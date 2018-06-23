2018 Catalunya MotoGP | Image Gallery D

Images by AJRN

The seventh round of the MotoGP championship took place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Here is the fourth part of our visual coverage of all of the action.

As always the action has been beautifully captured by our resident snapper AJRN.

Images brought to you by AJRN

Image Gallery D

MotoGP.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here