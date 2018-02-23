ASBK FP2

A little overnight precipitation and an 8am start saw ASBK competitors fail to improve their FP1 times from yesterday afternoon when they took to the track this morning for their brief FP2 sessions.

YMF R3 Cup competitors were first up this morning at 8am while Supersport riders were on track at 0820, Supersport 300 racers at 0840 and finally Superbike had their 15-minute session at 0900. By then the track was mainly dry, but just as riders were about to exit pit-lane another very light shower crossed Phillip Island ensuring that the track was certainly not conducive to great times.

The Superbike session was actually red-flagged halfway through after Ned Faulkhead went down at turn ten. It was never re-started due to the pressing needs of the tightly packed World Superbike schedule.

Thus the main game really starts for Superbike riders with their one and only 20-minute qualifying session at 1340 Friday afternoon. However, it could also be wet then….

The current forecast sees a 59 per cent chance of rain at midday, reducing to a 34 per cent likelihood at 1500.

Supersport 300 riders have their 15-minute qualifying just before Superbike, at 1320, while Supersport 600 qualifying is slated for 1405. Following which there are official World Supersport and World Superbike practice sessions before the YMF R3 Cup competitors are last on track today at 1625 for their qualifying session.

Superbike

As per our yarn above, light rain was falling around the circuit this morning which meant that no riders improved their benchmark from yesterday.

Michael Blair and Glenn Allerton were the only riders to get a proper flying lap in at speed before the red flag came out when Faulkhead fell at turn ten. Both Blair and Allerton recorded a 1m50.6 this morning before the session was prematurely halted.

Superbike Combined Free Practice Times

Josh Waters – Suzuki 1m32.798 Troy Bayliss – Ducati 1m33.410 Daniel Falzon – Yamaha 1m33.657 Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m33.662 Wayne Maxwell – Yamaha 1m33.665 Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m33.876 Mike Jones – Kawasaki 1m34.005 Michael Blair – Yamaha 1m34.177 Bryan Staring – Kawasaki 1m34.344 Matt Walters – Kawasaki 1m34.471 Aaron Morris – Yamaha 1m35.285 Mark Chiodo – Suzuki 1m35.525 Alex Phillis – Suzuki 1m35.823 Callum Spriggs – Kawasaki 1m35.885 Corey Turner – Suzuki 1m35.964 Ted Collins – BMW 1m36.037 Mitch Levy – Yamaha 1m36.631 William Strugnell – Kawasaki 1m36.871 Mitch Rees – Honda 1m36.937 Arthur Sissis – Suzuki 1m37.217 Mason Coote – Kawasaki 1m37.544 David Barker – Kawasaki 1m37.596 Adam Christie – Suzuki 1m37.779 Lucas Vitale – Kawasaki 1m37.844 Kyle Buckley – Kawasaki 1m37.933 Scott McGregor – Yamaha 1m38.012 Matt Tooley – Yamaha 1m38.071 Matt Harding – Kawasaki 1m38.078 Brendan McIntyre – Suzuki 1m38.137 Con Kokkoris – Ducati 1m38.291 Brad Swallow – Kawasaki 1m38.354 Joel Rhodes – Yamaha 1m38.865 Patrick Li – Yamaha 1m38.942 Adam Senior – Yamaha 1m38.961 Trent Gibson – 1m38.968 Heath Griffin – Ducati 1m40.545 Phil Czaj – Aprilia 1m40.927 Nathan Spiteri – Suzuki 1m40.954 Ashley Manuel – Kawasaki 1m40.959 Tassy Limanis – BMW 1m41.479 Justin Vella – Kawasaki 1m41.757 Hamish McMurray – Kawasaki 1m41.816 Brian Kozan – BMW 1m42.149 Rowen Smith – Kawasaki 1m43.043 Aaiden Coote – Kawasaki 1m43.733 Ned Fualkhead – Honda 1m44.027 Jake Drew – Yamaha 1m44.152 Tracey Davies – Ducati 1m45.964

Supersport 600

Broc Pearson was quickest on the damp track this morning with a 1m48.211 ahead of Max Croker and Brendan Clarke but as you can see from below they were more than ten-seconds off their dry form from yesterday.

Supersport Combined Practice Times

Tom TOPARIS (Cube Racing, Kawasaki ZX6R) 1:37.515

2. Cru HALLIDAY (Yamaha Racing Team, Yamaha YZF-R6) 1:37.536

3. Giuseppe SCARCELLA (BCPerformance Junior Team, Kawasaki ZX6R) 1:38.615

4. Brendan CLARKE (Champions Ride Days Race Team, Kawasaki ZX-6R) 1:38.636

5. Nic LIMINTON (Yamaha YZF-R6) 1:38.713

6. Max CROKER (Mat Mladin, Suzuki GSX-R600) 1:39.663

7. Damon REES (Carl Cox Motorsports, Honda CBR600RR) 1:39.875

8. Broc PEARSON (Yamaha YZF-R6) 1:40.425

9. Aidan HAYES (Cube Racing, Kawasaki ZX-6R) 1:40.501

10. Rhys BELLING (LXI Racing, Yamaha YZF-R6) 1:40.910

Supersport 300

Max Stauffer topped the damp session this morning with a 1m57.52 ahead of Seth Crump.

Australian Supersport 300 Combined Practice Times

1. Oliver BAYLISS (Cube Racing, Kawasaki Ninja 300) 1:49.931

2. Tom BRAMICH (Nolan Helmets, Yamaha R3 321) 1:50.390

3. Locky TAYLOR (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) 1:51.261

4. Harry KHOURI (Acid Racing, Yamaha R3 321) 1:51.286

5. Jarred BROOK (KTM Australia, KTM RC 390) 1:51.456

6. Zac LEVY (Puma RV’s Yamaha YZF-R3) 1:52.633

7. Ben BRAMICH (GOWMoto, KTM RC 390) 1:52.731

8. Luke POWER (Angel Wings, Kawasaki Ninja 300) 1:52.841

9. Seth CRUMP (Rock Oil, KTM RC 390) 1:52.928

10. Hunter FORD (Ford Brothers Racing, Yamaha R3 321) 1:53.052

YMF R3 Cup

Max Stauffer shone in the damp conditions this morning to top the 15-minute session with a 1m58.708, the only rider under the two-minute mark.

On combined times the top ten remains as was the case during Thursday’s afternoon practice.

YMF R3 Cup Combined Practice Times