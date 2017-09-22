The 2018 BMW Motorrad GS Trophy Central Asia qualifiers are now open for registration

Destination Adventure 2018: The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy Central Asia takes place in Mongolia! Registration now open for qualifying events in 2017.

The path to the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2018 is now set: all tracks lead to Mongolia as the latest edition, ‘Central Asia’, is set to take place in the early summer of 2018.

After North and South Africa, South then North America and Southeast Asia, the sixth BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is set to take place in Mongolia.

For some time a dream destination for adventure motorcycle riders, the country offers spectacular scenery and fantastic riding challenges set in a vast land that’s known for climatic extremes, populated (sparsely) by an often nomadic people born to living in an unforgiving environment.

The BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is open to all non-professional BMW riders. The competition tests riders on their riding, adventure and teamwork skills while confident handling of the BMW GS motorcycle is at the core of the skill set.

The regional qualifiers held throughout 2017 typically replicate the challenges of the International GS Trophy and are often two or multi-day competitions with riders scoring points, leading to a final where the top scorers will compete for the three team positions.

Those lucky – talented – three will then be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to Mongolia and each presented with a brand new personalised BMW GS motorcycle to ride for the duration of the event.

Anyone – man or woman – keen to win a place in this prestigious adventure motorcycle competition should sign up now as the regional qualifiers are set to take place throughout 2017.

BMW Motorrad Australia is excited to be participating in the International GS Trophy for the first time, taking place in Mongolia mid 2018. This also means that we will be holding the first Australian GS Trophy Qualifier event top select 3 local riders to represent Australia in Mongolia. There is also a chance for the top placing female rider/s to represent Australia at the International female qualifier event to take place later this year in South Africa.

The GS Trophy is not a race. It is a skill and endurance challenge that tests GS riders on their team spirit, fitness, tenacity and last but not least, their riding capability.

Please note the date and location has changed. The Australian Qualifier will now be held on the 28th – 29th October at Charnwood Camp in Lima East. Google Maps Link

BMW Motorrad will be sending the Top 3 riders who compete in the Australian Qualifier to the 2018 International GS Trophy in Mongolia.

The Top 2 female riders (if they place outside the Top 3) will be sent to South Africa to participate in the Qualifier for the Women’s International GS Trophy Team.

Qualifying Event Format

The format of the event will start with a preliminary round on Day 1 which will move to a Top 10 Final Skills Challenge on Day 2, to select the qualifiers.

DAY 1: Preliminary Round – Riders compete on their own GS bikes. Challenges include:

Roadbook Test

Various riding Tests

Navigation Test

Physical Fitness Test

DAY 2: Preliminary Round & Final Skills Challenge – Riders compete on their own bikes, before moving to the Top 10, where riders will compete on a BMW-supplied F 800 GS Adventure for the Final Skills Challenge. Challenges include:

Parallel Log

Offset Slalom

Riding on a log

Tight circles

Hill Climbs

Descents

Riding over obstacles

Water Crossing

Loose surfaces

Confirmed teams for 2018

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

Japan

Latin America

Mexico

Russia

Southeast Asia

South Africa

South Korea

UK

USA

For more information and details of the International GS Trophy 2018 please click through here.