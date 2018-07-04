2018 Assen MotoGP | Image Gallery B

Images by AJRN

The eighth round of the MotoGP championship took place at TT Circuit Assen.

Here is the second part of our visual coverage of all of the action from what was a classic race.

As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.

Images brought to you by AJRN

Image Gallery B

MotoGP Assen Crutchlow GP AN
MotoGP Assen Crutchlow GP AN
MotoGP Assen Crutchlow GP AN
MotoGP Assen Crutchlow GP AN
MotoGP Assen Crutchlow GP AN
MotoGP Assen Crutchlow GP AN
MotoGP Assen Dovi GP AN
MotoGP Assen Dovi GP AN
MotoGP Assen EspP GP AN
MotoGP Assen EspP GP AN
MotoGP Assen Lorenzo GP AN
MotoGP Assen Lorenzo GP AN
MotoGP Assen Lorenzo GP AN
MotoGP Assen Lorenzo GP AN
MotoGP Assen Lorenzo GP AN
MotoGP Assen Lorenzo GP AN
MotoGP Assen Lorenzo GP AN
MotoGP Assen Lorenzo GP AN
MotoGP Assen Marquez GP AN
MotoGP Assen Marquez GP AN
MotoGP Assen Marquez GP AN
MotoGP Assen Marquez GP AN
MotoGP Assen MArquez GP AN
MotoGP Assen MArquez GP AN
MotoGP Assen Marquez GP AN
MotoGP Assen Marquez GP AN
MotoGP Assen Miller GP AN
MotoGP Assen Miller GP AN
MotoGP Assen Morbidelli GP AN
MotoGP Assen Morbidelli GP AN
MotoGP Assen Morbidelli GP AN
MotoGP Assen Morbidelli GP AN
MotoGP Assen Petrucci GP AN
MotoGP Assen Petrucci GP AN
MotoGP Assen Pits CrutchLor GP AN
MotoGP Assen Pits CrutchLor GP AN
MotoGP Assen Redding GP AN
MotoGP Assen Redding GP AN
MotoGP Assen Rins GP AN
MotoGP Assen Rins GP AN
MotoGP Assen Rins GP AN
MotoGP Assen Rins GP AN
MotoGP Assen Rossi GP AN
MotoGP Assen Rossi GP AN
MotoGP Assen Rossi GP AN
MotoGP Assen Rossi GP AN
MotoGP Assen Syahrin GP AN
MotoGP Assen Syahrin GP AN
MotoGP Assen Vinales GP AN
MotoGP Assen Vinales GP AN
MotoGP Assen Vinales GP AN
MotoGP Assen Vinales GP AN
MotoGP Assen VinCrutchL GP AN
MotoGP Assen VinCrutchL GP AN
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN Cover
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN Cover
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN

MotoGP.

