2018 Classic TT

2018 Classic TT Qualifying Results

Senior Classic TT Qualifying, August 24th
  1. John McGuinness – Paton 109.663
  2. Jamie Coward – Norton 105.123
  3. Maria Costello – Paton 104.642
  4. Lee Johnston – Honda 103.589
  5. Chris Swallow – Royal Enfield 103.253
  6. Chris McGahan – Honda 101.708
  7. Michael Russell – Norton 101.177
  8. James Hillier – Honda 100.897
  9. Michael Rutter – Seeley 100.340
  10. Steve Ferguson – Honda 99.584
Superbike Classic TT Qualifying, August 24th
  1. Dean Harrison – Kawasaki 121.523
  2. Horst Saiger – Kawasaki 119.457
  3. Derek Sheils – Kawasaki 118.975
  4. Andrew Dudgeon – Kawasaki 118.926
  5. Conor Cummins – Yamaha 118.770
  6. Paul Jordan – Kawasaki 117.700
  7. Michael Evans – Kawasaki 117.185
  8. Michael Rutter – Ducati 116.744
  9. Gary Johnson – Suzuki 116.577
  10. Julian Trummer – Kawasaki 114.973
  11. Rob Hodson – Kawasaki 114.862
  12. David Johnson – Suzuki 114.825
  13. Phil Crowe – Suzuki 114.213
  14. Josh Brookes – Norton 114.035
  15. Danny Webb – Suzuki 113.964
Junior Classic TT Qualifying, August 24th
  1. Jamie Coward – Honda 101.744
  2. Bill Swallow – Velocete 97.207
  3. Adam McLean – Honda 97.037
  4. Daniel Cooper – Honda 96.901
  5. Sam Johnson – Honda 95.232
  6. Steve Ferguson – Honda 95.119
  7. Hefyn Owen – Honda 94.495
  8. Chris Swallow – Velocette 94.466
  9. Alex Sinclair – Honda 93.798
  10. Jeff Ward – Suzuki 92.261
Lightweight Classic TT Qualifying, August 24th
  1. Adam McLean – Yamaha 114.471
  2. Dean Harrison – Yamaha 114.057
  3. Lee Johnston – Honda 111.222
  4. Michael Sweeney – Yamaha 110.555
  5. Gary Vines – Yamaha 108.440
  6. Davy Morgan – Honda 107.706
  7. Rikki McGovern – Honda 106.692
  8. Carsten Svendsen – Yamaha 106.234
  9. Chris Swallow – Ducati 106.115
  10. Joey Thompson – Honda 105.686

After another frustrating day at the 2018 Classic TT saw the additional qualifying session scheduled for Friday afternoon cancelled due to further rain on the Isle of Man, however the Classic TT competitors were finally able to get out on the Mountain Course in the evening session at 1825.

Classic TT Practice Fri James Coward
James Coward. Photo Kevin Clague

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson warned competitors about damp patches at five points around the course – Laurel Bank, Black Dub, Ginger Hall, the Nook and Governors Dip – and riders seemed to heed the warning as the times were similar to the opening night’s practice seven days earlier although John McGuinness continued his return to form with his fastest lap of the week – 109.66 mph – on the Team Winfield Paton.

The Superbike and Lightweight classes were first on the track and, finally enjoying a full session, many of the riders got their first flying laps of the week in. However, Dean Harrison elected do two standing start laps on his Silicone Engineering Superbike. His opening Superbike lap – 120.64 mph – topped the leaderboard which he then improved to 121.523 mph.

Classic TT Practice Fri Dean Harrison
Dean Harrison. Photo Kevin Clague

Horst Saiger continued his good form with his fastest lap of 119.46 while Derek Shiels also enjoyed a strong session with 118.975 – his quickest of the week. Andrew Dudgeon (118.926) finished just over a second ahead of fellow Manx rider Conor Cummins who will have enjoyed getting three laps (115.10, 118.770 and 118.42) under his belt on the Padgetts Racing OW01 Yamaha.

Classic TT Practice Fri Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins. Photo Kevin Clague

David Johnson had a frustrating day after a clutch failure left him stranded out on the circuit for two hours and thus the South Australian got only one lap of the circuit but still managed a 114.825 mph lap on the York Suzuki. Fellow Aussie Josh Brookes put in a 114.035 mph lap on the Wiz Norton.

Adam McLean belied his lack of Mountain Course experience – he only made his debut in 2017 – to top the Classic TT Lightweight board on the night. He improved his opening lap (111.929) by almost thirty seconds with a flying lap of 114.47, marginally outside his lap in Saturday’s opening session.

Classic TT Practice Fri Adam McLean
Adam McLean (250 Yamaha) at Ballacraine during Friday evening’s Classic TT qualifying session. Image by Dave Kneen

After his Superbike exploits Harrison went out again on his Lightweight machine and split McLean’s two laps with ABC while Lee Johnston’s only Lightweight lap of the evening on the Padgetts 250 Honda saw him post 111.222mph. Michael Sweeney lap of 110.555 on the Turner Racing Yamaha put him fourth on the board for the Lightweight session.

John McGuinness again topped the Senior Classic TT board with the two fastest laps of the evening – improving his opening lap of 106.96 to 109.66 and the ‘Morecambe Missile’ will be looking to emulate his 2016 race victory in tomorrow’s Bennetts Senior Classic TT Race.

Classic TT Practice Fri John McGuinness
John McGuinness (500 Paton/Team Winfield) at Ballacraine during Friday evening’s Classic TT qualifying session. Image by Dave Kneen

Jamie Coward on the Ted Woof Manx Norton signalled his podium potential with a lap of 105.12 while Maria Costello, who posted laps of 103.62 and 104.64, will be hoping for a return to the podium that she shared with McGuinness in 2016.

Coward is also a major race win contender in the Junior Classic TT. Riding the Ted Woof Craven Honda he was the only rider to post a100mph+ lap (101.74) with Alan Oversby second on the night with 98.65. Father and son Bill and Chris Swallow – riding Velocettes – were the only non-Honda riding competitors in the top ten – finishing in third and ninth on the night with 97.21 and 94.47 respectively.

Classic TT Practice Fri Jamie Coward
Jamie Coward (350 Honda/Ted Woof/Craven Honda K4) at Ballacraine during Friday evening’s Classic TT qualifying session. Image by Dave Kneen

David Crussell came off his Superbike at Brandywell in the opening session and was described as conscious at the scene and taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital where it was later reported that he had minor injuries.

Saturday’s first Classic TT Race day features the Bennetts Senior Classic TT and Dunlop Lightweight Classic TT Races as well as a demonstration lap by Bruce Anstey, riding the Padgetts RCV that he raced at the 2016 TT. John McGuinness will ride the 1978 Sports Motorcycles Ducati that Mike Hailwood rode in winning the F1 TT Race forty years ago for a demonstration lap.

Classic TT schedule for Saturday 25th August’s Race day
  • 11.00: ROADS CLOSED AROUND THE COURSE
  • 11.30: CTT SUPERBIKE/ CTT LIGHTWEIGHT/ MGP SENIOR/ MGP JUNIOR MGP NEWCOMERS A AND B PRACTICE (2 LAPS)
  • 12.20: BRUCE ANSTEY LAP ON RCV
  • 13.00: BENNETTS SENIOR CLASSIC TT (4 LAPS)
  • 14.40: CTT JUNIOR/ MGP LIGHTWEIGHT/ MGP ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT AND ALL MGP NEWCOMERS PRACTICE (1 LAP)
  • 15.45: JOHN MCGUINNESS MIKE HAILWOOD LAP (1 LAP)
  • 16.25: DUNLOP LIGHTWEIGHT CLASSIC TT RACE (4 LAPS)
  • 18.10: CTT SUPERBIKE/ MGP SENIOR/ MGP JUNIOR/ MGP LIGHTWEIGHT/ MGP ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT ALL NEWCOMERS PRACTICE (1 LAP)
  • 19.30: ROADS SCHEDULED TO OPEN AROUND THE COURSE
Get Routed TT
Want to ship your bike to Europe and/or the Isle of Man?
Talk to Dave at Get Routed about all the options to take you and your bike

ROAD RACING

Classic TT Practice John McGuinness Paton

2018 Classic TT Qualifying Results | Report | Images

Historic Road Racing Motorcycle News -
Classic TT 2018 2018 Classic TT Qualifying Results Senior Classic TT Qualifying, August 23rdJohn McGuinness...
Island Classic 2016 - Team UK Victorious for the second year in a row - Image by Russ Colvin

Roger Winfield on Team UK and 2019 Island Classic

Historic Road Racing Trevor Hedge -
2019 Island Classic Island Classic fans love welcoming Team UK to each Island Classic. Win...

Winfield backed Team UK out of 2019 Island Classic?

Historic Road Racing Motorcycle News -
26th International Island Classic The Island Classic and its high profile International Challenge events have...
Classic TT Senior John McGuinness Practice

Classic TT qualifying underway | McGuinness tops Senior

Historic Road Racing Motorcycle News -
2018 Classic TT Saturday QualifyingSuperbike Classic TTDean Harrison enjoyed a mixed evening in the opening...
Dean Harrison Kawasaki at Ballacraine

Dean Harrison to start as favourite for Superbike Classic TT

Historic Road Racing Motorcycle News -
2018 RST Superbike Classic TT Race The traditional conclusion to the Classic TT Races has seen...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of