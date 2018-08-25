2018 Classic TT

2018 Classic TT Qualifying Results

Senior Classic TT Qualifying, August 24th

John McGuinness – Paton 109.663 Jamie Coward – Norton 105.123 Maria Costello – Paton 104.642 Lee Johnston – Honda 103.589 Chris Swallow – Royal Enfield 103.253 Chris McGahan – Honda 101.708 Michael Russell – Norton 101.177 James Hillier – Honda 100.897 Michael Rutter – Seeley 100.340 Steve Ferguson – Honda 99.584

Superbike Classic TT Qualifying, August 24th

Dean Harrison – Kawasaki 121.523 Horst Saiger – Kawasaki 119.457 Derek Sheils – Kawasaki 118.975 Andrew Dudgeon – Kawasaki 118.926 Conor Cummins – Yamaha 118.770 Paul Jordan – Kawasaki 117.700 Michael Evans – Kawasaki 117.185 Michael Rutter – Ducati 116.744 Gary Johnson – Suzuki 116.577 Julian Trummer – Kawasaki 114.973 Rob Hodson – Kawasaki 114.862 David Johnson – Suzuki 114.825 Phil Crowe – Suzuki 114.213 Josh Brookes – Norton 114.035 Danny Webb – Suzuki 113.964

Junior Classic TT Qualifying, August 24th

Jamie Coward – Honda 101.744 Bill Swallow – Velocete 97.207 Adam McLean – Honda 97.037 Daniel Cooper – Honda 96.901 Sam Johnson – Honda 95.232 Steve Ferguson – Honda 95.119 Hefyn Owen – Honda 94.495 Chris Swallow – Velocette 94.466 Alex Sinclair – Honda 93.798 Jeff Ward – Suzuki 92.261

Lightweight Classic TT Qualifying, August 24th

Adam McLean – Yamaha 114.471 Dean Harrison – Yamaha 114.057 Lee Johnston – Honda 111.222 Michael Sweeney – Yamaha 110.555 Gary Vines – Yamaha 108.440 Davy Morgan – Honda 107.706 Rikki McGovern – Honda 106.692 Carsten Svendsen – Yamaha 106.234 Chris Swallow – Ducati 106.115 Joey Thompson – Honda 105.686

After another frustrating day at the 2018 Classic TT saw the additional qualifying session scheduled for Friday afternoon cancelled due to further rain on the Isle of Man, however the Classic TT competitors were finally able to get out on the Mountain Course in the evening session at 1825.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson warned competitors about damp patches at five points around the course – Laurel Bank, Black Dub, Ginger Hall, the Nook and Governors Dip – and riders seemed to heed the warning as the times were similar to the opening night’s practice seven days earlier although John McGuinness continued his return to form with his fastest lap of the week – 109.66 mph – on the Team Winfield Paton.

The Superbike and Lightweight classes were first on the track and, finally enjoying a full session, many of the riders got their first flying laps of the week in. However, Dean Harrison elected do two standing start laps on his Silicone Engineering Superbike. His opening Superbike lap – 120.64 mph – topped the leaderboard which he then improved to 121.523 mph.

Horst Saiger continued his good form with his fastest lap of 119.46 while Derek Shiels also enjoyed a strong session with 118.975 – his quickest of the week. Andrew Dudgeon (118.926) finished just over a second ahead of fellow Manx rider Conor Cummins who will have enjoyed getting three laps (115.10, 118.770 and 118.42) under his belt on the Padgetts Racing OW01 Yamaha.

David Johnson had a frustrating day after a clutch failure left him stranded out on the circuit for two hours and thus the South Australian got only one lap of the circuit but still managed a 114.825 mph lap on the York Suzuki. Fellow Aussie Josh Brookes put in a 114.035 mph lap on the Wiz Norton.

Adam McLean belied his lack of Mountain Course experience – he only made his debut in 2017 – to top the Classic TT Lightweight board on the night. He improved his opening lap (111.929) by almost thirty seconds with a flying lap of 114.47, marginally outside his lap in Saturday’s opening session.

After his Superbike exploits Harrison went out again on his Lightweight machine and split McLean’s two laps with ABC while Lee Johnston’s only Lightweight lap of the evening on the Padgetts 250 Honda saw him post 111.222mph. Michael Sweeney lap of 110.555 on the Turner Racing Yamaha put him fourth on the board for the Lightweight session.

John McGuinness again topped the Senior Classic TT board with the two fastest laps of the evening – improving his opening lap of 106.96 to 109.66 and the ‘Morecambe Missile’ will be looking to emulate his 2016 race victory in tomorrow’s Bennetts Senior Classic TT Race.

Jamie Coward on the Ted Woof Manx Norton signalled his podium potential with a lap of 105.12 while Maria Costello, who posted laps of 103.62 and 104.64, will be hoping for a return to the podium that she shared with McGuinness in 2016.

Coward is also a major race win contender in the Junior Classic TT. Riding the Ted Woof Craven Honda he was the only rider to post a100mph+ lap (101.74) with Alan Oversby second on the night with 98.65. Father and son Bill and Chris Swallow – riding Velocettes – were the only non-Honda riding competitors in the top ten – finishing in third and ninth on the night with 97.21 and 94.47 respectively.

David Crussell came off his Superbike at Brandywell in the opening session and was described as conscious at the scene and taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital where it was later reported that he had minor injuries.

Saturday’s first Classic TT Race day features the Bennetts Senior Classic TT and Dunlop Lightweight Classic TT Races as well as a demonstration lap by Bruce Anstey, riding the Padgetts RCV that he raced at the 2016 TT. John McGuinness will ride the 1978 Sports Motorcycles Ducati that Mike Hailwood rode in winning the F1 TT Race forty years ago for a demonstration lap.

Classic TT schedule for Saturday 25th August’s Race day