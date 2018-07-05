2018 Assen MotoGP | Image Gallery C
Images by AJRN
The eighth round of the MotoGP championship took place at TT Circuit Assen.
Here is the third part of our visual coverage of all of the action from what was an awesome race.
As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.
Images brought to you by AJRN
Image Gallery C
MotoGP.
MOTOGP
Just how fast do MotoGP bikes actually accelerate..?
MotoGP Bike Acceleration AnalysisAndrea Dovizioso recently set a new MotoGP maximum speed record at...
2018 Assen MotoGP Images | Gallery B
2018 Assen MotoGP | Image Gallery B Images by AJRN The eighth round of the MotoGP...
#DutchTT according to Boris | A Cathedral Full of Gods
Boris on the #AssenTT A CATHEDRAL FULL OF GODS As much as I would like to...
2018 Assen MotoGP Images | Gallery A
2018 Assen MotoGP | Image Gallery A Images by AJRN The eighth round of the MotoGP...