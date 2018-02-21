2018 Buriram MotoGP | Image Gallery B

Images by AJRN

While we are all excited and anticipating the Qatar start, the season has already started and we are in Buriram, Thailand for the second MotoGP test of the season. New and existing riders on unfamiliar machinery pitted against the regulars is always interesting. And if the current results are anything to go by we can expect a very exciting and interesting 2018 MotoGP season. For now though we’ll have to settle for the orange Sun soaked eye candy from the #ThaiTest.

Following on from our first Buriram gallery, here is our second gallery from the venerable AJRN.

Images brought to you by AJRN