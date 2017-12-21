Three Aussies in 2018 Asia Talent Cup Final Entry List

Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup entry list and calendar confirmed

By
Motorcycle News
-
Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar & Entry List

Senna Agius – Ben Baker – Billy Van Eerde in 2018 Asia Talent Cup

Asia Talent Cup have finalised the 2018 calendar and entry list which features three young Australians.

The two youngest in entire field to have made the cut are Aussie 12-year-olds Senna Agius and Ben Baker.

That duo, along with fellow Aussie Billy Van Eeerde (15), who will also contest the 2018 MotoGP Red Bull Rookies, will be taking on twelve Asia Talent Cup races across six weekends in 2018, racing alongside some incredible Championships.

Asia Talent Cup
Asia Talent Cup

Seven countries are represented, with competitors from Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Qatar, Australia, the Philippines and Malaysia lining up.

Testing begins in February at Sepang International Circuit before the rider’s head for Qatar for the season opener alongside MotoGP.

Asia Talent Cup
Asia Talent Cup

Following a race weekend alongside WorldSBK at Buriram and a trip to Sepang with the Malaysian Superbike Championship, the calendar then ends the year alongside MotoGP once more – at Buriram, Motegi and Sepang, with the curtain coming down in Malaysia for what has become the traditional final round of the year.

 

ASIA TALENT CUP: ENTRY LIST 2018 SEASON
S/2017 N RIDER NAME NAT AGE D.O.B  CM KG
S 3 SHO NISHIMURA JPN  16 15/11/2001 161 53
S 4 AFRIDZA SYACH MUNANDAR INA INA 18 13/08/1999 158 52
S 5 TACHAKORN BUARSI  THA 17 26/03/2000 165 44
S 6 YOUSEF MOHAMMED AA AL-DARWISH QAT 13 3/10/2004 147 40
S 7 MARIO SURYO AJI  INA 13 16/04/2004 158 53
2017 8 KOJI HIRAMA JAP 16 1/12/2000 165 43
2017 9 HARUKI NOGUCHI JAP 16 20/06/2001 167 51
S 10 TOSHIKI SENDA  JAP 14 17/08/2003 168 54
S 11 TAKUMA MATSUYAMA JAP 13 9/11/2004 152 40
S 12 SENNA DONALD AGIUS AUS 12 9/06/2005 148 42
2017 13 LUCKY HENDRIANSYA INA 17 26/08/2000 165 48
S 14 NAOKI YAMADA JAP 15 16/07/2002 167 49
S 15 BENJAMIN DANIEL BAKER  AUS 12 31/01/2005 153 45
S 16 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA 12 21/04/2004 163 40
S 17 MASTER NITIPONG SAENGSAWANG THA 15 25/02/2002 170 52
S 18 TROY JACOB ALBERTO PHL 16 6/03/2001 170 56
S 19 BILL VAN EERDE AUS 15  2/04/2002 157 45
S 20 MUHAMAD ANUAR IBRAHIM BIN PAWI MAL 17 17/10/2000 173 61
S 22 MUHAMMAD AGUNG FACHRUL INA 14 26/04/2003 162 152
S 23 KOPCHAI SAE-LIW  THA 18 8/03/1999 165 46

ASIA TALENT CUP: RESERVE RIDERS FOR 2018 SEASON
N RIDER NAME NAT AGE D.O.B CM KG
15 DANIAL EL FAHIM BIN HARRIS EL HADI MAL 14 1/02/2003 153 42
49 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA 18 13/04/1999 174 52
61 JADEN ALEXANDER GUNAWARDENA LKA 15 9/04/2002 172 56
74 SHOTA KIUCHI JAP 14 5/04/2003 158 50
82 KAZUKI OHORI JAP 17 15/05/2000 153 54
CALENDAR 2018
DATE ENTRY TYPE COINCIDING EVENT CIRCUIT  COUNTRY
FEBUARY 19th & 20th TEST   SEPANG MALAYSIA
MARCH 15th –18th RACES 1 & 2 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar LOSAIL QUATAR
MARCH 23rd – 25th RACES 3 & 4 WorldSBK of Thailand BURIRAM THALAND
JULY 27th – 29th RACES 5 & 6 Malaysian Superbike Championship SEPANG MALAYSIA
OCTOBER 5th – 7th RACES 7 & 8 MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand BURIRAM THAILAND
OCTOBER 19th – 21st RACES 9 & 10 MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan MOTEGI JAPAN
NOVEMBER 2nd – 4th RACES 1 & 12 MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia SEPANG MALAYSIA

