2018 ASBK

Round Five – Morgan Park

YMI Superbike Qualifying

It was a windy QP1 session held just before midday this morning at Morgan Park Raceway, a tricky and tortuous circuit situated 150km south-west of Brisbane. The ambient temperature however was a thoroughly pleasant 21-degrees, while the track temp’ registered 32-degrees.

This morning was again a battle between two Troys. But while Bayliss had topped Friday’s practice with a 1m12.923, it was Herfoss that stopped the clocks quickest this morning with a 1m12.651 on the fifth of the seven laps that the Penrite Honda covered around the 2.97km circuit in QP1.

Bayliss also improved his pace from yesterday to 1m12.784, thus there was very little between the two. Third this morning was Josh Waters ahead of Wayne Maxwell while Bryan Staring made it five different manufacturers in the top five.

The morning was not a good one for Yamaha Racing Team’s Daniel Falzon. The recently qualified paramedic looked like he might need some medical attention himself after a low-side at the final turn saw his YZF-R1M cartwheel itself into a cloud of dust. Thankfully though the damage was only to the machine, as Falzon amazingly just dusted himself off, got up and tried to move his machine further away from the track. Just after Falzon abandoned that effort and got out of danger, Alex Phillis went down at the same spot in another nebula of Morgan Park dust. Phillis was also uninjured.

The second and final 30-minute qualifying session got underway at 1510 this afternoon in similar weather conditions as they experienced in QP1. The track itself, however, offered up less grip in the afternoon and thus few riders actually improved on their morning marker in the second session.

Both Herfoss and Bayliss put in a handful of laps in QP2 but neither made a concerted attempt to improve on their times set this morning. Josh Waters also failed to improve but did set a number of fast laps in QP2 and remains on the front row

Wayne Maxwell improved his time in the QP2 session and did a number of fairly quick laps in that session but failed to dip into the 1m12s bracket reached by Herfoss and Bayliss during the morning session.

Bryan Staring and Daniel Falzon’s ranking on the grid was unchanged from QP1 but a huge improvement from Mark Chiodo saw the young Suzuki pilot move up the timesheets and head the third row ahead of Matt Walters and Kyle Buckley while Arthur Sissis rounded out the top ten.

Pole position for Herfoss extends his champioship lead over Maxwell to 30.5-points. He also added the new outright Morgan Park motorcycle lap record to his C.V. in the process.

YMI Superbike Race One is scheduled to get underway at 1130 on Sunday morning while the second and final of the 16-lap bouts is slated for 1345.

With five different manufacturers filling the top five positions on the grid it should make for an exciting fifth round of the Yamaha Motor Finance sponsored 2018 Australian Superbike Championship.

Who is your money on? Looking at today’s form I would suggest somebody named Troy might be doing the winning, as to which one, well that’s a much harder prediction…. Like always tyre life is also going to play a big part in that equation, it must be said that while nor Waters or Maxwell showed the outright one-lap pace of the Troy boys, that #1 and #47 pairing did put in plenty of laps at or around their fastest time, suggesting that over the 16-lap race distance they will be in the hunt.

The fifth bike on the grid is the Kawasaki of Bryan Staring, I would suggest the BCperformance boys need to find a little more speed overnight if the Western Australian is going to challenge that top four. It would be silly to discount Daniel Falzon here, but like Staring, he needs to find a little more speed ahead of tomorrow’s races if he is going to figure up the front.

Superbike Qualifying Results

Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:12.651 (Q1) Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.784 (Q1) Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.070 (Q1) Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.127 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:13.682 (Q1) Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745 (Q1) Mark CHIODO Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.135 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.223 (Q1) Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.469 Arthur SISSIS Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.530 (Q1) Ted COLLINS BMW S RR 1:14.545 (Q1) Alex PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.847 (Q1) Corey TURNER Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.877 Ryan YANKO Ducati Panigale 1:15.410 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.475 Mitch REES Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.853 Mitchell PAYNTER Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.923 (Q1) Sloan FROST Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.058 Josh CAVENAGH Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:16.356 Mitch LEVY Yamaha YZF-R1 1:16.483

YMI Superbike Championship Points

Troy Herfoss – 206.5 Wayne Maxwell – 176 Troy Bayliss – 157 Daniel Falzon – 154 Josh Waters – 148.5 Bryan Staring – 142.5 Glenn Allerton – 124 Alex Phillis – 106 Matt Walters – 83 Arthur Sissis – 79.5 Mark Chiodo – 75.5 Kyle Buckley – 65.5 Michael Blair – 63 Jamie Stauffer – 60 Mitch Levy – 53

Kawasaki Supersport

Both Cru Halliday and Tom Toparis were under the Supersport lap record yesterday and the pair were again setting a scintillating pace today.

1m14.609 for Halliday in QP1 was good enough to survive QP2 and cement pole for the YRT rider ahead of Cube Racing Kawasaki’s Tom Toparis whose best of the day was a 1m15.163,, also in QP1.

Damon Rees rounds out the front row ahead of the returning from temporary retirement Callum Spriggs, and the returning from injury Broc Pearson.

Mat Mladin Motorsports Suzuki rider Max Croked rounds out the second row ahead of Lachlan Epis amd Chris Quinn.

The first of two 14-lap Supersport contests will start at 1030 on Sunday morning with the second scheduled to get underway at 1310.

The point for pole position extends Halliday’s championship lead over Toparis out to 26-points.

Supersport Qualifying Results

Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R6 1:14.609 Tom TOPARIS Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:15.163 Damon REES Honda CBR RR 1:15.799 Callum SPRIGGS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:15.929 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.134 Max CROKER Suzuki GSX-R 1:16.393 Lachlan EPIS Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.742 Chris QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.919 Giuseppe SCARCELLA Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:17.247 Zac JOHNSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.325 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.438 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.796 Brian HOUGHTON Honda CBR RR 1:17.805 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.866 Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSX-R 1:17.964 Stephanie REDMAN Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.928 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSX-R600 1:19.963

Supersport Championship Points

Cru Halliday 239 Tom Toparis 213 Damon Rees 143 Max Croker 141 Zac Johnson 137 Giuseppe Scarcella 117 Rhys Belling 113 Dallas Skeer 107 Broc Pearson 103 Scott Nicholson 90

Supersport 300

The Supersport 300 final qualifying session was brought to an early close due to kangaroos around the back of the circuit.

Locky Taylor secured pole position with a 1m23.427 ahead of Oli Bayliss who set a 1m23.981 and Seth Crump made it a three different manufacturer on the front row affair with a 1m24.111 on his KTM.

Supersport 300 Qualifying Results

Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 1:23.427 Oli BAYLISS Kawasaki Ninja 1:23.981 Seth CRUMP KTM RC 1:24.111 Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.231 Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.267 Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.327 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.378 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.617 Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.821 Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.097 Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.169 Callum OBRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.305 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.312 Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.504 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.511 Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.998 Dan THOMAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.097 Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.159 Jarred BROOK KTM RC 1:26.317 Luke POWER Kawasaki Ninja 1:26.948

Supersport 300 Race One

It was a crazy race as we have come to expect from this exciting category of racing. Levy, Crump, Bramich and Bayliss all took their turns to run the battle up front but in the closing stages of the race it came down to a two-man fight and the protagonists were Hunter Ford and Locky Taylor. Ford shadowed Taylor for much of the final lap before pouncing at the final juncture to steal the race victory.

Hunter Ford then went to also win today’s YMF R3 Cup battle to make it two wins in a day.

Supersport 300 Race One Results

Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 .027 Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1.143 Seth CRUMP KTM RC 1.372 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1.434 Oli BAYLISS Kawasaki Ninja 1.465 Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 7.264 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 7.441 Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 8.190 Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 10.623 Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 16.673 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 16.708 Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 17.198 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 18.504 Jarred BROOK KTM RC 25.157 Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 25.959 Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 26.754 Luke POWER Kawasaki Ninja 27.064 Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 32.974 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 45.372

YMF R3 Cup Qualifying Results

Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 1:23.768 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.252 Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.267 Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.434 Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.558 Callum O’BRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.691 Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.702 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.902 Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.994 Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.062 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.166 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.589 Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.600 Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.682 Dan THOMAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.957 Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.428 Jack COUSENS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.891 Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:27.139 Zylas BUNTING Yamaha YZF-R3 1:28.570 Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:29.860

YMF R3 Cup Race One Results

Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 .393 Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 .542 Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 .645 Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 .711 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 10.722 Callum O’BRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 11.355 Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 11.358 Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 11.538 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 11.622 Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 12.368 Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 17.676 Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 17.715 Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 21.276 Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 24.799 Jack COUSENS Yamaha YZF-R3 25.120 Zylas BUNTING Yamaha YZF-R3 31.191 Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 50.950

GP Juniors Cup Race One Results