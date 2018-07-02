Tightest top 15 in history

Few races are written immediately into the history books as the flag flies at the finish line, but the 2018 Dutch GP will be one of them.

MotoGP Assen Race MarquezIt was Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) who emerged from the melee to take the win on the Championship’s 70th visit to the track, but the headlines were stolen somewhat as the TT Circuit Assen hosted a showcase of the best of MotoGP starring Marquez, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), teammate Maverick Viñales, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), teammate Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol). And those on the podium at the end – Marquez, Rins and Viñales – fought to the top in the closest top fifteen of all time.

Marquez took the holeshot from pole, with Crutchlow initially on his tail from second on the grid until Lorenzo sliced through from tenth to P2 after another awe-inspiring launch.

MotoGP Assen Race LorenzoThe Italian and Catalan GP winner didn’t wait long to strike for the lead either, attacking Marquez and the two side-by-side in a war of wills until Lorenzo edged ahead.

MotoGP Assen Race MarquezMarquez hit back a lap later at Turn 15, before Lorenzo repaid the favour once more. The duel was the first of many; an early taste of what was to come.

MotoGP Assen Race LorenzoRossi then made his first attack of the race at the final chicane, a first rehearsal, and set off after Lorenzo – with the Spaniard then suffering a moment soon after and Rossi smashing into the rear of the Ducati, unable to avoid him. But both stayed on and both stayed ahead, with Marquez, Dovizioso, Rins, Crutchlow and Viñales forming a train of riders fighting at the front.

MotoGP Assen Race LorenzoMarquez took Rossi, Viñales took Crutchlow, Dovizioso took Rossi, Dovizioso took Marquez, Marquez struck back, Rins took Rossi and then Dovizioso…but Lorenzo held firm at the front.

MotoGP Assen Race LorenzoWith eight riders within a second, from Lorenzo down to Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) at the back of the train, the touch paper was well and truly lit on an absolute classic.

The war continued before another bout of bigger drama with 15 laps to go as Rins attacked Marquez and the two were only a hair’s breadth apart – minimal contact, but the reigning Champion suffered a big moment as he got back on the gas. That dropped him back off the lead, with Lorenzo chased by Rins and Dovizioso.

MotoGP Assen Race DoviziosoThe Italian dueled his teammate for the lead soon after and Lorenzo began to drop back slightly, with Viñales then taking the lead for the first time with eight to go.

MotoGP Assen Race VinalesNext time around Marquez had sliced back through into the lead, before the next lap saw both almost throw it all away as they dueled and both headed wide. Then Rossi took over – another stunner from the ‘Doctor’ at the final chicane – but ‘DesmoDovi’ took him back.

MotoGP Assen Race RossiFour wide at times, Marquez then made his way back into P1…and that was all she wrote, for the lead at least. After one of the closest, most spectacular races in the history of the world’s oldest motorsport Championship, the reigning Champion was able to pull clear to take a stunning fourth win of the year – and increase his points lead.

MotoGP Assen Race MarquezThe battle behind wasn’t over, however, and Viñales had pushed through to second before a last lap attack from Rins – with the Suzuki rider taking his second ever premier class rostrum. Viñales was forced to settle for third but back on the podium for the first time since Texas…and the fight for fourth showed why Rossi had been rehearsing.

MotoGP Assen Race MarquezThe ‘Doctor’ left it late but lunged up the inside of Dovizioso into the famous Geert Timmer chicane on the final lap, and he was ahead – but ‘DesmoDovi’ took him back on the exit, getting such a good exit that the number 04 was almost on a par with Viñales over the line.

MotoGP Assen Race RossiMarquez, Rins, Viñales, Dovizioso and Rossi were followed home by Crutchlow and Lorenzo, with Zarco, Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team) and Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) completing the top ten in one of the greatest races contested on two wheels.

MotoGP Assen Race RinsSadly, that’s now it from the TT Circuit Assen for another year. Can anything top the Dutch GP? After one of the best races of all time, the first to try will be the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring on the 15th July…and then, there are 10 more chances to showcase more of the stunning class of 2018.

MotoGP Assen Race Marquez

MotoGP 2018 – Round Eight – TT Circuit Assen – Results
Pos.RiderBikeTime/Gap
1 Marc MarquezHonda41’13.863
2 Alex RinsSuzuki2.269
3 Maverick ViñalesYamaha2.308
4 Andrea DoviziosoDucati2.422
5 Valentino RossiYamaha2.963
6 Cal CrutchlowHonda3.876
7 Jorge LorenzoDucati4.462
8 Johann ZarcoYamaha7.001
9 Alvaro BautistaDucati7.541
10Jack MillerDucati13.056
11Andrea IannoneSuzuki14.255
12Pol EspargaroKTM15.876
13Aleix EspargaroAprilia15.986
14 Scott ReddingAprilia16.019
15Dani PedrosaHonda16.043
16Tito RabatDucati16.416
17Bradley SmithKTM29.073
18Hafizh SyahrinYamaha33.824
19Takaaki NakagamiHonda34.037
20Thomas LuthiHonda47.853
RetDanilo PetrucciDucati9 laps
RetXavier SimeonDucati9 laps
RetKarel AbrahamDucati15 laps

MotoGP Assen Race Marquez Podium

MotoGP World Championship Points

PosRiderPoints
1Marc Marquez140
2 Valentino Rossi99
3 Maverick Viñales93
4 Johann Zarco81
5 Andrea Dovizioso79
6 Cal Crutchlow79
7 Jorge Lorenzo75
8 Danilo Petrucci71
9 Andrea Iannone71
10 Jack Miller55
11 Alex Rins53
12 Dani Pedrosa41
13 Alvaro Bautista33
14 Pol Espargaro32
15 Tito Rabat27
16 Franco Morbidelli19
17 Hafizh Syahrin18
18 Aleix Espargaro16
19 Scott Redding11
20 Takaaki Nakagami10
21 Bradley Smith7
22 Mika Kallio6
23 Karel Abraham4
24 Thomas Luthi0
25 Xavier Simeon0
26 Sylvain Guintoli0

Moto2

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) took a dominant fourth victory of the season at the Motul TT Assen after leading from start to finish, eventually taking the checkered flag 1.748 seconds ahead the chasing pack. But Catalan GP race winner Fabio Quartararo (Lightech – Speed Up Racing) produced a stunning fight back through the pack to secure his second consecutive podium in P2 and light up the fight for the podium, beating third placed Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) to the line after Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons HP40) retired out of second place with a rare puncture on Lap 21 – a cruel blow for the Italian after a brilliant ride.

‘Pecco’ got the perfect launch from pole to grab the holeshot into Turn 1 as the top three on the grid held station, with Marcel Schroetter (Dynavolt Intact GP) and Marquez tucked in behind the Italian. Joan Mir (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was the early hard charger, climbing up to fourth on Lap 1 before getting the better of his teammate a lap later.

Bagnaia’s gap was hovering around the 0.5 second mark for the first half-dozen laps, before the Championship leader pulled the pin to stretch his lead to over a second on lap eight, with Marquez moving his way up to second. After starting 13th, Baldassarri was man on the move, setting the fastest lap of the race on lap eight to reel in Mir, before carving his way past Schroetter and Marquez to slot into second position.

By this point, Bagnaia was looking imperious as the gap crept up to the two second mark, with Baldassarri stretching away from the battle for third. Further down the order, Miguel Oliveira’s (Red Bull KTM Ajo) early race progress to seventh halted, with Quartararo now the rider with scintillating pace. The Frenchman put himself firmly in the podium picture with four laps to go, passing Mir and then quickly made Schroetter his next victim with a sensational pass at Turn 8. Then, heartbreak hit for Baldassarri as the Italian pulled into the pits with a rear tyre puncture with three to go, before Quartararo used his superior edge grip to slice past Marquez at Turn 4 – a sublime move.

In the end though, no one had an answer for the number 42 at the front, with Quatararo and Marquez rounding out the podium. Schroetter was P4 for a second race in a row, beating Mir to the line as the rookie finished fifth. Oliveira salvaged sixth after starting P17, but loses ground in the Championship to Bagnaia heading into Round 9, with teammate Brad Binder recovering to P7 after starting 22nd.

After earning his first Grand Prix front row start, Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46) leaves Assen with a solid eight points under his belt with P8, as Sam Lowes (Swiss Innovative Investors) crossed the line P9 for a second consecutive race. Just behind the Brit was Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans Racing Team), who got the better of teammate Mattia Pasini – the two Italians were P10 and P11 respectively. Augusto Fernandez (Pons HP40) was an impressive 12th at Assen as he looks forward to the rest of the year in the Pons team, with Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) and Simone Corsi (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2) – recovering from the back of the grid – rounding out the point scoring positions.

Remy Gardner did some fantastic first laps and carved out a way close to the points scoring positions, following a start from P18. Unfortunately Gardner then lost some positions, struggling slightly to keep the fast pace of the very competitive riders in front to eventually end up in 18th. Yet, Gardner is eagerly awaiting the upcoming ninth round of the championship in just 12 days’ time at the Sachsenring in Germany.

Remy Gardner – P18

“We had some really good first two days this weekend, but a truly difficult race. The first three laps I was doing not too bad until something happened. It felt like the tyre went off and I’ve had unbelievable chatter, which we never had the whole weekend. I was losing the front everywhere and just had no confidence. It was hard to just bring the bike home, which is pretty disappointing at the end of such a strong weekend. There is not much more to say, all we need to do now is looking forward to Sachsenring.”

MotoGP Assen Race Moto Gardner
Remy Gardner

A commanding weekend for Bagnaia at the ‘Cathedral’ means he takes a 16-point advantage to the German GP over Oliveira, as the intermediate class head towards the mid-point of the season. Will the Championship pendulum swing once again at the Sachsenring? We’ll see on the 15th July.

Moto2 2018 – Round Eight – TT Circuit Assen – Results
PosRiderBikeTime/Gap
1Fabio QuartararoSpeed Up38’22.059
2Miguel OliveiraKTM2.492
3Alex MarquezKalex3.485
4Marcel SchrötterKalex4.398
5Xavi ViergeKalex4.687
6Brad BinderKTM7.637
7Lorenzo BaldassarriKalex7.724
8Francesco BagnaiaKalex10.611
9Sam LowesKTM13.909
10Iker LecuonaKTM15.124
11Andrea LocatelliKalex15.983
12Simone CorsiKalex16.405
13Tetsuta NagashimaKalex18.995
14Augusto FernandezKalex20.241
15Remy GardnerTech 320.409
16Edgar PonsKalex24.538
17Luca MariniKalex27.609
18Steven OdendaalNTS28.226
19Khairul Idham PawiKalex28.640
20Dominique AegerterKTM29.217
21Danny KentSpeed Up30.295
22Joe RobertsNTS37.600
23Jules DaniloKalex38.649
24Dimas Ekky PratamaHonda44.604
25Eric GranadoSuter49.491
Isaac ViñalesKalex
Romano FenatiKalex
Mattia PasiniKalex
Joan MirKalex
Federico FuligniKalex
Jorge NavarroKalex
Bo BendsneyderTech 3
Niki TuuliKalex
Stefano ManziSuter

 

Moto3

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) has become the first to win a Moto3 race at the TT Circuit Assen from pole position, breaking the jinx in style to fight it out at the front before pulling the pin to perfection. The Spaniard crossed the line nearly seven tenths clear of a duel to the line between second-placed Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and P3 finisher Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing), and the 25 points see Martin take back the top of the Championship after late drama for former points leader Marco Bezzecchi (Redox PruestelGP) as the Italian crashed out of contention on the final lap.

MotoGP Assen Race Moto Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Martin got the perfect start from pole, safe from attack into Turn 1 as Bastianini tucked in behind and third was taken by his teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta. Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) dropped from the front row, and the biggest gain was made by Championship leader Bezzecchi from tenth on the grid, with Italian taking third by the end of Lap 1.

Bezzecchi then attacked Bastianini for second and set his sights on race leader Martin, with the two joined by Canet in the hunt to cut the gap the leader had pulled out. But it was Canet who had the pace to do it, taking Martin as soon as he reached him and Bezzecchi then doing the same.

John McPhee (CIP – Green Power), meanwhile, had pulled away from the second group to join the fight for the win as it became a five-way scrap for glory with 16 to go. With some incredible moves exchanged between the five men, the laps ticked down with nothing in it and positions chopping and changing – classic Moto3 at the ‘Cathedral’.

With two laps to go, Bezzecchi was in the lead but the Italian headed wide and Martin pounced, with the Spaniard then immediately pulling the pin, half a second clear in the blink of an eye. Canet was the man pushing to catch him, before drama then hit as McPhee suddenly slid out at Turn 9 and the fight became four.

Martin was free and clear of it with almost eight tenths in his pocket as they began the final lap, but the drama behind wasn’t over there as another bike then slid out into the gravel – that of Bezzecchi as disaster struck for the Italian. That made the stakes that much bigger for Martin as he crossed the line clear to take not only the win but also the Championship lead – with Canet just able to hold off Bastianini for second.

The second group fighting over sixth was eight riders all packed together to squabble it out, but with the crashes up ahead it became the fight for fourth and a stunning performance from top rookie Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) took that fourth by a mere tenth. He finished just ahead of Czech veteran Jakub Kornfeil (Redox PruestelGP), who came from 23rd on the grid after a penalty and put in an impressive push through the pack to complete the top five.

Dalla Porta beat Darryn Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to P6 by just 0.022 but it was nevertheless the South African’s best result of the season so far, with another close fight just behind the two to decide eighth as Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Skull Rider) pipped Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) and Bulega. Bulega, completing the top ten from the front row, therefore put his first points on the board in 2018 after a difficult start to the year for the former FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Champion.

Marcos Ramirez (Bester Capital Dubai) split the two Sky Racing Team VR46 machines in P11 as Bulega’s teammate and fellow former Moto3 Junior World Champion Dennis Foggia came home twelfth for his first points of the year as well, with Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Albert Arenas (Angel Nieto Team Moto3) and Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) completing the scorers – Toba from P29 on the grid.

Jorge Martin – P1

“This was our goal: I wanted a small group at the front and I make sure it happened. I waited calm for most of the race, as I also had a problem with my front brake which didn’t allow me to overtake under heavy-braking, but with four laps to go nobody wanted to take control and from a screen; when from a TV screen I saw that I had McPhee behind, who had struggled in the last few laps – I decided to push. I’m really sorry for Bezzecchi, as when I crash I hope no one joys for that. Obviously I’m happy to be leader than having a 23-point gap: we want to enter the break as leaders, so we’ll have to try and do it again at Sachsenring.”

MotoGP Assen Race Moto Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
Moto3 2018 – Round Eight – TT Circuit Assen – Results
PosRiderBikeTime/Gap
1 Jorge MartinHonda37’56.485
2 Aron CanetHonda0.665
3 Enea BastianiniHonda0.718
4 Jaume MasiaKTM10.842
5 Jakub KornfeilKTM10.953
6 Lorenzo Dalla PortaHonda11.321
7 Darryn BinderKTM11.343
8 Gabriel RodrigoKTM11.737
9 Fabio Di GiannantonioHonda11.756
10 Nicolo BulegaKTM11.777
11 Marcos RamirezKTM13.066
12 Dennis FoggiaKTM15.973
13 Tatsuki SuzukiHonda23.283
14 Albert ArenasKTM23.767
15 Kaito TobaHonda23.850
16 Tony ArbolinoHonda24.040
17 Niccolo AntonelliHonda25.527
18 Philipp OttlKTM25.802
19 Ayumu SasakiHonda27.097
20 Kazuki MasakiKTM27.196
21 Adam NorrodinHonda27.260
22 Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHonda27.403
23 Ai OguraHonda27.644
24 Livio LoiKTM28.039
25 Alonso LopezHonda30.519
26 Andrea MignoKTM34.938
27 Stefano NepaKTM52.070
28 Ryan Van De LagemaatKTM1 lap
 Marco BezzecchiKTM1 lap
 John McPheeKTM2 laps

MotoGP Assen Race Moto Jorge Martin Podium

