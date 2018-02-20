2018 Buriram MotoGP | Image Gallery A

Images by AJRN

It’s only been a little over two weeks since we enjoyed the return of MotoGP for testing at Sepang. Now MotoGP bikes and riders have arrived for the first time in Buriram, Thailand. It may be a new venue for MotoGP but that did not stop the riders doing what they do best and our resident snapper AJRN, who like always captures all of the best action covering the event as it unfolds. Enjoy!

