2018 ASBK

Round Five – Morgan Park

Friday Practice Wrap

Troy Herfoss topped the early afternoon FP2 session on the Penrite Honda but then threw the bike down the road while on another hot lap in that session. That little tumble had obviously not rattled Herfoss as his first flying lap out of the blocks in FP3 was 1m13.722.

Josh Waters then went to the top of the FP3 session with a 1m13.344, his best time of the day thus far but still outside Herf’s 1m13.128 from FP2.

Troy Bayliss then took his turn at the top of the timesheet, a 1m13.325 to the Ducati legend to better his 1m13.545 from FP2. He backed it up with a 1m13.341. After returning to the pits for some tweaks TB then went out and put in the first 1m12s lap of the day, 1m12.923 to the Ducati 1299 Final Edition. A couple of laps later he dropped in another 12, a 1m12.965.

Wayne Maxwell had been quietly churning out laps all day but put his head down in the dying minutes of FP3 to push himself up the order. His best of the day was a 1m13.493 which was good enough for fourth.

Herfoss exited pitlane with ten minutes remaining and put in a 1m13.087 on his first flying lap of that stint, his best lap of the day thus far. He bettered it a couple of laps later with a 1m13.042.

Josh Waters then had a red hot crack and put in 1m13.111 to place third.

Daniel Falzon ended the day in fifth ahead of Bryan Staring, Ted Collins, Alex Phillis and Mark Chiodo while Arthur Sissis rounded out the top ten.

TB’s 1m12.923 is under Herf’s 1m13.317 race lap record from last year but just outside Cru Halliday’s 1m12.808 qualifying record.

Superbike FP3 Results

Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.923 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.042 Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.111 Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.493 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.194 Ted COLLINS R BMW S RR 1:14.736 Alex PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.798 Mark CHIODO R Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.867 Arthur SISSIS R Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.886 Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.971 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.284

Supersport 600

In the 600cc Supersport category (times further down the page), both Cru Halliday and Tom Toparis were well under the lap record. Toparis was on top for most of the session with a 1m15.122 but Halliday then dropped in a stunning 1m14.994 to lower the 600cc benchmark around Morgan Park Raceway.

Callum Spriggs was back in action for the first time in a long while and showed he is anything but rusty after ended the day third quickest on 1m16.196 ahead of Lachlan Epis, Damon Rees and the returning from injury Broc Pearson.

Supersport 300

Locky Taylor held sway in the Supersport 300 category by a gnat’s whisker over Harry Khouri.

ASBK Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times

Troy BAYLISS (QLD) Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.923 Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.042 Josh WATERS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.111 Wayne MAXWELL (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.493 Daniel FALZON (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745 Bryan STARING (WA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.194 Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW S RR 1:14.736 Alex PHILLIS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.798 Kyle BUCKLEY (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R1:14.820 Matt WALTERS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.842 Arthur SISSIS (SA) Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.866 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR1:14.867 Corey TURNER (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.341 Glenn SCOTT (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.933 Mitchell PAYNTER (QLD) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.112 Mitch REES (NZ) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.403 Ryan YANKO (QLD) Ducati Panigale 1:16.461 Mitch LEVY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R11:17.116 Lachlan EPIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.185 Josh CAVENAGH (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.298 Adam SENIOR (WA) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.424 Sloan FROST (NZ) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:18.481 Ben LOWE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.515 Michael EDWARDS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.527 Evan BYLES (SA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:19.098 Phil CZAJ (VIC) Aprilia RSV4 RFW 1:19.256 Yannis SHAW (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:19.688

Superbike QP1 is expected to get underway at 1110 Saturday morning with QP2 scheduled for 1510. The opening 16-lap race is slated for 1130 Sunday morning with the second and final bout for the round set to be contested at 1345. The racing will be live on SBS and Fox Sports while streaming will be available on the web via both ASBK.com.au and Facebook Live.

2018 ASBK Championship Points Standings

Troy Herfoss – 205.5 Wayne Maxwell – 176 Troy Bayliss – 157 Daniel Falzon – 154 Josh Waters – 148.5 Bryan Staring – 142.5 Glenn Allerton – 124 Alex Phillis – 106 Matt Walters – 83 Arthur Sissis – 79.5 Mark Chiodo – 75.5 Kyle Buckley – 65.5 Michael Blair – 63 Jamie Stauffer – 60 Mitch Levy – 53

Supersport 600 Friday Combined Times

Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:14.994 Tom TOPARIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:15.122 Callum SPRIGGS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.196 Lachlan EPIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.428 Damon REES (NZ) Honda CBR RR 1:16.526 Broc PEARSON (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.778 Max CROKER (NSW) Suzuki GSX-R 1:16.899 Chris QUINN (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.992 Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:17.300 Rhys BELLING (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.434 Brian HOUGHTON (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:18.353 Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) Suzuki GSX-R 1:18.523 Ty LYNCH (SA) Yamaha YZF-R61:19.173 Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R61:19.267 Zac JOHNSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.644

Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times

Locky TAYLOR (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.512 Harry KHOURI (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.513 Seth CRUMP (QLD) KTM RC 1:24.860 Mitch KUHNE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.870 Hunter FORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.305 Zac LEVY (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.363 Oli BAYLISS (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:25.441 Steve MARTIN (VIC) Kawasaki Ninka 400 1:25.498 Max STAUFFER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.582 Callum O’BRIEN (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.595 Tom BRAMICH (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.605 Travis HALL (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.812 Zane FORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.836 John LYTRAS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.157 Bronson PICKETT (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.436

YMF R3 Cup

Locky TAYLOR (QLD) 1:24.619 Callum O’BRIEN (WA) 1:24.984 Max STAUFFER (NSW) 1:25.104 Harry KHOURI (NSW) 1:25.270 Hunter FORD (NSW) 1:25.491 Tom BRAMICH (VIC) 1:25.503 John LYTRAS (QLD) 1:25.531 Mitch KUHNE (QLD) 1:25.671 Travis HALL (QLD) 1:25.733 Zane FORD (NSW) 1:25.793 Kyle O’CONNELL (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.877 Zac LEVY (QLD) 1:25.927 Tayla RELPH (QLD) 1:26.183 Bronson PICKETT (WA) 1:26.550 Laura BROWN (NSW) 1:27.105 Dan THOMAS (NSW) 1:27.504 Simon DICKSON (QLD) 1:27.900 Jack COUSENS (VIC) 1:28.245 Zylas BUNTING (NSW) 1:28.521

GP Juniors Cup Friday Combined Times

Joel KELSO (NT) 1:41.125 Max STAUFFER (NSW) 1:41.424 John LYTRAS (QLD) 1:41.763 Harrison VOIGHT (QLD) 1:41.871 Glenn NELSON (QLD) 1:42.715 Zylas BUNTING (NSW) 1:43.659

2018 ASBK Calendar