2018 ASBK

Round Five – Morgan Park

A warm and pleasant morning greeted competitors at Morgan Park this morning amongst a very dry and barren backdrop. This area of Queensland has only received half the rainfall at this point of year as had fell last year, thus when the wind started to get up in the afternoon layers of fine dust started to creep across various parts of the circuit.

Before that wind got up YRT’s Wayne Maxwell had set the morning pace in FP1. The Victorian’s 1m31.711 good enough to top the initial session ahead of Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss by a slender three-hundredths of a second.

Troy Bayliss was the only other man in the 1m13s this morning but when riders hit the circuit at 1350 for FP2 everyone’s times quickly started to tumble.

Superbike FP1 Results

Wayne MAXWELL (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.711 Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.745 Troy BAYLISS (QLD) Ducati 1299 FE 1:13.915 Josh WATERS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.136 Matt WALTERS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.842 Bryan STARING (WA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.130 Daniel FALZON (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:15.260 Alex PHILLIS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.390 Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW S RR 1:15.518 Kyle BUCKLEY (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.981 Arthur SISSIS (SA) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.177 Corey TURNER (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.258 Mitchell PAYNTER (QLD) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.277 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.590 Ryan YANKO (QLD) Ducati Panigale 1:17.034

Superbike FP2

The track temperature for the morning session had registered 31.8-degrees but by FP2 the tarmac temp’ had only crept up to 34-degrees. The ambient was much warmer and the sun stronger, but the increased wind was preventing the track from really hotting up.

Josh Waters dipped into the 1m13s, followed by Troy Bayliss. The Ducati man the first rider to better Maxwell’s time from FP1, a 1m35.545.

Seconds later Herfoss dropped in a 1m13.128 while Kawasaki men Bryan Staring and Kyle Buckley dropped a second off their morning times to start progressing up the order.

That 1m13.128 benchmark by Herfoss held right through the last 20-minutes of the session and the chequered flag. Herfoss did the least amount of laps amongst the top 20 riders, as he fell on his sixth circuit after going a tenth under his benchmark at the first split. The Penrite Honda quite heavily damaged and leaving the crew some work to do ahead of this afternoon’s third and final 30-minute session session which is scheduled to wrap up just after 1630 this afternoon. Herfoss is uninjured.

Superbike FP2 Results

Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.128 Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:13.545 Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.576 Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.611 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.250 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:14.349 Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.820 Arthur SISSIS R Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.866 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.940 PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.319 Ted COLLINS R BMW S RR 1:15.660 Corey TURNER Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.728 Mark CHIODO R Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.730 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.998 Mitchell PAYNTER Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.112 Ryan YANKO Ducati Panigale 1:16.461 Mitch REES Honda CBR RR SP 1:17.092 Josh CAVENAGH Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.996 Mitch LEVY Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.204 Lachlan EPIS R Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:18.318

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

Troy Herfoss – 205.5 Wayne Maxwell – 176 Troy Bayliss – 157 Daniel Falzon – 154 Josh Waters – 148.5 Bryan Staring – 142.5 Glenn Allerton – 124 Alex Phillis – 106 Matt Walters – 83 Arthur Sissis – 79.5 Mark Chiodo – 75.5 Kyle Buckley – 65.5 Michael Blair – 63 Jamie Stauffer – 60 Mitch Levy – 53

Supersport FP2