2018 ASBK
Round Five – Morgan Park
YMI Superbike Qualifying
It was a windy QP1 session held just before midday this morning at Morgan Park Raceway, a tricky and tortuous circuit situated 150km south-west of Brisbane. The ambient temperature however was a thoroughly pleasant 21-degrees, while the track temp’ registered 32-degrees.
This morning was again a battle between two Troys. But while Bayliss had topped Friday’s practice with a 1m12.923, it was Herfoss that stopped the clocks quickest this morning with a 1m12.651 on the fifth of the seven laps that the Penrite Honda covered around the 2.97km circuit in QP1.
Bayliss also improved his pace from yesterday to 1m12.784, thus there was very little between the two. Third this morning was Josh Waters ahead of Wayne Maxwell while Bryan Staring made it five different manufacturers in the top five.
The morning was not a good one for Yamaha Racing Team’s Daniel Falzon. The recently qualified paramedic looked like he might need some medical attention himself after a low-side at the final turn saw his YZF-R1M cartwheel itself into a cloud of dust. Thankfully though the damage was only to the machine, as Falzon amazingly just dusted himself off, got up and tried to move his machine further away from the track. Just after Falzon abandoned that effort and got out of danger, Alex Phillis went down at the same spot in another nebula of Morgan Park dust. Phillis was also uninjured.
The second and final 30-minute qualifying session got underway at 1510 this afternoon in similar weather conditions as they experienced in QP1. The track itself, however, offered up less grip in the afternoon and thus few riders actually improved on their morning marker in the second session.
Both Herfoss and Bayliss put in a handful of laps in QP2 but neither made a concerted attempt to improve on their times set this morning. Josh Waters also failed to improve but did set a number of fast laps in QP2 and remains on the front row
Wayne Maxwell improved his time in the QP2 session and did a number of fairly quick laps in that session but failed to dip into the 1m12s bracket reached by Herfoss and Bayliss during the morning session.
Bryan Staring and Daniel Falzon’s ranking on the grid was unchanged from QP1 but a huge improvement from Mark Chiodo saw the young Suzuki pilot move up the timesheets and head the third row ahead of Matt Walters and Kyle Buckley while Arthur Sissis rounded out the top ten.
Pole position for Herfoss extends his champioship lead over Maxwell to 30.5-points. He also added the new outright Morgan Park motorcycle lap record to his C.V. in the process.
YMI Superbike Race One is scheduled to get underway at 1130 on Sunday morning while the second and final of the 16-lap bouts is slated for 1345.
With five different manufacturers filling the top five positions on the grid it should make for an exciting fifth round of the Yamaha Motor Finance sponsored 2018 Australian Superbike Championship.
Who is your money on? Looking at today’s form I would suggest somebody named Troy might be doing the winning, as to which one, well that’s a much harder prediction…. Like always tyre life is also going to play a big part in that equation, it must be said that while nor Waters or Maxwell showed the outright one-lap pace of the Troy boys, that #1 and #47 pairing did put in plenty of laps at or around their fastest time, suggesting that over the 16-lap race distance they will be in the hunt.
The fifth bike on the grid is the Kawasaki of Bryan Staring, I would suggest the BCperformance boys need to find a little more speed overnight if the Western Australian is going to challenge that top four. It would be silly to discount Daniel Falzon here, but like Staring, he needs to find a little more speed ahead of tomorrow’s races if he is going to figure up the front.
Superbike Qualifying Results
- Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:12.651 (Q1)
- Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.784 (Q1)
- Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.070 (Q1)
- Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.127
- Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:13.682 (Q1)
- Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745 (Q1)
- Mark CHIODO Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.135
- Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.223 (Q1)
- Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.469
- Arthur SISSIS Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.530 (Q1)
- Ted COLLINS BMW S RR 1:14.545 (Q1)
- Alex PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.847 (Q1)
- Corey TURNER Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.877
- Ryan YANKO Ducati Panigale 1:15.410
- Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.475
- Mitch REES Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.853
- Mitchell PAYNTER Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.923 (Q1)
- Sloan FROST Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.058
- Josh CAVENAGH Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:16.356
- Mitch LEVY Yamaha YZF-R1 1:16.483
YMI Superbike Championship Points
- Troy Herfoss – 206.5
- Wayne Maxwell – 176
- Troy Bayliss – 157
- Daniel Falzon – 154
- Josh Waters – 148.5
- Bryan Staring – 142.5
- Glenn Allerton – 124
- Alex Phillis – 106
- Matt Walters – 83
- Arthur Sissis – 79.5
- Mark Chiodo – 75.5
- Kyle Buckley – 65.5
- Michael Blair – 63
- Jamie Stauffer – 60
- Mitch Levy – 53
Kawasaki Supersport
Both Cru Halliday and Tom Toparis were under the Supersport lap record yesterday and the pair were again setting a scintillating pace today.
1m14.609 for Halliday in QP1 was good enough to survive QP2 and cement pole for the YRT rider ahead of Cube Racing Kawasaki’s Tom Toparis whose best of the day was a 1m15.163,, also in QP1.
Damon Rees rounds out the front row ahead of the returning from temporary retirement Callum Spriggs, and the returning from injury Broc Pearson.
Mat Mladin Motorsports Suzuki rider Max Croked rounds out the second row ahead of Lachlan Epis amd Chris Quinn.
The first of two 14-lap Supersport contests will start at 1030 on Sunday morning with the second scheduled to get underway at 1310.
The point for pole position extends Halliday’s championship lead over Toparis out to 26-points.
Supersport Qualifying Results
- Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R6 1:14.609
- Tom TOPARIS Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:15.163
- Damon REES Honda CBR RR 1:15.799
- Callum SPRIGGS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:15.929
- Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.134
- Max CROKER Suzuki GSX-R 1:16.393
- Lachlan EPIS Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.742
- Chris QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.919
- Giuseppe SCARCELLA Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:17.247
- Zac JOHNSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.325
- Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.438
- Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.796
- Brian HOUGHTON Honda CBR RR 1:17.805
- Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.866
- Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSX-R 1:17.964
- Stephanie REDMAN Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.928
- Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSX-R600 1:19.963
Supersport Championship Points
- Cru Halliday 239
- Tom Toparis 213
- Damon Rees 143
- Max Croker 141
- Zac Johnson 137
- Giuseppe Scarcella 117
- Rhys Belling 113
- Dallas Skeer 107
- Broc Pearson 103
- Scott Nicholson 90
Supersport 300
The Supersport 300 final qualifying session was brought to an early close due to kangaroos around the back of the circuit.
Locky Taylor secured pole position with a 1m23.427 ahead of Oli Bayliss who set a 1m23.981 and Seth Crump made it a three different manufacturer on the front row affair with a 1m24.111 on his KTM.
Supersport 300 Qualifying Results
- Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 1:23.427
- Oli BAYLISS Kawasaki Ninja 1:23.981
- Seth CRUMP KTM RC 1:24.111
- Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.231
- Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.267
- Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.327
- Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.378
- Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.617
- Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.821
- Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.097
- Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.169
- Callum OBRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.305
- Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.312
- Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.504
- John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.511
- Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.998
- Dan THOMAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.097
- Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.159
- Jarred BROOK KTM RC 1:26.317
- Luke POWER Kawasaki Ninja 1:26.948
Supersport 300 Race One
It was a crazy race as we have come to expect from this exciting category of racing. Levy, Crump, Bramich and Bayliss all took their turns to run the battle up front but in the closing stages of the race it came down to a two-man fight and the protagonists were Hunter Ford and Locky Taylor. Ford shadowed Taylor for much of the final lap before pouncing at the final juncture to steal the race victory.
Hunter Ford then went to also win today’s YMF R3 Cup battle to make it two wins in a day.
Supersport 300 Race One Results
- Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3
- Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 .027
- Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1.143
- Seth CRUMP KTM RC 1.372
- Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1.434
- Oli BAYLISS Kawasaki Ninja 1.465
- Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 7.264
- Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 7.441
- Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 8.190
- Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 10.623
- Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 16.673
- John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 16.708
- Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 17.198
- Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 18.504
- Jarred BROOK KTM RC 25.157
- Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 25.959
- Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 26.754
- Luke POWER Kawasaki Ninja 27.064
- Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 32.974
- Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 45.372
YMF R3 Cup Qualifying Results
- Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 1:23.768
- Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.252
- Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.267
- Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.434
- Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.558
- Callum O’BRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.691
- Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.702
- Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.902
- Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.994
- Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.062
- Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.166
- John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.589
- Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.600
- Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.682
- Dan THOMAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.957
- Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.428
- Jack COUSENS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.891
- Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:27.139
- Zylas BUNTING Yamaha YZF-R3 1:28.570
- Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:29.860
YMF R3 Cup Race One Results
- Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3
- Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 .393
- Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 .542
- Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 .645
- Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 .711
- Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 10.722
- Callum O’BRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 11.355
- Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 11.358
- Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 11.538
- John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 11.622
- Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 12.368
- Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 17.676
- Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 17.715
- Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 21.276
- Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 24.799
- Jack COUSENS Yamaha YZF-R3 25.120
- Zylas BUNTING Yamaha YZF-R3 31.191
- Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 50.950
GP Juniors Cup Race One Results
- Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R15
- Joel KELSO Yamaha YZF-R15
- Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R15
- John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R15
- Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15
- Zylas BUNTING Yamaha YZF-R15
