2018 ASBK
Round Five – Morgan Park
Friday Practice Wrap
Troy Herfoss topped the early afternoon FP2 session on the Penrite Honda but then threw the bike down the road while on another hot lap in that session. That little tumble had obviously not rattled Herfoss as his first flying lap out of the blocks in FP3 was 1m13.722.
Josh Waters then went to the top of the FP3 session with a 1m13.344, his best time of the day thus far but still outside Herf’s 1m13.128 from FP2.
Troy Bayliss then took his turn at the top of the timesheet, a 1m13.325 to the Ducati legend to better his 1m13.545 from FP2. He backed it up with a 1m13.341. After returning to the pits for some tweaks TB then went out and put in the first 1m12s lap of the day, 1m12.923 to the Ducati 1299 Final Edition. A couple of laps later he dropped in another 12, a 1m12.965.
Wayne Maxwell had been quietly churning out laps all day but put his head down in the dying minutes of FP3 to push himself up the order. His best of the day was a 1m13.493 which was good enough for fourth.
Herfoss exited pitlane with ten minutes remaining and put in a 1m13.087 on his first flying lap of that stint, his best lap of the day thus far. He bettered it a couple of laps later with a 1m13.042.
Josh Waters then had a red hot crack and put in 1m13.111 to place third.
Daniel Falzon ended the day in fifth ahead of Bryan Staring, Ted Collins, Alex Phillis and Mark Chiodo while Arthur Sissis rounded out the top ten.
TB’s 1m12.923 is under Herf’s 1m13.317 race lap record from last year but just outside Cru Halliday’s 1m12.808 qualifying record.
Superbike FP3 Results
- Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.923
- Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.042
- Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.111
- Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.493
- Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745
- Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.194
- Ted COLLINS R BMW S RR 1:14.736
- Alex PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.798
- Mark CHIODO R Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.867
- Arthur SISSIS R Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.886
- Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.971
- Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.284
Supersport 600
In the 600cc Supersport category (times further down the page), both Cru Halliday and Tom Toparis were well under the lap record. Toparis was on top for most of the session with a 1m15.122 but Halliday then dropped in a stunning 1m14.994 to lower the 600cc benchmark around Morgan Park Raceway.
Callum Spriggs was back in action for the first time in a long while and showed he is anything but rusty after ended the day third quickest on 1m16.196 ahead of Lachlan Epis, Damon Rees and the returning from injury Broc Pearson.
Supersport 300
Locky Taylor held sway in the Supersport 300 category by a gnat’s whisker over Harry Khouri.
ASBK Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times
- Troy BAYLISS (QLD) Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.923
- Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.042
- Josh WATERS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.111
- Wayne MAXWELL (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.493
- Daniel FALZON (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745
- Bryan STARING (WA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.194
- Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW S RR 1:14.736
- Alex PHILLIS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.798
- Kyle BUCKLEY (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R1:14.820
- Matt WALTERS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.842
- Arthur SISSIS (SA) Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.866
- Mark CHIODO (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR1:14.867
- Corey TURNER (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.341
- Glenn SCOTT (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.933
- Mitchell PAYNTER (QLD) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.112
- Mitch REES (NZ) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.403
- Ryan YANKO (QLD) Ducati Panigale 1:16.461
- Mitch LEVY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R11:17.116
- Lachlan EPIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.185
- Josh CAVENAGH (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.298
- Adam SENIOR (WA) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.424
- Sloan FROST (NZ) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:18.481
- Ben LOWE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.515
- Michael EDWARDS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.527
- Evan BYLES (SA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:19.098
- Phil CZAJ (VIC) Aprilia RSV4 RFW 1:19.256
- Yannis SHAW (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:19.688
Superbike QP1 is expected to get underway at 1110 Saturday morning with QP2 scheduled for 1510. The opening 16-lap race is slated for 1130 Sunday morning with the second and final bout for the round set to be contested at 1345. The racing will be live on SBS and Fox Sports while streaming will be available on the web via both ASBK.com.au and Facebook Live.
2018 ASBK Championship Points Standings
- Troy Herfoss – 205.5
- Wayne Maxwell – 176
- Troy Bayliss – 157
- Daniel Falzon – 154
- Josh Waters – 148.5
- Bryan Staring – 142.5
- Glenn Allerton – 124
- Alex Phillis – 106
- Matt Walters – 83
- Arthur Sissis – 79.5
- Mark Chiodo – 75.5
- Kyle Buckley – 65.5
- Michael Blair – 63
- Jamie Stauffer – 60
- Mitch Levy – 53
Supersport 600 Friday Combined Times
- Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:14.994
- Tom TOPARIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:15.122
- Callum SPRIGGS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.196
- Lachlan EPIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.428
- Damon REES (NZ) Honda CBR RR 1:16.526
- Broc PEARSON (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.778
- Max CROKER (NSW) Suzuki GSX-R 1:16.899
- Chris QUINN (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.992
- Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:17.300
- Rhys BELLING (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.434
- Brian HOUGHTON (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:18.353
- Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) Suzuki GSX-R 1:18.523
- Ty LYNCH (SA) Yamaha YZF-R61:19.173
- Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R61:19.267
- Zac JOHNSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.644
Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times
- Locky TAYLOR (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.512
- Harry KHOURI (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.513
- Seth CRUMP (QLD) KTM RC 1:24.860
- Mitch KUHNE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.870
- Hunter FORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.305
- Zac LEVY (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.363
- Oli BAYLISS (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:25.441
- Steve MARTIN (VIC) Kawasaki Ninka 400 1:25.498
- Max STAUFFER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.582
- Callum O’BRIEN (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.595
- Tom BRAMICH (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.605
- Travis HALL (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.812
- Zane FORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.836
- John LYTRAS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.157
- Bronson PICKETT (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.436
YMF R3 Cup
- Locky TAYLOR (QLD) 1:24.619
- Callum O’BRIEN (WA) 1:24.984
- Max STAUFFER (NSW) 1:25.104
- Harry KHOURI (NSW) 1:25.270
- Hunter FORD (NSW) 1:25.491
- Tom BRAMICH (VIC) 1:25.503
- John LYTRAS (QLD) 1:25.531
- Mitch KUHNE (QLD) 1:25.671
- Travis HALL (QLD) 1:25.733
- Zane FORD (NSW) 1:25.793
- Kyle O’CONNELL (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.877
- Zac LEVY (QLD) 1:25.927
- Tayla RELPH (QLD) 1:26.183
- Bronson PICKETT (WA) 1:26.550
- Laura BROWN (NSW) 1:27.105
- Dan THOMAS (NSW) 1:27.504
- Simon DICKSON (QLD) 1:27.900
- Jack COUSENS (VIC) 1:28.245
- Zylas BUNTING (NSW) 1:28.521
GP Juniors Cup Friday Combined Times
- Joel KELSO (NT) 1:41.125
- Max STAUFFER (NSW) 1:41.424
- John LYTRAS (QLD) 1:41.763
- Harrison VOIGHT (QLD) 1:41.871
- Glenn NELSON (QLD) 1:42.715
- Zylas BUNTING (NSW) 1:43.659
2018 ASBK Calendar
- Round 5- Morgan Park Raceway, QLD August 17 – 19
- Round 6- Winton Motor Raceway, VIC September 7 – 9
- Round 7- Phillip Island, VIC October 12 – 14
