2018 ASBK
Round Five – Morgan Park
A warm and pleasant morning greeted competitors at Morgan Park this morning amongst a very dry and barren backdrop. This area of Queensland has only received half the rainfall at this point of year as had fell last year, thus when the wind started to get up in the afternoon layers of fine dust started to creep across various parts of the circuit.
Before that wind got up YRT’s Wayne Maxwell had set the morning pace in FP1. The Victorian’s 1m31.711 good enough to top the initial session ahead of Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss by a slender three-hundredths of a second.
Troy Bayliss was the only other man in the 1m13s this morning but when riders hit the circuit at 1350 for FP2 everyone’s times quickly started to tumble.
Superbike FP1 Results
- Wayne MAXWELL (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.711
- Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.745
- Troy BAYLISS (QLD) Ducati 1299 FE 1:13.915
- Josh WATERS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.136
- Matt WALTERS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.842
- Bryan STARING (WA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.130
- Daniel FALZON (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:15.260
- Alex PHILLIS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.390
- Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW S RR 1:15.518
- Kyle BUCKLEY (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.981
- Arthur SISSIS (SA) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.177
- Corey TURNER (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.258
- Mitchell PAYNTER (QLD) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.277
- Mark CHIODO (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.590
- Ryan YANKO (QLD) Ducati Panigale 1:17.034
Superbike FP2
The track temperature for the morning session had registered 31.8-degrees but by FP2 the tarmac temp’ had only crept up to 34-degrees. The ambient was much warmer and the sun stronger, but the increased wind was preventing the track from really hotting up.
Josh Waters dipped into the 1m13s, followed by Troy Bayliss. The Ducati man the first rider to better Maxwell’s time from FP1, a 1m35.545.
Seconds later Herfoss dropped in a 1m13.128 while Kawasaki men Bryan Staring and Kyle Buckley dropped a second off their morning times to start progressing up the order.
That 1m13.128 benchmark by Herfoss held right through the last 20-minutes of the session and the chequered flag. Herfoss did the least amount of laps amongst the top 20 riders, as he fell on his sixth circuit after going a tenth under his benchmark at the first split. The Penrite Honda quite heavily damaged and leaving the crew some work to do ahead of this afternoon’s third and final 30-minute session session which is scheduled to wrap up just after 1630 this afternoon. Herfoss is uninjured.
Superbike FP2 Results
- Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.128
- Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:13.545
- Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.576
- Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.611
- Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.250
- Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:14.349
- Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.820
- Arthur SISSIS R Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.866
- Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.940
- PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.319
- Ted COLLINS R BMW S RR 1:15.660
- Corey TURNER Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.728
- Mark CHIODO R Suzuki GSX-RR 1:15.730
- Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.998
- Mitchell PAYNTER Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.112
- Ryan YANKO Ducati Panigale 1:16.461
- Mitch REES Honda CBR RR SP 1:17.092
- Josh CAVENAGH Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.996
- Mitch LEVY Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.204
- Lachlan EPIS R Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:18.318
ASBK Superbike Championship Points
- Troy Herfoss – 205.5
- Wayne Maxwell – 176
- Troy Bayliss – 157
- Daniel Falzon – 154
- Josh Waters – 148.5
- Bryan Staring – 142.5
- Glenn Allerton – 124
- Alex Phillis – 106
- Matt Walters – 83
- Arthur Sissis – 79.5
- Mark Chiodo – 75.5
- Kyle Buckley – 65.5
- Michael Blair – 63
- Jamie Stauffer – 60
- Mitch Levy – 53
Supersport FP2
- Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:15.345
- Tom TOPARIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.245
- Lachlan EPIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.521
- Callum SPRIGGS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.643
- Chris QUINN (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.200
- Broc PEARSON (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.217
- Max CROKER (NSW) Suzuki GSX-R 1:17.226
- Damon REES (NZ) Honda CBR RR 1:17.403
- Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:18.130
- Brian HOUGHTON (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:18.683
- Rhys BELLING (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.144
- Ty LYNCH (SA) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.173
- Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) Suzuki GSX-R 1:19.521
- Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.826
- Stephanie REDMAN (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:20.241
