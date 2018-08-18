2018 ASBK

Round Five – Morgan Park

YMI Superbike Qualifying

It was a windy QP1 session held just before midday this morning at Morgan Park Raceway, a tricky and tortuous circuit situated 150km south-west of Brisbane. The ambient temperature however was a thoroughly pleasant 21-degrees, while the track temp’ registered 32-degrees.

This morning was again a battle between two Troys. But while Bayliss had topped Friday’s practice with a 1m12.923, it was Herfoss that stopped the clocks quickest this morning with a 1m12.651 on the fifth of the seven laps that the Penrite Honda covered around the 2.97km circuit in QP1.

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park Troy Herfoss TBG
Troy Herfoss – TBG Image

Bayliss also improved his pace from yesterday to 1m12.784, thus there was very little between the two.  Third this morning was Josh Waters ahead of Wayne Maxwell while Bryan Staring made it five different manufacturers in the top five.

The morning was not a good one for Yamaha Racing Team’s Daniel Falzon. The recently qualified paramedic looked like he might need some medical attention himself after a low-side at the final turn saw his YZF-R1M cartwheel itself into a cloud of dust. Thankfully though the damage was only to the machine, as Falzon amazingly just dusted himself off, got up and tried to move his machine further away from the track. Just after Falzon abandoned that effort and got out of danger, Alex Phillis went down at the same spot in another nebula of Morgan Park dust. Phillis was also uninjured.

The second and final 30-minute qualifying session got underway at 1510 this afternoon in similar weather conditions as they experienced in QP1. The track itself, however, offered up less grip in the afternoon and thus few riders actually improved on their morning marker in the second session.

Both Herfoss and Bayliss put in a handful of laps in QP2 but neither made a concerted attempt to improve on their times set this morning.  Josh Waters also failed to improve but did set a number of fast laps in QP2 and remains on the front row

Wayne Maxwell improved his time in the QP2 session and did a number of fairly quick laps in that session but failed to dip into the 1m12s bracket reached by Herfoss and Bayliss during the morning session.

Bryan Staring and Daniel Falzon’s ranking on the grid was unchanged from QP1 but a huge improvement from Mark Chiodo saw the young Suzuki pilot move up the timesheets and head the third row ahead of Matt Walters and Kyle Buckley while Arthur Sissis rounded out the top ten.

Pole position for Herfoss extends his champioship lead over Maxwell to 30.5-points. He also added the new outright Morgan Park motorcycle lap record to his C.V. in the process.

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park QP Troy Herfoss
Troy Herfoss

YMI Superbike Race One is scheduled to get underway at 1130 on Sunday morning while the second and final of the 16-lap bouts is slated for 1345.

With five different manufacturers filling the top five positions on the grid it should make for an exciting fifth round of the Yamaha Motor Finance sponsored 2018 Australian Superbike Championship.

Who is your money on?  Looking at today’s form I would suggest somebody named Troy might be doing the winning, as to which one, well that’s a much harder prediction….   Like always tyre life is also going to play a big part in that equation, it must be said that while nor Waters or Maxwell showed the outright one-lap pace of the Troy boys, that #1 and #47 pairing did put in plenty of laps at or around their fastest time, suggesting that over the 16-lap race distance they will be in the hunt.

The fifth bike on the grid is the Kawasaki of Bryan Staring, I would suggest the BCperformance boys need to find a little more speed overnight if the Western Australian is going to challenge that top four. It would be silly to discount Daniel Falzon here, but like Staring, he needs to find a little more speed ahead of tomorrow’s races if he is going to figure up the front.

Superbike Qualifying Results

  1. Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:12.651 (Q1)
  2. Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.784 (Q1)
  3. Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.070 (Q1)
  4. Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.127
  5. Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:13.682 (Q1)
  6. Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745 (Q1)
  7. Mark CHIODO Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.135
  8. Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.223 (Q1)
  9. Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.469
  10. Arthur SISSIS Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.530 (Q1)
  11. Ted COLLINS BMW S RR 1:14.545 (Q1)
  12. Alex PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.847 (Q1)
  13. Corey TURNER Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.877
  14. Ryan YANKO Ducati Panigale 1:15.410
  15. Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.475
  16. Mitch REES Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.853
  17. Mitchell PAYNTER Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.923 (Q1)
  18. Sloan FROST Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.058
  19. Josh CAVENAGH Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:16.356
  20. Mitch LEVY Yamaha YZF-R1 1:16.483
ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park QP Superbike Trio Herfoss Bayliss Waters
Superbike Qualifying Results
Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:12.651 (Q1)
Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.784 (Q1)
Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.070 (Q1)

YMI Superbike Championship Points

  1. Troy Herfoss – 206.5
  2. Wayne Maxwell – 176
  3. Troy Bayliss – 157
  4. Daniel Falzon – 154
  5. Josh Waters – 148.5
  6. Bryan Staring – 142.5
  7. Glenn Allerton – 124
  8. Alex Phillis – 106
  9. Matt Walters – 83
  10. Arthur Sissis – 79.5
  11. Mark Chiodo – 75.5
  12. Kyle Buckley – 65.5
  13. Michael Blair – 63
  14. Jamie Stauffer – 60
  15. Mitch Levy – 53

Kawasaki Supersport

Both Cru Halliday and Tom Toparis were under the Supersport lap record yesterday and the pair were again setting a scintillating pace today.

1m14.609 for Halliday in QP1 was good enough to survive QP2 and cement pole for the YRT rider ahead of Cube Racing Kawasaki’s Tom Toparis whose best of the day was a 1m15.163,, also in QP1.

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park QP Supersport Cru Halliday
Cru Halliday

Damon Rees rounds out the front row ahead of the returning from temporary retirement Callum Spriggs, and the returning from injury Broc Pearson.

Mat Mladin Motorsports Suzuki rider Max Croked rounds out the second row ahead of Lachlan Epis amd Chris Quinn.

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park QP Supersport Tom Toparis
Tom Toparis

The first of two 14-lap Supersport contests will start at 1030 on Sunday morning with the second scheduled to get underway at 1310.

The point for pole position extends Halliday’s championship lead over Toparis out to 26-points.

Supersport Qualifying Results

  1. Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R6 1:14.609
  2. Tom TOPARIS Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:15.163
  3. Damon REES Honda CBR RR 1:15.799
  4. Callum SPRIGGS Yamaha YZF-R6 1:15.929
  5. Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.134
  6. Max CROKER Suzuki GSX-R 1:16.393
  7. Lachlan EPIS Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.742
  8. Chris QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.919
  9. Giuseppe SCARCELLA Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:17.247
  10. Zac JOHNSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.325
  11. Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.438
  12. Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.796
  13. Brian HOUGHTON Honda CBR RR 1:17.805
  14. Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.866
  15. Scott NICHOLSON Suzuki GSX-R 1:17.964
  16. Stephanie REDMAN Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.928
  17. Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSX-R600 1:19.963
ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park QP Supersport Trio Halliday Toparis Rees
Supersport Qualifying Results
Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R6 1:14.609
Tom TOPARIS Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:15.163
Damon REES Honda CBR RR 1:15.799

Supersport Championship Points

  1. Cru Halliday 239
  2. Tom Toparis 213
  3. Damon Rees 143
  4. Max Croker 141
  5. Zac Johnson 137
  6. Giuseppe Scarcella 117
  7. Rhys Belling 113
  8. Dallas Skeer 107
  9. Broc Pearson 103
  10. Scott Nicholson 90

Supersport 300

The Supersport 300 final qualifying session was brought to an early close due to kangaroos around the back of the circuit.

Locky Taylor secured pole position with a 1m23.427 ahead of Oli Bayliss who set a 1m23.981 and Seth Crump made it a three different manufacturer on the front row affair with a 1m24.111 on his KTM.

Supersport 300 Qualifying Results

  1. Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 1:23.427
  2. Oli BAYLISS Kawasaki Ninja 1:23.981
  3. Seth CRUMP KTM RC 1:24.111
  4. Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.231
  5. Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.267
  6. Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.327
  7. Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.378
  8. Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.617
  9. Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.821
  10. Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.097
  11. Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.169
  12. Callum OBRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.305
  13. Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.312
  14. Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.504
  15. John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.511
  16. Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.998
  17. Dan THOMAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.097
  18. Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.159
  19. Jarred BROOK KTM RC 1:26.317
  20. Luke POWER Kawasaki Ninja 1:26.948

Supersport 300 Race One

It was a crazy race as we have come to expect from this exciting category of racing. Levy, Crump, Bramich and Bayliss all took their turns to run the battle up front but in the closing stages of the race it came down to a two-man fight and the protagonists were Hunter Ford and Locky Taylor. Ford shadowed Taylor for much of the final lap before pouncing at the final juncture to steal the race victory.

Hunter Ford then went to also win today’s YMF R3 Cup battle to make it two wins in a day.

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park QP Supersport R Hunter Ford
Hunter Ford

Supersport 300 Race One Results

  1. Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3
  2. Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3  .027
  3. Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1.143
  4. Seth CRUMP KTM RC 1.372
  5. Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1.434
  6. Oli BAYLISS Kawasaki Ninja 1.465
  7. Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 7.264
  8. Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 7.441
  9. Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 8.190
  10. Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 10.623
  11. Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 16.673
  12. John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 16.708
  13. Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 17.198
  14. Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 18.504
  15. Jarred BROOK KTM RC 25.157
  16. Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 25.959
  17. Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 26.754
  18. Luke POWER Kawasaki Ninja  27.064
  19. Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 32.974
  20. Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja 45.372
ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park QP Supersport R Podium Hunter Ford
Supersport 300 Race One Results
Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3
Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3  .027
Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1.143

YMF R3 Cup Qualifying Results

  1. Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 1:23.768
  2. Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.252
  3. Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.267
  4. Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.434
  5. Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.558
  6. Callum O’BRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.691
  7. Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.702
  8. Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.902
  9. Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.994
  10. Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.062
  11. Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.166
  12. John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.589
  13. Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.600
  14. Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.682
  15. Dan THOMAS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.957
  16. Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.428
  17. Jack COUSENS Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.891
  18. Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 1:27.139
  19. Zylas BUNTING Yamaha YZF-R3 1:28.570
  20. Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 1:29.860

YMF R3 Cup Race One Results

  1. Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3
  2. Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 .393
  3. Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 .542
  4. Harry KHOURI Yamaha YZF-R3 .645
  5. Zac LEVY Yamaha YZF-R3 .711
  6. Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R3 10.722
  7. Callum O’BRIEN Yamaha YZF-R3 11.355
  8. Travis HALL Yamaha YZF-R3 11.358
  9. Zane FORD Yamaha YZF-R3 11.538
  10. John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R3 11.622
  11. Tayla RELPH Yamaha YZF-R3 12.368
  12. Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R3 17.676
  13. Kyle O’CONNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 17.715
  14. Simon DICKSON Yamaha YZF-R3 21.276
  15. Troy RYAN Yamaha YZF-R3 24.799
  16. Jack COUSENS Yamaha YZF-R3 25.120
  17. Zylas BUNTING Yamaha YZF-R3 31.191
  18. Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 50.950
ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park QP YMF R Cup R Podium Hunter Ford Bramich Taylor
YMF R3 Cup Race One Results
Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R3
Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R3 .393
Locky TAYLOR Yamaha YZF-R3 .542

GP Juniors Cup Race One Results

  1. Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R15
  2. Joel KELSO Yamaha YZF-R15
  3. Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R15
  4. John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R15
  5. Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15
  6. Zylas BUNTING Yamaha YZF-R15
ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park GP Juniors Cup R Max Stauffer
Max Stauffer took the Saturday victory in the GP Juniors Cup at Morgan Park

ASBK

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park Troy Bayliss TBG

Troy Bayliss tops day one at Morgan Park ASBK

ASBK / Aussie Road Racing Trevor Hedge -
2018 ASBK Round Five - Morgan Park Friday Practice WrapTroy Herfoss topped the early afternoon FP2...
ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park Troy Herfoss TBG

Troy Herfoss early pacesetter at Morgan Park ASBK

ASBK / Aussie Road Racing Trevor Hedge -
2018 ASBK Round Five - Morgan ParkA warm and pleasant morning greeted competitors at Morgan...
Peter Doyle has been announced CEO of Motorcycling Australia.

MV the hold out in new Motorcycling Australia restructure

Motorcycle Racing Motorcycle News -
A new way forward for Motorcycling Australia Motorcycling Victoria the holdout on new Alliance AgreementMotorcycling...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of