2018 Australian Historic Road Race Nationals – Broadford – Nov 8-11

Historic Nationals heads to Broadford for the first time in 2018

The 2018 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship (AHRRC) will be staged at the Broadford State Motorcycle Complex for the first time.

The AHRRC will race around the Broadford State Motorcycle complex across four days, beginning with practice on Thursday, 8 November, qualifying on Friday and races over the weekend concluding on Sunday, 11 November.

Preston Motorcycle Club President, Bruce Hill is excited to run the Historic Championship for the first time and is looking forward to the challenge of a different event.

“We (Preston Motorcycle Club) in conjunction with Motorcycling Victoria (MV) are excited to be giving the opportunity to run the event,” Bruce shared. “It’s unique to our usual event we normally run for the Victorian Road Race Championship. This is the first time we have been involved with the Historic Road Racing Championship and we couldn’t be any more thrilled!”

A major focus of Hill and his team is to make the AHRRC spectator and family friendly.

“We plan to make this event as successful as possible, we are concentrating on getting spectators to the event with Fridays qualifying being free for spectators, and then it’s just $10 a day on Saturday and Sunday for adults, children are free all weekend.”

Shannons Insurance have agreed to be the title sponsor for the Australian Historic Road Racing Championship at Broadford, in a major boost to the event.

For more information on the Preston Motorcycle Club head to https://prestonmcc.org.au