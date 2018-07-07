2018 Assen MotoGP | Moto2 | Moto3 Gallery
Images by AJRN
The eighth round of the MotoGP championship took place at TT Circuit Assen.
Here is our penultimate gallery covering of all of the action, this time showcasing the action packed Moto2 and Moto3 classes.
As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.
Moto2/Moto3 Image Gallery
