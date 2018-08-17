2018 ASBK

Round Five – Morgan Park

A warm and pleasant morning greeted competitors at Morgan Park this morning amongst a very dry and barren backdrop. This area of Queensland has only received half the rainfall at this point of year as had fell last year, thus when the wind started to get up in the afternoon layers of fine dust started to creep across various parts of the circuit.

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park Maxwell TBG
Wayne Maxwell – Morgan Park – TBG Image

Before that wind got up YRT’s Wayne Maxwell had set the morning pace in FP1. The Victorian’s 1m31.711 good enough to top the initial session ahead of Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss by a slender three-hundredths of a second.

Troy Bayliss was the only other man in the 1m13s this morning but when riders hit the circuit at 1350 for FP2 everyone’s times quickly started to tumble.

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park Troy Bayliss TBG
Troy Bayliss – TBG Image

Superbike FP1 Results

  1. Wayne MAXWELL (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.711
  2. Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.745
  3. Troy BAYLISS (QLD) Ducati 1299 FE 1:13.915
  4. Josh WATERS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.136
  5. Matt WALTERS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.842
  6. Bryan STARING (WA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.130
  7. Daniel FALZON (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:15.260
  8. Alex PHILLIS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.390
  9. Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW S RR 1:15.518
  10. Kyle BUCKLEY (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.981
  11. Arthur SISSIS (SA) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.177
  12. Corey TURNER (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.258
  13. Mitchell PAYNTER (QLD) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.277
  14. Mark CHIODO (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.590
  15. Ryan YANKO (QLD) Ducati Panigale 1:17.034

Superbike FP2

The track temperature for the morning session had registered 31.8-degrees but by FP2 the tarmac temp’ had only crept up to 34-degrees. The ambient was much warmer and the sun stronger, but the increased wind was preventing the track from really hotting up.

Josh Waters dipped into the 1m13s, followed by Troy Bayliss. The Ducati man the first rider to better Maxwell’s time from FP1, a 1m35.545.

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park Josh Waters TBG
Josh Waters – TBG Image

Seconds later Herfoss dropped in a 1m13.128 while Kawasaki men Bryan Staring and Kyle Buckley dropped a second off their morning times to start progressing up the order.

That 1m13.128 benchmark by Herfoss held right through the last 20-minutes of the session and the chequered flag.  Herfoss did the least amount of laps amongst the top 20 riders, as he fell on his sixth circuit after going a tenth under his benchmark at the first split. The Penrite Honda quite heavily damaged and leaving the crew some work to do ahead of this afternoon’s third and final 30-minute session session which is scheduled to wrap up just after 1630 this afternoon. Herfoss is uninjured.

ASBK TH Rnd Morgan Park Troy Herfoss Crashed
Troy Herfoss crashed in FP2 – Image by TH

Superbike FP2 Results

  1. Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.128
  2. Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:13.545
  3. Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.576
  4. Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.611
  5. Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.250
  6. Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:14.349
  7. Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.820
  8. Arthur SISSIS R Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.866
  9. Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.940
  10. PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.319
  11. Ted COLLINS R BMW S RR 1:15.660
  12. Corey TURNER Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.728
  13. Mark CHIODO R Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.730
  14. Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.998
  15. Mitchell PAYNTER Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.112
  16. Ryan YANKO Ducati Panigale 1:16.461
  17. Mitch REES Honda CBR RR SP 1:17.092
  18. Josh CAVENAGH Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.996
  19. Mitch LEVY Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.204
  20. Lachlan EPIS R Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:18.318
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
  1. Troy Herfoss – 205.5
  2. Wayne Maxwell – 176
  3. Troy Bayliss – 157
  4. Daniel Falzon – 154
  5. Josh Waters – 148.5
  6. Bryan Staring – 142.5
  7. Glenn Allerton – 124
  8. Alex Phillis – 106
  9. Matt Walters – 83
  10. Arthur Sissis – 79.5
  11. Mark Chiodo – 75.5
  12. Kyle Buckley – 65.5
  13. Michael Blair – 63
  14. Jamie Stauffer – 60
  15. Mitch Levy – 53

Supersport FP2

  1. Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:15.345
  2. Tom TOPARIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.245
  3.  Lachlan EPIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.521
  4. Callum SPRIGGS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.643
  5. Chris QUINN (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.200
  6. Broc PEARSON (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.217
  7. Max CROKER (NSW) Suzuki GSX-R 1:17.226
  8. Damon REES (NZ) Honda CBR RR 1:17.403
  9. Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:18.130
  10. Brian HOUGHTON (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:18.683
  11. Rhys BELLING (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.144
  12. Ty LYNCH (SA) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.173
  13. Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) Suzuki GSX-R 1:19.521
  14. Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.826
  15. Stephanie REDMAN (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:20.241

ASBK TBG Rnd Morgan Park Troy Bayliss TBG

