with a 66.03. In the final session the #17 Honda went down at turn five but was quickly up and back to the pits. Herfoss did not go out again though, his 66.033 from FP2 remained good enough to withstand the late onslaught of fast times from his competitors in the final session.

A few electronic gremlins struck Daniel Falzon’s YRT YZF-R1M this morning but last year’s pole sitter was up to speed this afternoon to go second quickest in FP2, the South Australian’s 66.365 just besting the 66.383 of Bayliss. Falzon then went marginally quicker again halfway through the final session, a 66.307.

Bayliss put in some fast laps in the final session, one of which looked as though it would have been good enough to put the Ducati on top before he pulled into pit-lane instead of completing that lap. Bayliss set a blistering first sector on many laps before then losing out a little in the latter two-thirds of the circuit. With less than two-minutes to go he strung one together though and dropped in a 66.198 to top the FP3 session, just as Falzon again lowered his own best to a 66.294 to go third quickest on combined times.

Troy Bayliss and the DesmoSport Ducati Team have an increased workload this weekend as lunchtime pillion rides have found their way on to the schedule for the first time this season. Hidden Valley is quite a physical track, I would also suggest that the torque monster that is his 1.3-litre Ducati is likely the most taxing of all the Superbikes to ride. Even the fittest young riders are visibly drained after cutting laps here in the heat, thus the 49-year-old will be put to the test this weekend.

Josh Waters scored a double victory here last year but the Ecstar Suzuki squad have had a busy program to work through here today as they tune a new ECU. They have been working through all the tuning parameters to achieve a baseline with the new electronics package before they get on to the fine tuning ahead of Sunday’s two 18-lap bouts. Waters ending Friday an uncharacteristic eighth fastest.

Dunlop has a slightly softer option rear tyre available for the first time this season and it will be interesting to see if that bears fruit for their riders this weekend. An interesting anecdote is that the Dunlop rear slicks are made in the USA while the fronts come from France.

Bryan Staring is the leading Dunlop runner and the Western Australian showed encouraging pace aboard the BCperformance Kawasaki in FP2 after putting in a 66.399 on the 17th of his 18 laps in that second session. He had some fast sector times in FP3 but failed to improve his overall lap time in the final session, ending the day fourth quickest.

Wayne Maxwell has been working with his crew on the balance of his YZF-R1M and improving the stopping and turning ability of the YRT machine. Maxwell finished day one fifth on combined times.

Glenn Allerton is showing some encouraging pace here this weekend on the NextGen BMW. The three-time ASBK Champion got marginally quicker throughout the day to end up sixth quickest.

Jamie Stauffer is in the mix also, a 66.541 on the Ducati good enough for seventh on combined times.

Glenn Scott is back from Europe, back from injury and back in the ASBK Superbike ranks this weekend. His GSR Kawasaki is beautifully presented and he is building speed, ending the day 12th quickest just behind Arthur Sissis, Mark Chiodo and Kyle Buckley.

Matt Walters has had a trying and expensive start to the weekend with two blown engines but eventually got some good laps in to finish up 13th ahead of Alex Phillis and Mitch Rees.

Cru Halliday topped all three Supersport sessions today but was run close for top spot by Tom Toparis. It is quite a thin Supersport class here this weekend with only 13 competitors.

Tom Bramich topped Supersport 300 for the day despite a tumble at turn seven in the dying stages of FP3. Olly Simpson was second quickest ahead of Oli Bayliss.

Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times

  1. Troy Herfoss – Honda 66.033
  2. Troy Bayliss – Ducati 66.198
  3. Daniel Falzon – Yamaha 66.294
  4. Bryan Staring – Kawasaki 66.401
  5. Wayne Maxwell – Yamaha 66.494
  6. Glenn Allerton – BMW 66.514
  7. Jamie Stauffer – Ducati 66.541
  8. Josh Waters – Suzuki 66.620
  9. Kyle Buckley – Kawasaki 67.050
  10. Mark Chiodo – Suzuki 67.069
  11. Arthur Sissis – Suzuki 67.221
  12. Glenn Scott – Kawasaki 67.335
  13. Matt Walters – Kawasaki 67.364
  14. Alex Phillis – Suzuki 67.668
  15. Mitch Rees – Honda 67.996
  16. Lachlan Epis – Kawasaki 68.083
  17. Mitch Levy – Yamaha 68.150
  18. Sloan Frost – Suzuki 68.500
  19. Ted Collins – BMW 68.598
  20. Ben Stronach – Yamaha 68.743
  21. Sam Lambert – Kawasaki 68.772
  22. Brad Swallow – Kawasaki 69.339
  23. Adam Senior – Yamaha 70.093
  24. Heath Griffin – Ducati 70.319
  25. Phil Czaj – Aprilia 70.757
  26. Evan Byles – Kawasaki 71.451

Supersport Friday Combined Practice Times

  1. Cru Halliday – Yamaha 1m08.430
  2. Tom Toparis – Kawasaki 1m08.547
  3. Max Croker – Suzuki 1m09.226
  4. Lachlan Epis – Kawasaki 1m09.361
  5. Giuseppe Scarcella – Kawasaki 1m09.958
  6. Zac Johnson – Yamaha 1m10.055
  7. Damon Rees – Honda 1m10.414
  8. Scott Nicholson – Suzuki 1m10.452
  9. Rhys Belling – Yamaha 1m10.756
  10. Mick Hefferan – Kawasaki 1m10.797
  11. Ty Lynch – Yamaha 1m10.884
  12. Dallas Skeer – Suzuki 1m11.422
  13. Graeme Smith – Kawasaki 1m13.901
Supersport 300 Friday Combined Practice Times
  1. Tom Bramich – Yamaha 68.443
  2. Olly Simpson – Yamaha 68.704
  3. Oli Bayliss – Kawsaki 68.888
  4. Seth Crump – KTM 69.133
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Brodie Waters TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Brodie Waters TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Czaj Gloves TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Czaj Gloves TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Exit Markus Chiodo TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Exit Markus Chiodo TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Glenn Scott TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Glenn Scott TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Hepburn Glenn Allerton TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Hepburn Glenn Allerton TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG KYT Jamie Stauffer TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG KYT Jamie Stauffer TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Monson Maxwell YRT TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Monson Maxwell YRT TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Phil Czaj TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Phil Czaj TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Phillis Alex TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Phillis Alex TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Pit Markus Chiodo TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Pit Markus Chiodo TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Pit Sam Lambert TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Pit Sam Lambert TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Pit Sloan Frost TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Pit Sloan Frost TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Pit Troy Bayliss TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Pit Troy Bayliss TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Sam Lambert TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Sam Lambert TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Seth Crump TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Seth Crump TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Shark Cru Halliday TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Shark Cru Halliday TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Suzuki TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Suzuki TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Thumbs Wayne Maxwell TBG
ASBK Rnd HV TBG Thumbs Wayne Maxwell TBG

Live stream link below:

2018 ASBK Calendar
Round 4- Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT June 29 – 1 July
Round 5- Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD August 17 – 19
Round 6- Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla, VIC September 7 – 9
Round 7- Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC October 12 – 14

 

YMI Superbike Championship Points Standings
  1. Troy Herfoss 160.5
  2. Wayne Maxwell 141
  3. Daniel Falzon 124
  4. Josh Waters 118.5
  5. Troy Bayliss 117
  6. Bryan Staring 104.5
  7. Glenn Allerton 91
  8. Alex Phillis 90
  9. Matt Walters 74
  10. Michael Blair 63
  11. Jamie Stauffer 60
  12. Arthur Sissis 55.5
  13. Mark Chiodo 49.5
  14. Kyle Buckley 45.5
  15. Mitch Rees 45.5

