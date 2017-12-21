Three Aussies in 2018 Asia Talent Cup Final Entry List

Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar & Entry List

Senna Agius – Ben Baker – Billy Van Eerde in 2018 Asia Talent Cup

Asia Talent Cup have finalised the 2018 calendar and entry list which features three young Australians.

The two youngest in entire field to have made the cut are Aussie 12-year-olds Senna Agius and Ben Baker.

That duo, along with fellow Aussie Billy Van Eeerde (15), who will also contest the 2018 MotoGP Red Bull Rookies, will be taking on twelve Asia Talent Cup races across six weekends in 2018, racing alongside some incredible Championships.

Seven countries are represented, with competitors from Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Qatar, Australia, the Philippines and Malaysia lining up.

Testing begins in February at Sepang International Circuit before the rider’s head for Qatar for the season opener alongside MotoGP.

Following a race weekend alongside WorldSBK at Buriram and a trip to Sepang with the Malaysian Superbike Championship, the calendar then ends the year alongside MotoGP once more – at Buriram, Motegi and Sepang, with the curtain coming down in Malaysia for what has become the traditional final round of the year.