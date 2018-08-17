2018 ASBK

Round Five – Morgan Park

Friday Practice Wrap

Troy Herfoss topped the early afternoon FP2 session on the Penrite Honda but then threw the bike down the road while on another hot lap in that session. That little tumble had obviously not rattled Herfoss as his first flying lap out of the blocks in FP3 was 1m13.722.

Josh Waters then went to the top of the FP3 session with a 1m13.344, his best time of the day thus far but still outside Herf’s 1m13.128 from FP2.

Troy Bayliss then took his turn at the top of the timesheet, a 1m13.325 to the Ducati legend to better his 1m13.545 from FP2. He backed it up with a 1m13.341. After returning to the pits for some tweaks TB then went out and put in the first 1m12s lap of the day, 1m12.923 to the Ducati 1299 Final Edition. A couple of laps later he dropped in another 12, a 1m12.965.

Wayne Maxwell had been quietly churning out laps all day but put his head down in the dying minutes of FP3 to push himself up the order. His best of the day was a 1m13.493 which was good enough for fourth.

Herfoss exited pitlane with ten minutes remaining and put in a 1m13.087 on his first flying lap of that stint, his best lap of the day thus far. He bettered it a couple of laps later with a 1m13.042.

Josh Waters then had a red hot crack and put in 1m13.111 to place third.

Daniel Falzon ended the day in fifth ahead of Bryan Staring, Ted Collins, Alex Phillis and Mark Chiodo while Arthur Sissis rounded out the top ten.

TB’s 1m12.923 is under Herf’s 1m13.317 race lap record from last year but just outside Cru Halliday’s 1m12.808 qualifying record.

Superbike FP3 Results

  1. Troy BAYLISS Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.923
  2. Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.042
  3. Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.111
  4. Wayne MAXWELL Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.493
  5. Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745
  6. Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.194
  7. Ted COLLINS R BMW S RR 1:14.736
  8. Alex PHILLIS Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.798
  9. Mark CHIODO R Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.867
  10. Arthur SISSIS R Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.886
  11. Kyle BUCKLEY Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.971
  12. Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.284

Supersport 600

In the 600cc Supersport category (times further down the page), both Cru Halliday and Tom Toparis were well under the lap record. Toparis was on top for most of the session with a 1m15.122 but Halliday then dropped in a stunning 1m14.994 to lower the 600cc benchmark around Morgan Park Raceway.

Callum Spriggs was back in action for the first time in a long while and showed he is anything but rusty after ended the day third quickest on 1m16.196 ahead of Lachlan Epis, Damon Rees and the returning from injury Broc Pearson.

Supersport 300

Locky Taylor held sway in the Supersport 300 category by a gnat’s whisker over Harry Khouri.

ASBK Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times
  1. Troy BAYLISS (QLD) Ducati 1299 FE 1:12.923
  2. Troy HERFOSS (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:13.042
  3. Josh WATERS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:13.111
  4. Wayne MAXWELL (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.493
  5. Daniel FALZON (SA) Yamaha YZF-R1M 1:13.745
  6. Bryan STARING (WA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.194
  7. Ted COLLINS (VIC) BMW S RR 1:14.736
  8. Alex PHILLIS (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:14.798
  9. Kyle BUCKLEY (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R1:14.820
  10. Matt WALTERS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:14.842
  11. Arthur SISSIS (SA) Honda CBR RR SP 1:14.866
  12. Mark CHIODO (VIC) Suzuki GSX-RR1:14.867
  13. Corey TURNER (QLD) Honda CBR RR SP 1:15.341
  14. Glenn SCOTT (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:15.933
  15. Mitchell PAYNTER (QLD) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:16.112
  16. Mitch REES (NZ) Honda CBR RR SP 1:16.403
  17. Ryan YANKO (QLD) Ducati Panigale 1:16.461
  18. Mitch LEVY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R11:17.116
  19. Lachlan EPIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.185
  20. Josh CAVENAGH (QLD) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:17.298
  21. Adam SENIOR (WA) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.424
  22. Sloan FROST (NZ) Suzuki GSX-RR 1:18.481
  23. Ben LOWE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.515
  24. Michael EDWARDS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R1 1:18.527
  25. Evan BYLES (SA) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:19.098
  26. Phil CZAJ (VIC) Aprilia RSV4 RFW 1:19.256
  27. Yannis SHAW (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-10R 1:19.688
Superbike QP1 is expected to get underway at 1110 Saturday morning with QP2 scheduled for 1510.  The opening 16-lap race is slated for 1130 Sunday morning with the second and final bout for the round set to be contested at 1345.  The racing will be live on SBS and Fox Sports while streaming will be available on the web via both ASBK.com.au and Facebook Live.

2018 ASBK Championship Points Standings
  1. Troy Herfoss – 205.5
  2. Wayne Maxwell – 176
  3. Troy Bayliss – 157
  4. Daniel Falzon – 154
  5. Josh Waters – 148.5
  6. Bryan Staring – 142.5
  7. Glenn Allerton – 124
  8. Alex Phillis – 106
  9. Matt Walters – 83
  10. Arthur Sissis – 79.5
  11. Mark Chiodo – 75.5
  12. Kyle Buckley – 65.5
  13. Michael Blair – 63
  14. Jamie Stauffer – 60
  15. Mitch Levy – 53

Supersport 600 Friday Combined Times

  1. Cru HALLIDAY (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:14.994
  2. Tom TOPARIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:15.122
  3. Callum SPRIGGS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.196
  4. Lachlan EPIS (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:16.428
  5. Damon REES (NZ) Honda CBR RR 1:16.526
  6. Broc PEARSON (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.778
  7. Max CROKER (NSW) Suzuki GSX-R 1:16.899
  8. Chris QUINN (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:16.992
  9. Giuseppe SCARCELLA (NSW) Kawasaki ZX-6R 1:17.300
  10. Rhys BELLING (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:17.434
  11. Brian HOUGHTON (QLD) Honda CBR RR 1:18.353
  12. Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) Suzuki GSX-R 1:18.523
  13. Ty LYNCH (SA) Yamaha YZF-R61:19.173
  14. Jack PASSFIELD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R61:19.267
  15. Zac JOHNSON (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R6 1:19.644
Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times

  1. Locky TAYLOR (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.512
  2. Harry KHOURI (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.513
  3. Seth CRUMP (QLD) KTM RC 1:24.860
  4. Mitch KUHNE (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:24.870
  5. Hunter FORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.305
  6. Zac LEVY (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.363
  7. Oli BAYLISS (QLD) Kawasaki Ninja 1:25.441
  8. Steve MARTIN (VIC) Kawasaki Ninka 400 1:25.498
  9. Max STAUFFER (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.582
  10. Callum O’BRIEN (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.595
  11. Tom BRAMICH (VIC) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.605
  12. Travis HALL (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.812
  13. Zane FORD (NSW) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.836
  14. John LYTRAS (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.157
  15. Bronson PICKETT (WA) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:26.436

YMF R3 Cup

  1. Locky TAYLOR (QLD) 1:24.619
  2. Callum O’BRIEN (WA) 1:24.984
  3. Max STAUFFER (NSW) 1:25.104
  4. Harry KHOURI (NSW) 1:25.270
  5. Hunter FORD (NSW) 1:25.491
  6. Tom BRAMICH (VIC) 1:25.503
  7. John LYTRAS (QLD) 1:25.531
  8. Mitch KUHNE (QLD) 1:25.671
  9. Travis HALL (QLD) 1:25.733
  10. Zane FORD (NSW) 1:25.793
  11. Kyle O’CONNELL (QLD) Yamaha YZF-R3 1:25.877
  12. Zac LEVY (QLD) 1:25.927
  13. Tayla RELPH (QLD) 1:26.183
  14. Bronson PICKETT (WA) 1:26.550
  15. Laura BROWN (NSW) 1:27.105
  16. Dan THOMAS (NSW) 1:27.504
  17. Simon DICKSON (QLD) 1:27.900
  18. Jack COUSENS (VIC) 1:28.245
  19. Zylas BUNTING (NSW) 1:28.521

GP Juniors Cup Friday Combined Times

  1. Joel KELSO (NT) 1:41.125
  2. Max STAUFFER (NSW) 1:41.424
  3. John LYTRAS (QLD) 1:41.763
  4. Harrison VOIGHT (QLD) 1:41.871
  5. Glenn NELSON (QLD) 1:42.715
  6. Zylas BUNTING (NSW) 1:43.659

2018 ASBK Calendar

  • Round 5- Morgan Park Raceway, QLD August 17 – 19
  • Round 6- Winton Motor Raceway, VIC September 7 – 9
  • Round 7- Phillip Island, VIC October 12 – 14

