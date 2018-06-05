GS Trophy Central Asia

Australia 13th on 13 points following Day 1

Scoring issues delay results – Day 2 TBA

Day 1 of the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Central Asia 2018 saw competitors head south from Ulaanbaatar on a route that will see them circle southern Mongolia, including into Gobi Desert, covering over 2500km, with the day’s results delayed but Australia on equal 13th with 13 points once available.

After rains and high winds overnight the day started cool, barely 10ºC for the 7.00 am start. So it was on with rain jackets and set the heated grips to ‘2’ for the GS riders. But by the end of the first 100km, on the highway, the temperature had risen past 20º, on its way to a high of 26ºC.

The GS riders were at this point subjected to something of a baptism of fire as they took to the trails for the first time. These proved highly technical as the gravel trails frequently, and often suddenly, degraded to deep, loose sand. For some competitors this was a first experience of sand riding – which demands a committed riding technique. Consequently there were many ‘offs’ as the competitors came to terms with the terrain.

While the trail was demanding – portent of a tough week ahead – the scenery was truly breathtaking, ‘like the surface of the moon’ was a common observation, as the barren nature of this vast arid landscape made itself felt.

Along the way – as if the trail wasn’t test enough – the teams faced two special tests. SP1, the Trial Challenge saw the competitors tested on their machine handling skills as they rode a tough loop through a rocky outcrop while being hampered by deep sand. The object for each rider being to complete the course as quick as possible with fewest mistakes, time penalties accruing for putting feet down and crashing or running outside the course.

Near the end of the day SP2, ‘Magic Cliffs’, was a navigation exercise, completed on foot, where using a GPS device the teams needed to navigate to four waypoints. At each point, if successfully found, the teams would collect letters to make a complete word for bonus points. Sounds straightforward, only the cliffs were 300 feet (100m) tall and the whole exercise had a time limit of just 20 minutes.

The finish at Camp Tsagaan Survaga came 11 hours after the start, and consequently was much welcomed. This being the GS Trophy, the competitors exhausted or not, still had to erect their tents, check their bikes and make preparations for Day 2.

BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2018 Central Asia

Day 1 overall standings

1 USA 33 points

2 Argentina 32

2 Korea 32

4 China 26

4 Latin America 26

4 South Africa 26

4 Germany 26

8 Russia 24

9 France 21

10 Japan 20

11 UK 17

12 India 16

13 Australia 13

13 Canada 13

13 Mexico 13

16 Ausamerica (female team) 12 17 Southeast Asia 11

18 Euafrica (female team) 3

Day 2

While the distance was ‘just’ 234km for Day 2’s stage of the 2018 BMW Motorrad GS Trophy in Mongolia, the fact 190 of those kilometres were off-road meant the intensity for the riders was high.

The day started gently with a scenic ride over rocky outcrops as the course weaved its way out from Camp Tsagaan Survaga toward a huge sand and grass plain, 30km across – an experience that was akin to surfing as the GSs floated over the terrain.