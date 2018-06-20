2018 Catalunya MotoGP | Image Gallery A
Images by AJRN
The seventh round of the MotoGP championship took place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Here is the first part of our visual coverage of all of the action.
As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.
Images brought to you by AJRN
Image Gallery A
MotoGP.
MOTOGP
Marc Marquez tops Catalunya MotoGP Test
Marc Marquez tops testing in Barcelona Factory Ducati Team Riders not present Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda...
Superbike and Supersport 300 to race at MotoGP
2018 Australian MotoGP support categories confirmedThe support classes for the 2018 Australian MotoGP have...
MotoGP Riders reflect on Catalunya
MotoGP 2018 – Round Seven – Catalunya MotoGP Rider QuotesJorge Lorenzo – P1 “Today’s win was...
Jorge Lorenzo a flawless metronome at Catalunya
MotoGP 2018 - Round Seven - Catalunya Jorge Lorenzo hammered home the victory for Ducati...